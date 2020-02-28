The best mattress for side sleepers

Side sleepers need a mattress that keeps the spine aligned for an ache-free night's sleep. But what does that mean, and how do you know if your spine is aligned? For a side sleeper to attain their best sleeping posture, two things count: making sure your pillow positions your head and neck so you're not too elevated or too low on the mattress, and checking that your shoulders and hips aren't sinking into the mattress.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which provides the information you need to know to buy the most comfortable mattress for your needs. Our favorite side-sleeper-friendly mattress is the soft and supportive Puffy Lux Mattress.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for side sleepers

Materials

For side sleepers, mattress materials are key for comfort, as you want them to work to relieve pressure points. It may depend on your size and weight, as well as your preference for foam or coil beds.

A mattress with any layers of memory foam provides pressure relief. Memory foam evenly distributes your body weight to eliminate pressure point discomfort, but it can be difficult to move around in a foam bed you've sunk into. Many side sleepers prefer hybrid foam and coil mattresses for the best of both worlds.

Base

Before buying a mattress, check the recommended base or foundation. Box springs or frames aren't always recommended. If you already have a bed frame that you want to keep, make sure it'll support the type of mattress you select. Foundations include box springs, adjustable bases, platform bed frames, upholstered bed frames, and bunky boards. Most online mattress companies offer their own brand of bases, much like brick-and-mortar retailers.

Features

Trial period

Just about every online mattress company has a risk-free trial period that usually reaches 100 nights, but it can vary, as can the return policy. Read and understand the protocol for the trial period, return, and an exchanged mattress. Some returns may not technically be free and instead cost a small fee. Some exchange mattresses may not have a trial period. Reputable companies have superior customer service that checks most of these boxes.

Accessories

Just like in a brick-and-mortar store, an online retailer may offer perks with your mattress purchase. Some may offer free sheets and pillows, while others have discounts and sales. Many companies offer free white-glove delivery and removal of your old mattress.

Price

For a decent quality, long-lasting queen-size mattress, online or in the store, opt for a model over $500. Most good quality online mattresses cost between $800 and $1,200. Some luxury beds with advanced features and cooling technologies cost up to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Why do bed-in-a-box mattresses always smell?

A. Because these types of mattresses are rolled up in a box for delivery purposes, they don't breathe very well. When the box is opened and the mattress is unrolled, it starts to expand and release trapped odors. You'll likely smell low-levels of off-gassing that should fade away in a few days to a couple of weeks.

Q. Is it safe to buy my mattress online?

A. Absolutely. The direct-to-consumer mattress market has matured, and many companies know how to satisfy customers with a streamlined buying process. They also know you need a generous trial period to test if the mattress is right for you. Don't worry, it is unlikely you'll get a used mattress that someone else has returned. Most online-only mattress companies donate returned mattresses to worthy causes.

Mattresses for side sleepers we recommend

Best of the best: Puffy's Lux Mattress

Our take: Puffy may not be as well-known as Casper, but the 12-inch, four-layer Lux product is a best bet for side sleepers. All Puffy mattresses give you pressure relief where you need it most in the shoulders and hips, but the Lux is thicker.

What we like: The top gel-infused memory foam is softer than typical memory foam. You sink in quickly without that slow sinking feeling, and it's fast-reacting so you can easily adjust without a struggle. The lifetime warranty, free delivery, free return, and 101-night sleep trial are all major plusses.

What we dislike: It may be too soft for some, because the bottom foam core is not as dense as other foam products.

Best bang for your buck: Leesa's Hybrid Mattress

Our take: This hybrid mattress made of foam and a pocket spring system offers extra spinal alignment, increased pressure relief, and edge support, thanks to the springs.

What we like: The 10-year limited warranty is okay but not as good as others. The spring system offers a slight bounce that you don't get with all-foam mattresses, and coils don't retain as much heat as an all-foam mattress. Free FedEx shipping and 100-night trial sweeten the deal.

What we dislike: May be too hard for some side sleepers.

Choice 3: Saatva's Classic Mattress

Our take: This traditional but luxury mattress with a Euro pillowtop does not come rolled up in a box. Saatva is one of the pioneers in direct-to-consumer mattresses.

What we like: Pocketed coils give the bed a nice but firm bounce to help you get out of bed. The pockets (with a foam layer) may be best for combination sleepers, not 100% side sleepers. A generous 120-day sleep trial, 15-year warranty, and free white glove delivery are added perks.

What we dislike: It could be a little too firm for side sleepers. Returns are not free, but you do get another sleep trial if you have an exchange mattress delivered.

