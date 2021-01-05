The best mattress for seniors

The proper mattress that caters to your body and lifestyle is essential to getting a healthy night's sleep, regardless of age. However, as we get on in years, everyone starts to develop new needs when it comes to support and comfort, and the right mattress is even more important.

Mattresses for seniors cater to sleeping position, weight, and any long-standing soreness, aches, or breathing issues. In many cases, the right mattress not only lessens any issues, but alleviates them altogether. To find just the right mattress for your needs, keep reading our guide. At the top of our list is the Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which features six layers for maximum comfort.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for seniors

Type

There are three main types of mattresses: innerspring, foam, and hybrid. Innerspring are more traditional and typically less expensive options with decent longevity and lots of support. Foam mattresses, conversely, are more expensive and usually offer more comfort. They may or may not offer longevity depending on their quality. Lastly, hybrid options combine both innerspring and foam to create a balance of support and comfort. These are the most expensive.

Firmness

Mattress firmness is measured on a scale of one to 10, with one being the softest and ten the firmest. Most seniors, especially those with any chronic pain, are well served by a mattress from medium to firm. Softer options may exacerbate pain; they also may be harder to get off of.

Thickness

Mattresses range in thickness from around six inches up to 14. The average person may find an average mattress thickness, around 10 inches, will suffice. Heavier persons want to have thicker options, while slender individuals are fine with slimmer ones.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position informs where and how much support and comfort you need while in bed.

Back sleepers: This is the best position for sleeping, as your spine and neck are aligned and don’t require extra support. It also helps with breathing. Medium-firm mattresses, usually innerspring or hybrid, suffice for seniors.Side sleepers: This popular position calls for support around the curves of one’s body so that the spine doesn’t sink into the bed. Softer foam or hybrid mattresses are generally recommended.Stomach sleepers: This position poses the most risk. A mattress that keeps the stomach and spine from sinking is necessary, but the mattress can’t be so firm that the shoulders and hips and head aren’t properly cradled. Foam and hybrid mattresses should provide a balance of comfort and support.



Features

Edge support

Some seniors may have difficulty getting into and out of bed, which won’t be helped if you have a softer mattress. However, some mattresses feature extra support around the edge, even if the mattress is soft, so that seniors can easily enter and exit the bed.

Breathability

For those who sleep warm, look for a mattress that’s airier, particularly one that doesn’t trap in heat. Innerspring and hybrid models are breathable, but be wary of foam options. These usually trap heat unless they feature gel foam, which offers cooling technology.

Price

A quality mattress designed to help seniors sleep well typically costs between $500 and $1,000. More complex hybrid models with extra features may run higher.

FAQ

Q. How do I best maintain a mattress for seniors?

A. It's best to rotate the mattress every few months to assure even usage and avoid some areas becoming more worn out. It’s always advised to purchase a mattress protector so the mattress resists liquids, dust, and other residue from seeping in and deteriorating the mattress.

Q. What if I want to test out a mattress?

A. No problem. Most companies offer a mattress sleep trial of 30 days or longer so that you can get adjusted to and evaluate the mattress.

Mattresses for seniors we recommend

Best of the best: Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress

Our take: High-quality adjustable mattress featuring six layers balancing comfort and firmness.

What we like: Foam-based mattress featuring top comfort tiers and breathable and supportive lower layers. Firmness can be adjusted.

What we dislike: Expensive investment.

Best bang for your buck: Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Quality hybrid mattress offering great value for all kinds of sleepers.

What we like: Proper support for back and stomach sleepers. Durably made, long-lasting. Year-long sleep trial.

What we dislike: Likely too thick for slimmer people.

Choice 3: Linenspa Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Budget-friendly, softer hybrid mattress that cradles and conforms to the body.

What we like: Extra comfortable mattress with thick top foam layers. Doesn’t trap in heat. Offered in various thicknesses.

What we dislike: Not for heavier individuals or those with back pain.

