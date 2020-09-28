The best mattress topper of 2020

In an ideal world, your mattress will provide all the support you need for a good night's sleep. But if your mattress has started to become less comfortable or you're waking up with aches and pains, a mattress topper can help.

Perhaps you accidentally chose a poor-quality mattress or maybe your mattress is reaching the end of its lifespan -- whatever the reason for a lack of comfort and support, a quality mattress topper can improve the issue until you're ready to buy a new mattress.

For this guide, we've looked at all the latest mattress topper technology to help you on your search, and we've included our top three picks for 2020.

Best mattress toppers of 2020

1. Sleep Innovations' Dual-Layer Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: This dual-layer option combines the benefits of a memory foam topper with the plush feeling of a quilted pillow-top option. It's a returning top pick that still meets our rigorous standards.

2. Dreamfoam Bedding's Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Thanks to its gel swirl design, this foam topper doesn't sleep as hot as standard memory foam. This and its affordability are just two of the reasons it's a returning favorite of ours.

3. Cloud9's Memory Foam Mattress Topper: A newcomer to one of our top spots, we love the overall quality of this memory foam topper. It molds to your shape, helping to relieve pressure that can occur from substandard mattresses.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a mattress topper

There are two main types of mattress toppers on the market -- quilted or pillow toppers and foam toppers. Pillow toppers are filled with polyester hollow fiber, a bit like an extra-thick comforter. These feel soft to sleep on but aren't terribly supportive, so they're best used on mattresses that already provide enough support.

Foam mattress toppers provide a balance of comfort and support, so they're great for mattresses that may no longer offer adequate support. Most foam toppers are memory foam, but you can also find some gel foam options (which are infused with gel so they feel cooler to sleep on), as well as some options made from natural, breathable latex foam.

Consider the thickness of any mattress toppers you're thinking of buying. Most range between two and four inches thick. Thinner models are understandably less expensive but don't offer as much comfort or support as thicker toppers.

It's important to check how heavy and bulky your chosen mattress topper is. You need to be able to position it on your mattress correctly, and flip or rotate in occasionally so that it wears evenly and will ultimately last longer. If it's too heavy for you to do so, you might have a problem.

Inexpensive mattress toppers start at less than $50, whereas the most expensive options can cost as much as $300 -- at this price point, however, it's worth thinking about whether to simply replace your mattress.

FAQ

Q. My mattress has started to sag -- will a mattress topper help?

A. Unfortunately, once your mattress has started to sag, there's not much you can do about it. A mattress topper will take on the contours of your bed, so you'll still have a dip wherever your mattress is sagging. That said, if replacing your mattress just isn't an option financially, a mattress topper can offer you more support and increased comfort, even on a sagging mattress, which is helpful until you can afford to replace it.

Q. How can I clean my mattress topper?

A. Pillow mattress toppers are often completely machine-washable, though they aren't necessarily the best choice overall. Some foam mattress toppers have removable machine-washable covers to deal with surface stains, but the best way to keep your mattress topper clean is to use a mattress protector between your topper and your bottom sheet.

In-depth reviews for best mattress toppers

Best of the best: Sleep Innovations' Dual-Layer Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What we like: Combines pillow top softness with additional support from memory foam below. Gel-infused memory foam feels cooler to sleep on. Removable washable cover.

What we dislike: More chance of topper slipping due to dual layers.

Best bang for your buck: Dreamfoam Bedding's Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What we like: An affordable option considering the quality. Gel swirl decreases chance of overheating. Two- and three-inch options available. CertiPUR-US certified.

What we dislike: Some users find it a little too soft and not supportive enough.

Choice 3: Cloud9's Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What we like: Three inches of memory foam feel soft yet supportive. Excellent at relieving pain from pressure points. Odor dissipates quickly.

What we dislike: Doesn't provide enough support for those over 150 pounds.

