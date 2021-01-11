The best mattress for hot sleepers

Staying cool is imperative to a quality night’s sleep. Our bodies naturally want to cool down and recharge, but it’s not always easy for everyone. Whether you tend to be warm, sleep in conditions that are often hot or humid, or are joined in bed by a partner and perhaps some furry friends, failing to cool down can lead to a restless night.

A variety of mattresses are designed to help hot sleepers get cool. Some may be airy and breathable, while others help remove any moisture, such as sweat, to keep you comfy and cozy. Our top pick, the Saatva Solaire Mattress, is a luxury hybrid mattress, but there are plenty more to look at and consider so you can sleep comfortably all night long.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for hot sleepers

Mattress type

There are three main types of mattresses, each with slightly different cooling potential. Innerspring mattresses are common, more traditional options and are typically more breathable as air can flow among the coils and pockets. They also don’t absorb body heat.

Foam mattresses are increasingly popular, as they’re soft and comfortable. However, memory foam traps heat and is a poor choice for hot sleepers. Gel foam or latex materials offer cooling properties that are ideal for hot sleepers. Copper-infused or graphite-infused foam also effectively draw heat away from the body.

Hybrid mattresses combine innerspring foundation with foam layers, and provided they feature cooling and breathable materials, they suffice for hot sleepers.

Sleeping position

While sleeping position doesn’t necessarily influence how hot or cool you sleep, it’s important to find the right type of mattress to support your sleeping position. Side and stomach sleepers in particular need a softer mattress that can cradle and contour their body in certain areas, but not so soft that they sink so much that their spine is poorly aligned.

Firmness

Firmness is measured on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the softest. Most people find a firmness between 4 and 6 sufficient. Hot sleepers may want to opt for something slightly firmer, as soft options can sink in and limit air circulation.

Features

Sleep trial

Many higher-end mattresses, particularly those from online-only retailers, come with a sleep trial. The period may be anywhere from one to six months, during which you can return the mattress if it doesn’t suit your needs. Keep in mind that it can take up to four weeks or more to properly adjust and adapt to a new mattress.

Size

Mattresses for hot sleepers are offered in all standard sizes. If you’re sleeping with a partner, a queen or king is highly recommended, since you may want more room to spread out and avoid heat transferring between you.

Price

You can find a quality queen-size mattress for between $500 and $1,000 that offers cooling technology. Innerspring mattresses are more affordable, while hybrids are more expensive.

FAQ

Q. How do I best maintain my mattress?

A. Keeping your mattress properly protected is important for maintaining its cooling properties and making it last. Invest in a mattress protector keeps out dust and even liquids that can damage the interior. Rotate your mattress every few months for even distribution of weight.

Q. What are ways I can enhance the mattress’s cooling effects?

A. Look for ways to block out heat during the day so your room and mattress are cooler at night, such as blackout curtains. Purchase breathable sheets, like those made from cotton or bamboo. A cold shower before crawling into bed at night also lowers your body temperature and preps you for sleep.

Mattresses for hot sleepers we recommend

Best of the best: Saatva Solaire Mattress

Our take: Breathable and airy hybrid mattress offering impressive comfort and a variety of firmness settings.

What we like: Made with cool latex and gel foam. Internal air chambers can be adjusted to set desired firmness. Lengthy sleep trial.

What we dislike: Pricey. Air chambers are noisy when adjusting.

Best bang for your buck: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: A comfortable and cool hybrid mattress with temperature control and support for all sleep positions.

What we like: Impressive eight-layer hybrid mattress that includes a cooling quilted top and airy innerspring layer. One-year sleep trial. Good value.

What we dislike: May be too firm for lighter people.

Choice 3: Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Our take: Supportive and soft mattress featuring open-cell foam design that pulls heat away from your body.

What we like: Cooling graphite and gel beads cater to hot sleepers. Breathable cover is comfortable and airy. Relieves pressure and supports joints.

What we dislike: Not best for heavier individuals.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.