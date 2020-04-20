The best media storage tower

So, you're a bit of a media collector -- and it shows. If you have Blu-rays, DVDs, CDs, and video games strewn all over the place, it's high time to invest in a media storage tower.

Because most collections are perpetually growing, media storage towers aim to optimize space by maximizing storage options. Many designs offer adjustable shelving, while others rotate to give you a 360-degree view of the cases. While media storage towers don't always boast the curb appeal of other furniture, if you're willing to invest a little in aesthetics, you'll be surprised by what you'll find.

For better visibility and organization for your collection, consider a media storage tower for your home. We've put together this buying guide featuring shopping tips as well as our top pick, Atlantic Typhoon Media Spinner. A genuine space saver, this design holds a whopping 216 CDs or 144 DVDs, all with a modest footprint and a rotating design.

Considerations when choosing media storage towers

Type of media

Not all media cases are the same size, which is why a tower's capacity is expressed in more than one way. More often than not, the packaging advertises how many CDs and DVDs the tower holds. Keep in mind that Blu-rays are shorter and narrower than DVDs, and video game cases vary considerably between game systems.

Display vs. storage

If display is your main goal with a media storage tower, consider a unit with more curb appeal. Designs with molding, brushed hardware, or glass doors are decorative accents that work well with most types of décor.

On the other hand, if storage is the top priority, your best bet is to invest in a tower that maximizes space in more than one way. Rotating designs, as well as those with adjustable shelving, excel in visibility to ensure you can locate your preferred media item effortlessly.

Materials

Media storage towers rarely have the premium construction and materials of genuine furniture pieces, mostly to keep them as wallet-friendly as possible. As a result, most towers are made of wire, MDF, or particle board. They're lightweight and fairly easy to assemble, however, you may need to anchor them to the wall to prevent them from tipping or tilting.

Size

In the interest of saving floor space, most media storage towers are taller than wider. On average, they're between three and six feet high -- and less than 18 inches wide. For those with an extensive media library, there are oversized designs that can be up to five feet wide.

Features

Swivel

Media storage towers on swivel bases rotate to offer maximum visibility. They have a more sophisticated design than stationary towers, so assembly can be a bit more challenging -- and these designs are usually far more expensive than others.

Doors

Doors are a popular feature, as they prevent dust and dirt from settling on the contents. Wood doors are ideal if you'd like to conceal your media library. Glass doors, on the other hand, are preferred by those who intend to display their collection.

Shelves

While some media storage towers have fixed shelves, many designs offer full adjustability in this department. These designs feature pegboard sides, in which bolts can be moved at any time to lower or raise the shelf. Some people prefer the symmetry of evenly spaced shelves, whereas others vary height to accommodate decorative accents like picture frames or vases.

Price

Utilitarian media storage towers with smaller capacities cost $40 and below. Mid-range designs run closer to $75, as they're constructed better and offer more adjustability options. Media storage towers with attractive furniture-inspired designs can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. In what colors are media storage towers available?

A. Most media storage towers are available in black or espresso, though some are available in lighter finishes that resemble pine, walnut, or oak. Wire towers are usually black, white, or silver.

Q. Can I use my media storage tower to store books?

A. You could, however it's important that you confirm the weight limit for each shelf. Some shelves may be too narrow for larger hardcovers, though they should be able to fit most mass-market paperbacks.

Media storage towers we recommend

Best of the best: Atlantic's Typhoon Media Spinner

Our take: Contemporary spinning design with durable construction and eight shelves.

What we like: Compact design. Flat shelves allow for storage or display of non-media decorative items.

What we dislike: Installation requires some time and patience.

Best bang for your buck: Atlantic's Oskar Media Tower

Our take: Budget-friendly design with adjustable shelves.

What we like: Comes with a wall anchor system. Easy assembly. Available in four finishes.

What we dislike: Holds fewer DVDs than comparable models.

Choice 3: Prepac's Slim Multimedia Storage Tower

Our take: Small footprint with decent storage space. Ideal for small spaces.

What we like: Impressive quality given the price. Comes with a five-year warranty. Stable base.

What we dislike: Small capacity for only 65 DVDs.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.