The best medical pager

There are times when a caregiver for an elderly or infirmed patient needs to react quickly to an emergency situation, such as a fall or seizure. Standard medical call systems such as LifeLine can provide assistance, but valuable minutes can be lost during the assessment and dispatching process. This is why many live-in caregivers opt for a medical pager system instead. When a patient requires immediate assistance, he or she presses a help button and the caregiver receives an immediate alert, not a phone call from an outside agency.

Any medical alert system must strike a balance between the patient's privacy and the need for immediate assistance. A medical pager allows the patient to carry a discreet pendant on a lanyard or wristband while he or she goes about a daily routine. The caregiver can monitor the patient remotely, since many pager systems feature more than one transmitter and receiver. These pager systems are also more economical, since there are no monthly monitoring fees.

If you are a caregiver and are considering a medical pager for a loved one, read our helpful shopping guide. At the top of our list is the CallToU Wireless Caregiver Pager Smart Call System, which features three receivers and two transmitters to provide complete coverage in multistory homes.

Considerations when choosing medical pagers

Private system vs. monitoring service

A medical pager system and an emergency monitoring service are not necessarily the same thing. Both options include a call button for patients, but a private medical pager system does not automatically contact an outside monitoring service or designated family members. Most medical pagers send an alert to a receiver located within a few hundred feet of the patient. If a caregiver will be in range of the transmitter at all times, then a medical pager system is an effective and generally less-expensive option. If the patient will not be directly monitored around the clock, then an emergency monitoring service may be a better choice.

Effective range

It's important that the medical pager system you choose has enough range to alert the caregiver reliably. The effective range of a particular medical-paging system should be mentioned in the product description or packaging. A range of 500 feet or more should be enough for most homes, but additional receivers may be needed on multiple floors.

Power source

The emergency call button for patients is usually powered by batteries, which means they will need to be replaced or recharged periodically. The main receiver may be plugged directly into a household AC socket or powered by rechargeable batteries. There should be a backup power source to ensure functionality in the event of a power outage.

Alarm options

Some caregivers prefer an alarm tone that is a definite attention-getter, while others might want a customized alarm that won't disturb the patient or others when it is activated. Some medical pager systems allow patients and caregivers to choose between dozens of alarm tones to find one that meets their personal needs and preferences. Alarm volume is also a consideration, because some systems do not allow users to adjust the level.

Features

Smart home compatibility

There are some medical pager systems that can be synced with smart home technology, such as Alexa or Google Assistant. While this feature should improve the range and quality of the pager's signal, it can also increase the possibility of false alarms. Patients in emergency situations should be able to send a verbal command if a pager is lost or damaged.

Visual alerts

There are times when a silent alarm may be preferable to a loud audio alert. There are medical pager systems that use blinking lights or other visual cues to notify caregivers of an emergency without waking the entire household.

Price

Basic medical pager systems with a single receiver and a limited number of transmitters can cost as little as $20, but the effective range is an issue. Models with multiple receivers and transmitters (plus customizable features) generally cost between $30 and $75. Higher-end systems with smart technology or outside monitoring services have a price point of $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. I have a medical pager pendant on a lanyard. Can I wear it while I sleep?

A. If having the transmitter close at hand makes you feel more secure, then you can wear the lanyard and pendant during overnight hours. However, the lanyard could pose a safety concern if it gets tangled on the user's body or triggers a false alarm. Placing the pager transmitter on a nightstand or hanging it on a bedpost may be better options.

Q. How loud is the alarm on the receiver? Will my caregiver be able to hear it?

A. The alarm volume varies from model to model, but generally speaking it will register between 50 and 90 decibels. This should be loud enough to get a caregiver's immediate attention, but not as loud or as piercing as a typical home alarm system. Most medical pager systems allow users to test the alarm for volume level.

Medical pagers we recommend

Best of the best: CallToU's Wireless Caregiver Pager Smart Call System

Our take: This medical pager system has the extended range many private caregivers seek, plus the option of assigning different ringtones to different patients.

What we like: Effective range is over 500 feet. Includes three receivers and two transmitters. Adjustable volume and 55 ringtone options.

What we dislike: Call buttons occasionally fail to connect with receiver. Some overheating reported.

Best bang for your buck: Secure's SWCB-1 Wireless Remote Nurse Alert System

Our take: The Secure SWCB-1 only includes one pendant transmitter and one receiver, but that's all the coverage many caregivers and patients need for security.

What we like: Very affordable price point. Works well in multilevel buildings. 500-foot range. 32 available ringtones. Transmitter can overcome electrical interference.

What we dislike: Transmitter drains battery quickly. Larger buttons can lead to false alarms.

Choice 3: Smart Caregiver's Two-Call Buttons & Wireless Caregiver Pager

Our take: While the range may be more limited than other models, this medical pager system is ideal for caregivers who live in close proximity to their loved ones.

What we like: Includes two call buttons for personal and remote use. 150-foot effective range. Buttons are large, easy to locate. Alarm is very loud and distinct.

What we dislike: Metal pipes and electrical wiring can cause interference between transmitter and receiver. Not recommended for multilevel buildings.

