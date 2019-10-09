The best Melissa and Doug toy

Every child's toy collection deserves at least one Melissa & Doug toy. Known for their impressive quality and knack for fostering creativity through open-ended play, these toys are ideal for curious kids with big imaginations.

Melissa & Doug toys use only the best materials, including top-quality wood, stainless steel, and food-grade plastic. Their unique construction translates into dynamic playsets, from puzzles to kid-sized play activity centers like mini kitchens. These playsets come in a broad range of themes as well, such as career-inspired sets for young chefs or mechanics.

Add a new Melissa & Doug toy to your child's collection with help from our definitive buying guide. Our favorite toy, the Melissa & Doug Toy Shopping Cart, is perfect for new walkers and fully functional for a realistic play-shopping experience.

Considerations when choosing Melissa and Doug toys

Ages

As with any toy, it's important to buy one that is age-appropriate. On the safety front, you'll want a Melissa & Doug toy that doesn't have any small parts or choking hazards for young children. Luckily with Melissa & Doug toys, they manufacture toys with the highest safety standards -- and they've won plenty of awards for it.

As far as engagement goes, it's perfectly normal to buy a toy from an age group one level older than your child. Children tend to learn "up" -- meaning they'll typically engage in some way with an advanced toy until they reach the capability level it requires. For instance, if your child is still becoming used to a Melissa & Doug farmhouse set, they might play with the animals independently until they are more comfortable opening and closing the mechanical parts of the barn. However, never choose a toy that is so advanced (for example, one that requires a great deal of dexterity or finger strength) that it could cause frustration and tears.

Types

For artists

Visual art: These sets encourage kids to discover their talents as painters, builders, or sketch artists. In addition to developing fine motor control, visual art sets promote deep understanding of colors, geometry, and design.

Musical arts: These sets are ideal to introduce kids to music with simplified yet fully functional versions of musical instruments. They can enjoy learning new sounds and discovering how to put them together to make music. Musical sets also teach kids about the scales, tones, and vibration.

Performing arts: These sets are geared toward kids who enjoy storytelling and performance. They can dive into acting, puppet shows, or magic to engage their audiences -- large or small. Performing arts sets inspire confidence, foster literary talents, and enhance communication skills.

For developmental play

Given their educational nature, most Melissa & Doug toys are ideal supplemental learning tools. Every set includes a realistic application, such as cash registers that teach addition and subtraction, or learning mats to teach geography through maps. They also encourage fine-motor control and teach cause-and-effect, as seen in building block sets and puzzles.

For the outdoors

These outdoors-inspired sets cover interests in camping, entomology, and gardening. They feature functional tools in bright colors to acquaint kids with unique activities for yards, parks, and beaches. Melissa & Doug Binoculars, for example, actually work and help grow observational skills.

For pretend play

These sets are geared toward role-playing and, to an extent, storytelling. They include magnetic dress-up dolls, cooking sets, and career-inspired tools. Kids can enjoy learning practical applications for the tools as well as out-of-the-box imaginative play to see where their ideas take them.

Price

Melissa & Doug toys cost between $8 and $200. Puzzles and small sets come in at less than $25. Larger ones like blocks or deluxe playsets cost between $30 and $75. Specialty sets, like lifesize plush or pretend activity centers, cost between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Why are Melissa & Doug toys so much more expensive than others?

A. Melissa & Doug prides itself on the quality of its toy construction because they use premium materials, including wood, metal, and BPA-free plastic. This is to ensure toys stand the test of time through more than one child, especially because they're passed on to younger family members.

Q. How do I find new ways for my child to enjoy an open-ended Melissa & Doug toy?

A. Melissa & Doug toys are packaged with ideas and recommendations for different ways to use them. Their website also includes a feature called "countless ways to play," which includes unique applications for each play set.

Melissa and Doug toys we recommend

Best of the best: Melissa & Doug's Toy Shopping Cart

Our take: Impressive construction on this real-life shopping cart. Fun for play, and it has plenty of practical applications.

What we like: Folding seat mechanism for stuffed animals and dolls. Safety feature on wheels keeps play as safe as possible. Ideal for new walkers.

What we dislike: Some components can become loose and require regular tightening.

Best bang for your buck: Melissa & Doug's Pounding Bench

Our take: Develop hand-eye coordination and fine-motor skills. Brightly colored bolts are easy to target for focus.

What we like: Wood constructions truly holds up to a beating. Fosters learning of shapes and colors to prepare for preschool.

What we dislike: Wood ends up dented. Some parents are concerned it encourages hitting other objects (or siblings).

Choice 3: Melissa & Doug's Wooden Building Blocks Set

Our take: Bright blocks in primary colors come in a variety of shapes for imaginative play. Ideal stepping stone to other building toys.

What we like: Wooden blocks are solid and won't splinter. Size and shapes are perfect for little hands to practice grabbing and building.

What we dislike: Blocks are on the light side and become beat up quickly.

