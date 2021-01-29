The best Maytag range

Your range is an appliance your household uses practically every day, so it's worth spending some money on a quality model, especially if you're a devoted cook. Maytag ranges are well-built with all kinds of features that make your life easier, such as self-cleaning ovens, adaptable burners, and maximum capacity racks to fit those oversized items.

In this guide, we have all the information you need to buy your perfect Maytag range. What's more, we've featured some of our favorites at the end, such as the impressive Maytag 5.8 Cubic Foot Slide-In Gas Range with True Convection.

Considerations when choosing Maytag ranges

Gas vs. electric

Maytag ranges can either be gas or electric. If you choose a gas range, it has both a gas cooktop and oven — there's no dual fuel option with a gas burner and electric range, which is frustrating for buyers who like the precision of gas burners and even heating of electric ovens. Luckily, all Maytag gas ovens have True Convection cooking, so you get more even results than you would with a standard gas oven. All of Maytag's electric ranges have smooth ceramic cooktops which are easy to clean.

Slide-in vs. freestanding

Maytag offers both slide-in and freestanding ranges. Slide-in offerings are designed to neatly slip into a gap between cabinets, giving you the look of a built-in range without the costly installation. Since they won't be visible, the sides of slide-in ranges aren't finished. Freestanding ranges are fully finished on both sides, so they look good even if they’re positioned so neither side or only one side is up against a cabinet. They also have a backguard which features the display, controls, or both.

Features

Double oven

You can find a handful of Maytag ranges with double ovens. These don't necessarily have a larger capacity than single oven models, but they're useful for cooking two dishes at different temperatures at the same time.

Fingerprint-resistant finish

Although Maytag ranges are available in a selection of finishes, stainless steel is one of the most popular choices. Luckily, all of Maytag's stainless steel ranges have a fingerprint-resistant finish that quashes the fingerprints and other smudges that stainless steel finishes are prone to attracting.

Burners

Whether you opt for a gas or electric range, check the number of burners on the cooktop to make sure it's sufficient for your cooking needs.

Price

Maytag ranges are on the higher end of the price spectrum, but you're paying for quality. Ranges vary in price from roughly $1,000 to $2,200.

FAQ

Q. What size are Maytag ranges?

A. Maytag only makes ranges of a standard 30-inch width that fit comfortably in any spot that previously housed a standard-width stove. The internal capacity varies between models, however, and can be anywhere from 5.0 to 6.7 cubic feet, so bear that in mind and choose accordingly — an extra cubic foot or so of oven space can make a big difference when cooking for a crowd.

Q. How do I clean my Maytag range?

A. Luckily, all Maytag ranges feature a self-cleaning oven cycle. It uses Maytag's AquaLift self-cleaning technology to clean the oven's interior without the use of cleaning products or extreme heat. Just add water, let the cycle run its course for around an hour, then wipe the interior of the oven with a wet sponge. Sadly, there isn't an equivalent option for cleaning the burners, so you need to do that by hand using a suitable cleaning solution of your choice.

Maytag ranges we recommend

Best of the best: Maytag 5.8-Cubic-Foot Slide-In Gas Range with True Convection

Our take: Get the built-in look with this slide-in range with powerful gas burners and a True Convection gas oven.

What we like: A variety of burner strengths depending on how quickly you want to cook. Features sensor cooking technology, variable broiling, and hidden baking element.

What we dislike: Though high-quality, the burner grates are heavy and can be a pain to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Maytag 6.4-Cubic-Foot Electric Range with True Convection

Our take: A surprisingly affordable option considering its large internal oven capacity.

What we like: Features a smooth cooktop with five burners. Power burner for quick boiling. Handy "keep warm" setting. Variable broil.

What we dislike: Glass cooktop can scratch.

Choice 3: Maytag 5.8-Cubic-Foot Gas Range with True Convection

Our take: A sturdy gas range with five burners, including an oval burner for oversized cookware.

What we like: Griddle plate included. True Convection oven with Precision Cooking system which uses sensors for optimal results. Delay bake allows you to prepare in advance.

What we dislike: Some users find the simmer burner is too hot, even on the lowest setting.

