The best mechanical broadhead

Standard arrows are great for target shooting, but often lack lethal penetration in animal hide, leaving the target free, but wounded. Mechanical broadheads are equally accurate but deploy two or more razor-sharp blades on impact. The result is substantial blood loss and a quick kill. It's no surprise that they're very popular, but which is the best buy?

Our short but thorough buyer's guide will help you decide. We have also included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Rage Bowhunting Xtreme, combines excellent aerodynamics, reliable deployment, and optimized blade performance to maximize your success ratio.

Considerations when choosing mechanical broadheads

Mechanical vs. fixed

There's ongoing debate among bowhunters as to which is the best solution. Fixed broadheads can have anywhere from two to four blades that are permanently deployed. While the end result can be the same -- a broad wound channel that bleeds out fast -- fixed broadheads definitely demand a higher skill level.

With mechanical broadheads, the blades are folded within the head, held in place by either rubber bands, O-rings, spring clips, or shock collars. When the tip hits the target, the blades deploy instantly and lock in place -- delivering the lethal damage required.

The drawbacks can be twofold:

If the mechanical broadhead opens in flight, the aerodynamics will change, and the trajectory will be off.

If the mechanism doesn't open properly on impact, the result will be no better than with a standard field arrow.



However, for many bow and crossbow hunters, the benefits of mechanical broadheads outweigh any potential drawbacks.

To minimize problems, buy quality products from recognized brands. It's also worth checking out what real users have to say. Their feedback gives you valuable insight into how a particular broadhead actually performs in action.

Technical specifications

Most mechanical broadheads weigh 100 grains or 125 grains. The former tend to be used with lightweight aluminum or carbon shafts, the latter with heavier aluminum shafts. It's OK to put a heavy head on a light shaft; you'll just slow the velocity a little. It's not advisable to put a light head on a heavy shaft, as it can upset flight dynamics.

Cutting diameter with blades deployed can be anywhere from one inch to three inches. To an extent it depends what you're hunting (you don't necessarily want a three-inch hole through your turkey), but it stands to reason that a larger diameter hole often means a quicker kill.

Length of blade edge also matters. Longer blades at a shallower angle will penetrate more easily -- but don't make the mistake of thinking thin material is better. The blade needs to be strong, and it also has to take a good edge. Look for stainless steel, 0.030-inch thick or more. Even the thickest blades can get nicked sometimes, so it's worth checking if they can be replaced, or if you have to buy a whole new broadhead.

Tips come in a variety of shapes, designed to split through bone rather than be deflected by it. Each claims to be more effective than their rivals, but there seems to be little real-world difference.

Price

Experts warn against buying the cheapest mechanical broadheads because they're prone to opening during flight -- which ruins your shot. Most of the quality models we looked at fall within a relatively narrow band -- somewhere between $25 and $50 for three. As a general rule, the more expensive ones have more reliable mechanisms and greater durability.

FAQ

Q. Is a four-blade broadhead more lethal than a two- or three-blade version?

A. In many cases, a properly deployed two-blade broadhead is equally deadly. Some experts argue that with less mass, it has greater velocity and cuts more cleanly. However, modern composite bows can deliver such enormous power that three- and four-blade models are an option. It's really a question of finding the right bow/arrow combination.

Q. Should I buy a different mechanical broadhead for a crossbow?

A. Another area where experts are happy to argue. Some say there's no difference, but several manufacturers make crossbow-specific models. Frequently they have stiffer deployment mechanisms, so they aren't triggered by the higher impact of firing the crossbow.

Mechanical broadheads we recommend

Best of the best: Rage's Bowhunting Xtreme Broadhead

Our take: Precision and power for the demanding hunter, from one of the world's leading brands.

What we like: 100 grain, with expanded 2.3-inch diameter blades for larger wound tract. Consistent shock-collar deployment. High-performance chisel tip. Includes practice head.

What we dislike: Practice head sometimes missing. Not for lighter bows.

Best bang for your buck: Rage's CrossbowX Broadhead

Our take: Affordable crossbow-specific model from the top-rated manufacturer.

What we like: 100 or 125 grain, 2-inch diameter broadheads with shock-collar release technology for consistent deployment. Large cutting surface for increased penetration. Includes practice head.

What we dislike: Practice head sometimes missing. Some quality-control issues.

Choice 3: New Archery Products' Killzone Mechanical Broadhead

Our take: A good choice for budget-conscious archers new to broadheads.

What we like: 100 grain, two-inch diameter broadheads with practice blade. Tip designed for maximum impact. Spring clip design doesn't need O-rings.

What we dislike: Inconsistent build quality/durability.

