Let's face it--a thick juicy steak from your local butcher shop or grocery store may be delicious, but it usually isn't cheap. If you're on a budget, you can't always splurge on higher-end cuts of meat. Instead, you have to make the most of more affordable options. A meat tenderizer makes that task much easier by breaking down any tough tissue in the meat, so it becomes more flavorful and tender. You can also use a mechanical tenderizer to flatten thicker cuts of meat to help cut down on their cooking time and allow seasonings to penetrate more easily.

Take a look at our buying guide to learn everything you need to choose the best meat tenderizer for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations like our top choice the KLEMOO Meat Tenderizer, which features 48 extremely sharp blades to effectively tenderize without needing much pressure from you.

Considerations when choosing meat tenderizers

Type

While you can buy powdered meat tenderizer at the grocery store to help soften your meat with special acids and enzymes, it often leaves the meat too soft. With a mechanical meat tenderizer, you're able to better control how soft and tender the meat becomes. You can choose between two main types: mallet tenderizers, and blade or needle tenderizers.

A mallet tenderizer is exactly what it sounds like. It's a hammer-like tool with a textured surface that you use to strike the surface of the meat to soften it. Most mallets feature dual sides to provide both a ridged head for tenderizing and a smooth head for flattening.

A blade or needle tenderizer is a handheld device that contains a series of blades or needles. When you press down on the top of the tenderizer, the blades emerge and pierce the meat to break up tough tissue.

Both types of meat tenderizers are effective for making meat more tender, allowing marinades and seasonings to penetrate more fully and reducing cooking times. Some users prefer a blade or needle model because it usually doesn't require as much hand strength as a mallet tenderizer does. A blade or needle tenderizer can't flatten meat like a mallet model, though.

Handle

If a meat tenderizer doesn't have an ergonomically designed handle, you can experience hand fatigue pretty quickly. With a mallet meat tenderizer, opt for a model that has a contoured handle with a nonslip grip. A blade or needle tenderizer's handle should fit comfortably and snugly in your hand, so it doesn't move around as you're tenderizing. A model with a spring-loaded mechanism in the handle is ideal because it allows you to control the amount of tension and avoid hand fatigue.

Features

Tenderizing surface design

Some blade tenderizers feature blades in a circular pattern, while others place them in a linear fashion. Those with a circular arrangement are usually easier to store, but a tenderizer with a line of blades typically offers greater control.

A mallet meat tenderizer generally has a ridged side for tenderizing and a flat side that you can use to flatten chicken, veal, and other meats.

Retractable blades

With a blade meat tenderizer, you're less likely to have an accident if you choose a model with retractable blades. They feature a spring-loaded handle design that keeps the blades from being exposed if the tenderizer isn't in use, which means you won't cut yourself when you reach into a drawer to pull the tool out.

Lock

To ensure the blades aren't accidentally exposed if something presses against the handle when the tool is in storage, opt for a meat tenderizer with a lock feature. It allows you to set the blades to the closed setting when you're not using the tenderizer or in the open position when you're tenderizing meat, so you can work more quickly.

Guard

Blade meat tenderizers may offer a plastic guard cap that sits over the blade portion for storage. It keeps your fingers from coming into contact with the blades, and it also helps protect them from damage when the tool is in a drawer.

Meat tenderizer prices

Meat tenderizers usually range from as little as $3 to more than $25. You'll usually pay between $3 and $10 for a basic mallet-style tenderizer, while high-quality mallets and blade-style tenderizers can run from $10 to $25. Those that cost more than $25 are usually professional-grade tenderizers.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of using a meat tenderizer?

A. In addition to helping soften tougher less expensive cuts of meat, meat tenderizers can also make meat more flavorful by allowing marinades and spice rubs to penetrate the meat more easily through the channels it creates -- and in less time, too. If you use a tenderizer to flatten thick cuts of meat, they can also require less cooking time.

Q. What are some cuts of meat that usually require tenderizing?

A. Plenty of more affordable cuts of meat can be tough and benefit from a going over with a meat tenderizer. In particular, though, flank steak, strip steak, chuck roast, brisket, lamb and pork shoulder, and front and back pork hocks are ideal candidates.

Meat tenderizers we recommend

Best of the best: KLEMOO Meat Tenderizer

Our take: An outstanding sturdy tenderizer that has plenty of loyal users and can handle larger cuts of meat with ease.

What we like: Features 48 extra-sharp blades made of durable stainless steel, which means it doesn't require significant hand pressure to use. Handle is well made and easy to grip. Boasts a dishwasher-safe design and plastic cap for storage.

What we dislike: More expensive than other models. Some users have experienced accidental cuts.

Best bang for your buck: Koncle Professional Needle Meat Tenderizer

Our take: An extremely effective tenderizer for helping to make tougher budget-friendly cuts of meat into tender flavorful meals.

What we like: Offers a high-quality design and construction that's extremely easy to use. Includes a protective cap for storage. Comes in at an attractive price point. Users appreciate sturdiness and durability.

What we dislike: Size is an issue for larger cuts of meat. Some owners find the tool difficult to clean.

Choice 3: OXO SoftWorks Meat Tenderizer

Our take: A classic and easy-to-use mallet-style tenderizer that includes a flat side and textured side for versatility.

What we like: Streamlined design makes cleanup a breeze. Handle features a solid good-sized grip that's nonslip when wet or dry. High-quality material and construction make it a durable tool.

What we dislike: Isn't sized well for larger cuts of meat. Some users find the handle can slip when wet.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.