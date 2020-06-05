The best meal delivery service

Managing life around jam-packed schedules can be tough. If you have trouble finding time to cook nutritious meals or go grocery shopping, consider a meal delivery service.

Not only does a meal delivery service take the hard work out of cooking, it's also a convenient way to improve your daily nutritional intake. Plans are designed around a well-rounded and balanced assortment of micronutrients -- namely protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Besides being chock-full of healthy ingredients, each dish is flavorful and colorful.

If you're ready to incorporate a meal delivery service into your lifestyle, read our buying guide. In addition to helpful tips to compare plans, we're including a few recommendations. Our top choice, Nutrisystem Meal Delivery, offers a variety of tailored plans geared toward men, diabetics, and vegetarians, just to name a few.

Considerations when choosing meal delivery services

Why people sign up for meal delivery

Weight management: The earliest iterations of meal delivery services were geared toward weight management, and they're still popular today. These plans focus on weight loss or weight maintenance and build meals around calorie counts and balanced macronutrients. In addition to meals, weight management plans often have options to include snacks or meal replacement shakes.

Busy schedules: Many busy people have trouble finding time to cook or shop. For that reason, they choose meal delivery plans that send either whole meals or an entire meal's ingredients for quick and easy preparation. More often than not, these plans are utilized for one or two meals a day rather than all three, though some people certainly take advantage of ordering all three meals.

Competitive athletes: Competitive athletes are just as focused on their nutrition as they are on their workouts. They gravitate toward "clean eating" plans that save them considerable time on meal preparation. These plans are designed around their active lifestyles and often align around specific diets, such as keto, paleo, or Whole30.

Specialized diets: Individuals with specialized diets from dietary restrictions or lifestyle choices sign up for meal delivery service as well. These prepared meals are cooked in special kitchens that avoid cross-contamination and adhere to strict allergy-safe standards. Popular plans are gluten-free, vegetarian, and kosher, and there are seafood-free and nut-free options, too.

Features

Tailored meals

Choosing meals is simple -- you log onto the service's app or website to make your selections. On average, meal delivery plans offer anywhere from 50 to 250 dishes. You can even create a favorites list or sign up for "surprise" meals, in which you can look forward to new and exciting dishes with each delivery.

Frozen vs. fresh foods

Meal delivery services fall into two main categories: frozen foods and fresh foods. Frozen dishes are best for those who order a couple weeks of food at a time, whereas fresh foods are better suited for same-day eating.

While you can freeze fresh foods from your service, keep in mind you'll likely need to transfer them into freezer-safe containers. Another thing to note is that some fresh foods freeze better than others. Sauces and certain ingredients may experience flavor or consistency changes once defrosted.

Deliveries

Depending on the service, you have several choices of delivery dates and times. With some plans, you also have the option to change the location of your delivery within a specific radius for added convenience. If you would like to schedule additional deliveries outside your schedule, however, they may be subject to extra shipping fees.

Price

Basic meal delivery services purchased as monthly subscriptions offer meals as low as $3 to $5 apiece. If you're looking for a more tailored plan or one with organic foods, you can spend $6 to $10 per dish. For meals cooked and delivered the same day, you can spend as much as $12 to $25 per meal.

FAQ

Q. Why did a dish disappear from the meal delivery service options?

A. For one, the dish may be discontinued due to lack of popularity. Another reason a dish may be removed is because the ingredients may be out of season, or it may have been a limited-time seasonal dish. Pumpkin-inspired foods, for example, are often only available for three months of the year.

Q. What happens if I go on vacation and won't need my meals delivered for a few days?

A. Simply contact the service directly to suspend your meal delivery. More often than not, you're able to freeze your plan instead of getting charged for unused or undelivered meals.

Meal delivery services we recommend

Best of the best: Nutrisystem Meal Delivery

Our take: Supportive system with tailored solutions for individuals seeking weight loss or weight maintenance.

What we like: 100+ menu choices and allergy-friendly options. Easy to adjust dietary goals.

What we dislike: An expensive option if you need it for all three meals daily.

Best bang for your buck: South Beach Diet Meal Delivery

Our take: Balanced approach to healthy eating without missing out on flavor.

What we like: Affordable, all-inclusive plans. Keto-friendly and high focus on educating customers on nutrition.

What we dislike: Most dishes are delicious, but there are mixed reviews with some shakes.

Choice 3: Purple Carrot Meal Delivery

Our take: Plant-based plan containing at-home cooking kits with easy-to-follow recipes.

What we like: Flexible plans easy to supplement with meat or fish. Convenient gifting options.

What we dislike: Premium pricing, and the hands-on approach isn't for everyone.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.