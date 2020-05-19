Best Memorial Day 2020 sales

Most of us will likely be spending a bit more time than we're used to at home this summer.

Maybe you're continuing to work from home or you just want to avoid the crowded spots you usually hit up in warm weather like the beach or park. Either way, you'll probably be hanging around the house a lot more than previous summers.

If you're worried about staying cool or keeping the kids entertained through all the hot weather, plenty of online retailers are running noteworthy Memorial Day sales that can help you save on items to keep the whole family cool and comfortable all summer.

Not sure where to start? We've put together a list of some of our favorite summer-ready Memorial Day bargains.

For hot-weather cooking

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender: $449.96 at Sur La Table (was $599.95)

Keep the kids satisfied with cold smoothies and milkshakes from this powerful high-performance blender. It can easily crush ice, too, which means parents can cool off with tasty frozen cocktails. Best of all, it couldn't be easier to use because it offers three program settings -- smoothies, hot soups, and frozen desserts -- that automatically adjust blending time and speed for you.

Weber Spirit 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $429 at Wayfair (was $529.99)

Who doesn't love a summer grill-out? This model from Weber is compact enough to fit on any deck, patio, or porch, but big enough to cook a turkey or other larger cuts of meat. It offers a maximum heat of 26,500 BTU for serious cooking power and features two foldable tables on either side of the burners for food prep. Plus, cooking outside can help you keep your home cool during hotter months.

Staub Vertical Roaster: $169.95 at Sur La Table (was $243)

If you're a fan of grilling chicken and other poultry, you'll love this convenient vertical roaster that perfectly fits on any grill. It features durable cast iron that conducts heat evenly and a tough enamel finish that won't chip or scratch.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $129.99)

Staying hydrated in hot weather is very important, but it can be hard to drink all the water you need. This handy device can turn plain flat water into bubbly sparkling water in a matter of seconds. It comes with a CO2 cylinder and a bottle, which means you can start making your own sparkling beverages right away.

A hot-weather wardrobe

The North Face Women's Active Trail Tanklette Top: $31.95 at Backcountry (was $44.95)

Stay cool and comfy when you're running, hiking, or just working in the garden this summer. This cropped tank from The North Face has a built-in bra that offers plenty of support for mid-level sports and activities. It also features moisture-wicking fabric to keep the sweat away from your skin as well as mesh panels for improved breathability when it's hot.

The North Face Women's Class V Hike Short: $31.95 at Backcountry (was $44.95)

You'll stay comfy and cool all summer in these stylish shorts, which are not only lightweight but also quick-drying if you're playing with the kids near the sprinklers. They have plenty of pockets, too, and the fabric offers sun protection against UV light. The built-in belt also allows you to adjust the waist for the best possible fit.

Hurley Men's Beachside Pendleton Olympic Hybrid Short: $48.71 at Backcountry (was $64.95)

These comfortable shorts are perfect for running errands or taking a stroll through your neighborhood. They're made of a poly/cotton/spandex blend, so they can keep you cool while still providing a great fit. They also offer two front pockets and one back pocket to make it easy to cart around your keys, phone, and other odds and ends.

Nike Air Zoom Me's Wildhorse 5 Trail Running Shoe: $76.97 at Backcountry (was $109.95)

Take in the scenery around your house this summer with these sturdy Nike trail running shoes. They can handle even the roughest, rockiest terrain thanks to their comfy EVA cushioning and the Zoom Air unit in the heel. The rubber outsole has a grippy texture that provides plenty of traction for steep climbs and descents, too.

Classic Bathrobe: $79.20 at Parachute (was $99)

Need a comfy, lightweight robe to wear around the house this summer? This luxurious robe from Parachute is a great option -- and starting May 22, you can get it (and anything else on Parachute's site) for 20% off. It's made of 100% breathable Turkish cotton and has two convenient front pockets, so it's ideal for lounging around the house.

Keeping the kids entertained

Nostalgia Electrics Coca-Cola Snow Cone Maker: $39.99 at Kohl's (was $49.99)

The kids will forget about going to their favorite summer ice cream or shaved ice spot with this handy snow cone maker in your kitchen. It's small enough to fit easily on the counter, but it can hold enough ice for 20 small snow cones, so everyone in the family can indulge. The maker also comes with paper cones to hold snow cones and features a convenient foldable two cone serving tray.

AquaPlay Container Port Water Table: $95.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $120)

Keep your little ones entertained -- and cool -- this summer with this fun water table playset. Not only is it lots of fun, but it helps teach kids about how currents are created, how water can change direction, and how boats float, too. In addition to the table, the set comes with a boat, amphibious vehicle, and two animal figures to inspire plenty of imaginative play.

Staying comfy at home

Arctic King 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner: $381.99 at Wayfair (was $789.99)

If you need a little extra cooling power around the house this summer, take advantage of Wayfair's sale and score a steal on this portable A/C from Arctic King. It offers 14,000 BTUs of cooling power and a convenient programmable timer for turning the unit off and on. It also has a remote, so you can control the settings from across the room.

SmartBlock Blackout Window Curtain Panel: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $34.99)

Blackout shades aren't just for keeping out the light when you're trying to sleep. By minimizing sun exposure in your home, they can also keep your house cooler and more comfortable. This panel can easily hang on any rod pocket and is machine-washable for easy cleanup. It blocks noise, too, so you'll get plenty of peace and quiet around your house this summer.

HP 340S G7 Notebook PC: $515.70 at HP (was $1146)

Going to be working from home for the long haul? You need a super-fast, powerful laptop to keep you connected when you're not physically at the office. During Memorial Day sales, you can get more than 50% off this thin, lightweight HP that's easy to carry around the house as you relocate throughout the day or chase after the kids. It offers a 10th Gen Intel Core processor that can handle everything you need to do, and its battery has an extra-long life.

FurHaven Paw Decor Deluxe Cooling Gel Cat & Dog Bed: $22.99 - $33.25 at Chewy (was $27.99 - $40.99)

Keep your furry friends cool all summer with this plush, cooling pet bed. It features a layer of pressure-activated, gel-infused memory foam that helps keep dogs and cats cool, but it also offers enough support to help soothe any achy joints. Best of all, its removable cover is machine-washable, so you can easily clean up any messes your pet makes.

Percale Sheet Set: $87.20 - $119.20 at Parachute (was $109 - $149)

You can pick up a wonderfully lightweight sheet set at 20% off during Parachute's Memorial Day sale. The set includes a fitted sheet and pillowcase made of 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton that's nice and breathable for hot summer nights. The sets are available in six sizes and five colors, so there's an option for every bed in the house.

Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum: $399.99 at Macy's (was $499.99)

With more people at home this summer, your house is going to have a lot more dirt, dust, and crumbs that need cleaning. You'll have a much easier time keeping things tidy with this powerful Dyson vacuum that can work on any surface, floor to ceiling. It can trap even microscopic dirt and dust particles, and its Ball technology makes navigating around corners a breeze. Best of all, it comes with several tools, so you can clean above-the-floor surfaces, too.

Leesa Studio Memory Foam Mattress: $699 at Leesa (was $799)

If you're on a tight budget, score a comfy, high-quality mattress from Leesa during their Memorial Day sale. You can get $100 off their new memory foam mattresses, which feature breathable, responsive memory foam that's effective for keeping your temperature down. It also has a layer of pressure-relieving foam to help soothe neck, shoulder, and back pain.

Saatva Classic Mattress: $1,099 at Saatva (was $1,299)

Get a good night's sleep all summer long with our favorite mattress and save $200 during Saatva's Memorial Day sale. Not only does it feature sturdy, individually wrapped steel coils for premium support, but these are covered with a layer of cooling memory foam to make sure you don't get too hot when temperatures start to rise.

Hydrow Rowing Machine: $2,199 at Hydrow (comes with free Bose Headphones)

Staying fit at home takes the right equipment, and a rowing machine offers a full-body workout that can rival any gym. This model is our top pick among all rowing machines because it provides an interactive workout experience and a true-to-life rowing motion. Right now, you can score a free pair of high-quality Bose headphones with your purchase of the machine, so you can listen to your favorite tunes as you burn those calories.

