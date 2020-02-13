The best measuring cup set

When you're making a delicious home-cooked meal, a measuring cup set is an indispensable tool -- it provides the accuracy you need to properly balance ingredients in recipes.

Full measuring cup sets include cups and spoons, all of which are used to measure ingredients, like spices, flour, or sugar. They're also helpful when it comes to meal prepping and portion control, as you can rely on their accuracy instead of eyeballing portion sizes. Best of all, they stack or nestle into one another for easy storage.

If you're thinking about upgrading your measuring cup set, take a look at our buying guide, which includes reviews of our top choices at the end. Our favorite set is 1Easylife's Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons. Its longer handles and convenient grips make them a pleasure to use.

Considerations when choosing measuring cup sets

What's included

Measuring cup sets include the following: 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup.

Measuring spoon sets include 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon.

Basic sets include four measures each of cups and spoons, though more advanced sets include smaller measurements (such as 1/8 cup and 3/4 cup or 1/8 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, and 1/2 tablespoon). If you're an avid cook, these come in handy; for the everyday home cook, they're simply an added perk.

Storage method

Measuring cup sets are typically stowed away in cupboards or drawers, and to save even more room, they're designed to minimize their footprint. Many are stackable, whereas others (namely silicone sets) collapse or fold. Some sets are decorative for display, such as nesting cups in the shapes of animals or dolls.

Features

Material

Plastic measuring cup sets are usually the most affordable and are easy to clean. They're not as durable as other options, but they get the job done and last for a decent amount of time with proper care.

Silicone is another popular choice for those on a budget. These are soft and durable, but those with plastic parts can break or separate after some use.

Sets made from stainless steel feature a rust-free design that won't hold onto odors, and they're pretty easy to clean. Given their durable construction, it's no surprise they're usually the most expensive option.

Handles

To find the most durable measuring cups, take a look at the handles. They should be sturdy enough not to bend and should be shaped in a way that makes them easy to hold. Some consumers opt for long-handle measuring cup sets, which makes it easier to reach into containers for ingredients.

Markings

While each cup and spoon is clearly marked with its measure, some sets feature secondary marks. A half-cup measuring cup, for example, may also include a quarter-cup marking.

This helpful feature means you can use a single larger cup for several measurements instead of employing (and cleaning) multiple ones. Some cooks like the convenience, while others say it's not the most accurate way to measure ingredients.

Price

Basic sets of just cups or spoons cost $10 and below, but expect these to be somewhat flimsy with limited shelf lives. If you spend closer to $20, you can find a quality set that includes cups and spoons. Those priced between $20 and $50 include professional-grade sets as well as decorative ones.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean measuring cups and spoons?

A. Most people hand-wash their measuring cups and spoons with mild detergent and an appropriate sponge. Certain sets are dishwasher-safe, but some consumers feel this damages the material in the long-term.

Q. I can't stand the ring on my measuring cup set, but I'll probably lose pieces if they're not attached. What are my options?

A. The ring design is convenient for some but can be cumbersome during measuring. There are some measuring cup sets that are magnetized at the handle and stack onto one another. With these, you don't need to worry about rogue cups or spoons floating around your drawers or cupboards anymore.

Measuring cup sets we recommend

Best of the best: 1Easylife's Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons

Our take: Sleek, space-savvy set great for novice and seasoned cooks alike.

What we like: Convenient thumb depression on handles. Brushed finish and quality construction.

What we dislike: Premium price, so might not be best if you're on a budget.

Best bang for your buck: Bellemain's Six-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set

Our take: Dishwasher-safe stainless steel set with attractive rounded edges.

What we like: Long-lasting set that can keep up with kitchen duties. Cups feature milliliter and cup sizes.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with matching measuring spoons.

Choice 3: Chef U's Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

Our take: Rust-free cups and spoons with a design that complements all kitchens.

What we like: Fade-resistant engraved measuring marks. Slip-free silicone grips.

What we dislike: Metal seems somewhat lightweight compared to others.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.