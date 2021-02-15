The best mechanical beam scale

Despite the wide use of digital weighing equipment, the mechanical beam scale remains popular. Most people are probably familiar with the medical version, but there are also delicate instruments for scientific use and heavy-duty models for industry.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a mechanical beam scale, our quick but comprehensive guide will help. We also have a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Seca 700 Mechanical Column Scale, has best-in-class capacity and the rigid build you need for accurate results, time after time.

Considerations when choosing a mechanical beam scale?

It is a principle that has been used for thousands of years: If you have a balance beam with a known weight on one end, you can weigh pretty much anything on the other end. The mechanisms vary — scientific models have up to three different beams — but the underlying method is the same. The most popular type — that used by physicians and other medical professionals — offer tremendous durability, and the added convenience of having the scale at eye height so there’s no need to keep looking at your feet to read the results!

Features

Whether you’re weighing gunpowder, people, or sacks of grain, you’ll want to know how accurate the scales are. Don’t assume that individual increments give you that. It’s not unknown for cheaper mechanical beam scales to have one-ounce increments but accuracy of plus or minus two ounces. It’s important to check. If accuracy needs to be recorded or traceable, look for models marked as “trade approved,” “legal for trade,” or those tested to some form of recognized standard. You’ll also want to know maximum capacity. If you’re buying a physician’s beam scale, that can be anywhere from 300 to 500 pounds.

In general, sturdy construction will give you more consistent results. This can make the frame quite heavy, so having wheels will be useful if you’re going to move the scale around frequently. In general these devices need minor assembly before you can use them. Careful setup is vital for accurate results. Instructions can be sketchy but there are usually videos online that will help.

Mechanical beam scales require little maintenance beyond a regular light cleaning of the balance parts so everything moves freely and occasional lubrication. However, as with any device it’s important to follow the instructions given if you want consistent performance and a long working life. It’s worth checking the warranty, too. Twelve months is fairly common, but we have seen as long as five years.

Price

If you need a lightweight mechanical beam scale for lab use, you’ll pay $65 and up. Most people are looking for the medical version, the majority of which run between $180 and $450. Industrial platform scales start at a similar level, but can top $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do mechanical beam scales need regular calibration?

A. Yes. Plan to do it on a weekly basis if the scale is used regularly, or any time the scale gets moved. It’s not a complicated job, and it does ensure accuracy. Usually it’s a question of turning a calibration screw to reset the zero position.

Q. What’s the difference between a balance beam scale and a mechanical beam scale?

A. There may be small differences in the individual specifications of each, but basically they are alternative names for the same device. They can also be known as a physician’s beam scale, physician bath scale, balance beam scale, etc., They all use the same principle of measuring mass by moving weights along a horizontal scale.

Mechanical beam scales we recommend

Best of the best: Seca 700 Mechanical Column Scale

Our take: High-quality construction and finish plus class-leading weight capacity.

What we like: Impressive specifications with a maximum weight limit of 500 pounds in one-ounce increments. Nice wide platform. Measuring rod included. Castors make it easy to move around. Five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Illustrated instructions only, so patience is needed to set up correctly.

Best bang for your buck: Health-O-Meter Physician Beam Scale

Our take: Popular budget beam scale offers a conveniently compact footprint.

What we like: Same functionality as a medical beam scale but designed for home/office use. Relatively light, but still has a heavy-duty base for stability. 390-pound weight limit. Height rod included.

What we dislike: Platform is small for those with larger feet. Variable manufacturing quality.

Choice 3: Detecto Eye-Level Beam Scale

Our take: Well-made scale from a company with a long-standing reputation for precision weighing equipment.

What we like: Sturdy unit with die-cast beam for repeatable accuracy. 400-pound weight maximum. Sliding height measuring rod provided. Weight testing has traceability to the U.S. Bureau of Standards.

What we dislike: Premium price. Lack of instructions makes assembly more difficult.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.