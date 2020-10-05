The best meat slicer of 2020

If you're tired of spending money on pre-packaged deli meats, a meat slicer makes it easy -- and safe -- to thinly cut your own meat for sandwiches at home.

You can use it for more than just meat, though -- a meat slicer can often slice hard cheese and veggies, too. But no matter what you're slicing, you'll get uniform slices quickly and easily.

To make sure you're up to date on all the latest product developments, we've taken a fresh look at meat slicer trends and highlighted three new standout models for your consideration.

Best meat slicers of 2020

1. Beswood 220 Meat Slicer: New to our top spot, this commercial-grade slicer offers enough features to make it the best model on the market.

2. Nesco 180-Watt Food Slicer: A compact meat slicer that's ideal for home use and more affordable and easier to use than many other options.

3. Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer: We've been fans of Cuisinart for years, and this lightweight, budget-friendly model is perfect for home slicing.

What you need to know before buying a meat slicer

For a meat slicer to work effectively and efficiently, you have to choose a high-quality model. It should be sturdy and durable, so that it's safe and easy to use. A slicer should also be rust-resistant to keep its blade sharp and in good working condition.

But high-quality meat slicers are available in both home and professional-grade models. If you only plan to slice meat, an entry-level home machine should work just fine. But if you want to slice larger cuts of meat or cheese, you'll want a more powerful, pro-grade model to cut through the foods effectively.

Think about your frequency of use, too. If you only plan to use the slicer once a week, you can opt for a home model. If you plan to use it daily, choose a professional-grade slicer to hold up to the heavy use.

The main difference between an entry-level meat slicer and a professional-grade model is usually its power. Meat-slicer power is measured in wattage, which determines how powerful it is and how long it can run without stopping. If you typically use the slicer for less than an hour at a time, you don't need too much power. If you want a pro-grade model, though, look for a slicer with 200 watts or more.

A slicer's blade size also differs between home and professional models. Entry-level slicers usually feature smaller blades because they're not meant to be used too often. Midrange, heavy-duty home slicers have larger blades, but if you want an extremely large blade, you'll need a pro-grade slicer.

Not all meat slicers are meant for meat alone. Some models can also slice hard cheeses and vegetables, so they're much more useful in your kitchen. You'll pay more for this type of versatile slicer, though.

You'll also want to consider how difficult a meat slicer is to clean. A model that disassembles and wipes down easily is your best bet. Most slicers don't have dishwasher-safe components, so you'll have to wash by hand.

It's important to think about storage space for your meat slicer, too. Slicers are large, bulky appliances, so you probably won't want to keep it out on your counter. Choose a model that's lightweight enough that you can find a spot for it in a cabinet or on a shelf, where you can easily lift it from when it's time to use.

For a lower-quality home meat slicer, you'll generally pay between $45 and $75. For a high-quality home slicer, though, you can expect to spend $75 and $150. Top-notch, professional-grade meat slicers usually go for $150 and $500.

FAQ

Q. How do I care for a meat slicer?

A. It's important to keep your slicer clean, so follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding the best way to do so. You want to make sure that the slicer is well sanitized after each use to prevent the spread of bacteria. Cleaning your slicer regularly keeps it in good working condition, too. When necessary, you should also sharpen the blade with a basic sharpening tool.

Q. Is a meat slicer noisy?

A. A slicer can be pretty loud when it's in operation. Some are louder than others, though -- powerful models tend to make more noise than low-wattage slicers.

In-depth reviews of best meat slicers

Best best of the best: Beswood 220 Meat Slicer

What we like: Delivers pro-grade performance. Can handle any type of boneless meat, veggie, or hard cheese, as well as other foods. Features automatic blade sharpening.

What we dislike: Weighs around 30 pounds.

Best bang for your buck: Nesco 180-Watt Food Slicer

What we like: Allows for easy slice size adjustments. Works well for meats, vegetables, and bread. Doesn't take up much counter space. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Isn't well-suited for slicing large blocks of cheese.

Choice 3: Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer

What we like: Features a 130-watt motor that's ideal for home use. Blade is removable and made of stainless steel for durability. Has nonslip feet to keep it securely in place.

What we dislike: Slicer backing is flexible, which makes creating uniform slices more difficult.

