Whether you're leading chants at a protest or cheering on your favorite sports team, a megaphone can help make your voice heard. The loudest models can amplify your voice to over 100 decibels -- loud enough to be heard over a crowd.

Our buying guide contains all the basics you need to know to select the best megaphone. We have some recommendations for you as well, including Pyle's Megaphone Speaker, our number one choice thanks to its ease of use and impressive range.

Considerations when choosing megaphones

Range

The range of a megaphone is the distance your voice can travel when amplified through it. Megaphones can have ranges anywhere between 100 and 1,000 yards, but pay attention, because some manufacturers state the range in feet, not yards. Your voice should be audible across the whole range, obviously sounding louder close to the megaphone and quieter farther away. The trouble is the listed range is generally how far your voice can travel under optimal conditions. For instance, a megaphone that lists a 1,000-yard range might achieve this on a still day without much ambient noise, but your voice may only be heard up to 300 yards away on a windy day over a loud crowd.

Size

It's advisable to check both the size and the weight of your chosen megaphone before buying, especially if you'll be making long speeches with it. You hold it up near your face while you talk, which can cause muscle fatigue if your megaphone is especially large or heavy. Of course, smaller megaphones tend to be less powerful, so it's all about finding a happy medium.

Wattage

The power output of a megaphone is measured in watts. Most megaphones are somewhere between five and 50 watts, though you may find some models that fall outside this range. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the megaphone. While there are other factors that influence the volume of a megaphone (such as hardware and speaker quality), comparing the wattage is a quick and easy way of gauging roughly how loud and powerful your megaphone is.

Features

Siren

Megaphones often have a built-in siren function. The siren is a great way of grabbing the attention of a crowd who isn't listening. It's also useful in emergency situations.

Detachable microphone

Some megaphones have a detachable microphone you can speak into so you don't need to hold the megaphone right up to your mouth.

Playback

You can find megaphones that record short snippets of sound and play them back. This is great for recording chants and can help keep you from becoming hoarse.

Waterproofing

If you're likely to use your megaphone in all weather, choose a waterproof or water-resistant model.

Price

If you want your voice to be heard far and wide, expect to pay $40 to $80 for a high-end megaphone. However, you can find inexpensive models for as little as $10 to $20.

FAQ

Q. Who might need to use a megaphone?

A. They're popular at sports games, either used by cheerleaders or fans in the crowd who want to be heard. Coaches may use them to instruct their teams at practice, too. They're useful at rallies and protests, where you might need to speak to a large crowd and be heard over the ambient noise. Other megaphone users include tour guides, lifeguards, camp counselors, parents, and stage directors.

Q. Do I need batteries for my megaphone?

A. While there is such a thing as an unpowered megaphone (like a cone you can shout through), the majority of megaphones are powered by batteries. Find out exactly how many and what type your chosen megaphone uses.

Megaphones we recommend

Best of the best: Pyle's Megaphone Speaker

Our take: A powerful yet lightweight megaphone with a range of up to 1,200 feet.

What we like: Detachable handheld mic. Aux input to play music or prerecorded speech. Extra-loud siren. Packs a 50-watt punch.

What we dislike: Battery life could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Croove's Portable Megaphone

Our take: With 30 watts of power, this megaphone can project your voice up to 800 yards -- impressive considering the low price.

What we like: Simple to use with easily adjustable volume. Features a siren and a song. Convenient carry strap and fold-away handle.

What we dislike: Somewhat flimsy.

Choice 3: BSN Sports' Mini Megaphone

Our take: This compact eight-watt mini megaphone is great if you want a small model and don't need a huge range.

What we like: Simple to operate with trigger control and adjustable volume. Has a siren function for grabbing attention. Extremely lightweight and portable.

What we dislike: It's easy to accidentally trigger the siren.

