The best mattress for stomach sleepers

The way in which you sleep is one of the most important factors when shopping for the proper mattress. Those who sleep on their stomachs are most at risk of aches and pains in the morning and need particular support and comfort from their mattress so that the spine remains naturally curved.

Our buying guide breaks down all that stomach sleepers need from their mattress. At the end, you’ll find a few recommendations, including our favorite, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, which is a top-of-the-line hybrid option. But there are a wide range of potential mattresses from which to choose that offer a restful night. With the right pick, stomach sleepers can wake up rejuvenated and energized.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for stomach sleepers

Firmness

The most important aspect of a mattress for a stomach sleeper is the firmness. This is measured on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest; stomach sleepers shouldn’t go lower than a five or six, as they need enough resistance from a mattress so that their stomach — and as a result, their spine — doesn't sink too deep.

Mattress type

There are three main types of mattresses: innerspring, foam, and hybrid. Innersprings feature coils or springs, and while their relative firmness doesn’t often contour to stomach sleepers effectively, they do provide necessary resistance. Foam mattresses are typically softer and better cradle a body, but stomach sleepers need to avoid those that are too soft as they won’t support the stomach and spine.

Hybrid options are the right mattress, with an innerspring base and foam top that cradles the body while also offering resistance. These are also the costliest options.

Thickness

Mattresses range in thickness from six inches up to 14. Generally, thicker mattresses provide more support, though that depends on the layering. For example, a 10-inch hybrid mattress may be equally suited (if not better) at offering support than a 12-inch innerspring. Slighter individuals may find thinner mattresses sufficient, while heavier people want a thicker option.

Features

Breathability and cooling

As some foam can trap heat, many foam and hybrid mattresses use specific materials that create more airflow and cool down the sleeper. Gel foam and latex offer more breathability, while innerspring layers are also typically airier.

Layers

Some hybrid mattresses feature multiple layers with a combination of innerspring and foam technologies put together for a luxury, high-end mattress. More layers lead to a higher price, but it also caters to various users with specific needs and will likely last longer.

Sleep trial

Many luxury brand mattresses, especially foam and hybrid options, come with a sleep trial to allow users time to test out the mattress and see if it works for them. The sleep trial may range from one month up to six months or even more.

Price

A queen-size mattress for stomach sleepers costs anywhere from $500 and $1,000, with plenty of foam and hybrid options available. Innerspring options are typically less expensive.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to adjust to a new mattress?

A. It may take a month or longer for you and your mattress to adapt to one another, so avoid making any decisions sooner than that if possible. Foam layers in particular may take time to break in, even though most mattresses are advertised as sleep-ready out of the box. However, if you consistently feel pained and sore in the morning, you may need a different mattress.

Q. Does sleeping alongside a partner affect the mattress I should buy?

A. Look for mattresses that limit motion transfer, so that movement doesn’t disturb your partner. You also want a cooler, airier option so your body heat doesn't get trapped in the mattress. If you have different sleeping positions, look for hybrid mattresses that balance out comfort and support and cater to a variety of sleeping positions.

Mattresses for stomach sleepers we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: A hybrid mattress featuring five different layers to offer comfort, relieve stress, and help you sleep soundly and safely.

What we like: A soft top and supportive base are among the layers in this high-quality mattress. Medium-firm; ideal for couples and combination sleepers. Cool and airy.

What we dislike: Pricey. Lightweight individuals may find the mattress too firm, especially early on.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Mattress

Our take: Foam mattress designed for all positions providing cool, comfortable sleep and necessary joint support.

What we like: Hypoallergenic, airy, and breathable gel foam mattress. Firm core adapts to the spine while relieving pressure on joints. Three-month sleep trial.

What we dislike: May be too soft for heavier individuals.

Choice 3: Sweetnight Cooling Memory Foam Mattress

Our take: Firmer, four-layer foam mattress that’s soft but dense enough to offer needed support for stomach sleepers.

What we like: Isolates motion, contours body. Strong edge support. Design allows for the mattress to be flipped over, extending its longevity and effectiveness.

What we dislike: May trap in heat. Concerns about sagging.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.