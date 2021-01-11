The best melatonin supplement

A good night’s rest can boost your mood, productivity, and overall health. However, some people need help falling or staying asleep, and melatonin supplements can help.

Melatonin is a chemical released by the brain to aid in the timing of circadian rhythms and sleep. A melatonin supplement helps your body wind down and enter the sleep cycle more easily. This allows you to enjoy a deeper, more restful sleep, which means you can wake up feeling refreshed and recharged.

To help you find the right melatonin supplement, we’ve put together this buying guide. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice, Vitafusion Extra-Strength Melatonin Gummies. This fast-acting formula remains a favorite among travelers and those working overnight shifts.

Considerations when choosing melatonin supplements

Natural vs. synthetic supplements

Natural melatonin supplements are extracted from animals, namely their pineal glands. As expected, they’re not vegan or cruelty-free. Some experts also cite the potential risk of animal-derived melatonin, which may transmit toxins or viruses from the animals.

Synthetic melatonin supplements are lab-made. They don't contain animal byproducts and are vegan-friendly. They’re considered a safer alternative to natural melatonin supplements because there are no biological contaminants.

Third-party certifications

Some melatonin supplements receive third-party certification. This means they’ve undergone rigorous testing for purity and safety by reputable organizations such as the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) or NSF International. Melatonin supplements with these certifications display official logos on packaging that indicate their certification.

Formula

Melatonin supplements are available in four formulas: capsules and tablets, gummies, liquids, and sprays. Capsules and tablets tend to be the most affordable, though they’re not for those who have difficulty swallowing pills. Gummies are chewable flavored formulas that are easy to take, even for kids. Liquid melatonin is absorbed quickly into the body, and spray formulas are absorbed even faster.

Features

Time-release vs. fast-acting

Time-release melatonin supplements slowly release melatonin over time, which helps many people gradually wind down before going to bed. The effect is more natural, and some consumers say time-release melatonin is less likely to leave them with morning grogginess.

Fast-acting melatonin supplements work quickly and get you to sleep sooner. It’s usually recommended for individuals who need to sleep for shorter periods of time. However, some users report they feel a little groggy when they rise.

Dosage

Melatonin is available in several dosage levels, ranging from 1 milligram to 10 milligrams. Optimal dosage varies considerably among adults and may be impacted by weight, age, and overall health. For that reason, it’s advised to begin at a lower dosage and gradually add to it if necessary.

Additional ingredients

A few formulas of melatonin supplements include additional ingredients that boost the melatonin’s effectiveness. It’s common to see B vitamins such as B3, B5, B6, B9, and B12 in formulas. These stimulate the production of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps the body produce more melatonin.

Price

A monthly supply of low-dose melatonin supplements up to 5 milligrams costs $3 and below. Mid-range options priced between $3 and $10 for a one-month supply offer dosages between 3 and 10 milligrams. Premium melatonin supplements, which often include additional vitamins, cost between $10 and $15 for a one-month supply.

FAQ

Q. Is it okay to take melatonin supplements with my current medication?

A. Before taking melatonin, especially if you’re currently taking any medications, speak to your doctor first. Many melatonin supplements should not be used if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. You also shouldn’t take melatonin supplements while consuming alcohol.

Q. Are there any speciality melatonin supplements for those with dietary concerns or restrictions?

A. There are some melatonin supplements that are sugar- and gluten-free. Others are organic or non-GMO, and some are certified kosher. A few varieties are formulated to be gentle enough for those with sensitive digestive tracts.

Melatonin supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Vitafusion Extra-Strength Melatonin Gummies

Our take: A quick-release chewable supplement from a trusted brand.

What we like: Blackberry flavor is tolerable for most people. One of few melatonin supplements without morning drowsiness. Popular among overnight shift workers. Has earned awards from different dietary organizations.

What we dislike: Flavor is a bit too sweet, according to some people.

Best bang for your buck: Nature’s Bounty Melatonin Drug-Free Sleep Aid

Our take: A low-dosage supplement suitable for those trying melatonin for the first time.

What we like: Mimics how the body gradually releases melatonin. Supports relaxation and more restful sleep. Does not contain sorbitol. Tablets are very easy to swallow compared to other supplements.

What we dislike: Not certified kosher. Dosage may be too low for some.

Choice 3: Puritan’s Pride Super Strength Melatonin Capsules

Our take: Effective rapid-release capsules that help users fall asleep more quickly than other options.

What we like: Extra-strength 10-milligram formula that’s considered quick and effective. Helps you enjoy a deep, restful sleep without feeling groggy in the morning. Rigorously tested in-house for potency and formula quality.

What we dislike: Not all users felt it helped them sleep through the night.

