The best medical-grade glove

If you work in a health care setting, you know how important it is to have medical-grade gloves on hand. Not only do they protect patients, but they also keep you safe in the face of germs, bacteria, and other contaminants. Medical-grade gloves aren't just for medical settings, though -- if your job or hobbies require working with hazardous chemicals, the gloves form a barrier between the contaminants and your skin. But finding the right gloves is crucial if you want foolproof protection that's still comfortable enough to wear all day.

Our buying guide has you covered with all the information you need to choose the best medical-grade gloves for work or home. We've even included some specific product recommendations, like our top pick from ProCure, which are suitable for medical, food, scientific, and home use and contain no latex to trigger allergies.

Considerations when choosing medical-grade gloves

Material

Medical-grade gloves can be made of several different materials:

Vinyl: The most affordable option, vinyl gloves protect against blood and chemical exposure. They're also less likely to cause allergies, because they don't contain any rubber. Vinyl gloves don't fit as snugly as other options, though.

Latex: Gloves made of latex are usually the most comfortable option because they fit so well. They have some stretch to them, too, so they always return to their original shape and size. They are eco-friendly, and can protect against most contaminants. Unfortunately, for anyone with a latex allergy, the gloves can cause a potentially deadly reaction.

Nitrile: These don't offer the same comfort level as latex, but they are an excellent alternative if you have an allergy. With exposure to body heat, nitrile molds to the hand to make the gloves more comfortable and allow for a greater range of motion. It can protect against both biological and chemical contaminants, too, and doesn't puncture easily. Nitrile can cause some allergies, but in most cases, any reaction is caused by small amounts of latex in the gloves. Opt for latex-free nitrile gloves to be safe.

Sterile vs. non-sterile

Some medical-grade gloves are deemed sterile if they're treated with sterilization techniques approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In general, sterile medical-grade gloves are only necessary for invasive surgical procedures. In nonsurgical situations, non-sterile gloves usually work just fine.

Features

Size

Getting the size right for medical-grade gloves is crucial. Gloves that are too large are more likely to get torn or punctured while you're wearing them, while gloves that are too small can rip when you're trying to put them on. You can usually find gloves in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes, so check for a sizing chart from the manufacturer to figure out the best option.

Length

Medical-grade gloves typically hit at or just past the wrist, but you can find some options with a longer sleeve. They cover more of your arms, though you likely won't find as many brands that offer long-sleeve gloves.

Powdered

Medical-grade gloves used to feature powder to make them easier to put on, but the FDA banned powdered gloves in January 2017 over illness and injury concerns. Avoid any gloves that contain powder.

Color

Medical-grade gloves are usually available in several different colors. While you can simply choose your favorite color, it helps to color-code the gloves in a work setting. You can use a different color for each type of material, so workers know whether they're grabbing vinyl, latex, or nitrile gloves. If you double up on gloves, wearing a brighter color as your base pair can make it easier to tell if the outer gloves get ripped or punctured.

Price

You'll generally pay between $10 and $70 for a box of medical-grade gloves. You can usually find 100-pair boxes of vinyl gloves for $10 to $15, but you'll pay $15 to $25 for a similarly sized box of nitrile or latex gloves. For bulk boxes of up to 1000 pairs, you'll usually pay as much as $150.

FAQ

Q. How often should I change medical-grade gloves?

A. If you're working in a health care setting, nail salon, tattoo studio, or other situation where you touch people, change your gloves after each patient or customer. In a lab or hobby setting, where you're working with chemicals or other hazardous substances, change the gloves if they become saturated or otherwise damaged. You should also change gloves if you switch the chemicals you're handling.

Q. How long do medical-grade gloves usually last?

A. The FDA doesn't require expiration dates for the gloves, but they can degrade over time. In general, though, latex options can last for two to three years, while nitrile typically lasts for five years. Just make sure to store your gloves in a cool, dry location.

Medical-grade gloves we recommend

