The best mattress for hip pain

A quality mattress that matches your needs can not only help you sleep better, but it can alleviate soreness as well. For those with hip pain, a mattress should provide a balance of comfort and support, working to lessen strain throughout your body.

Our top pick, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, is a high-quality luxury option that offers a restful night’s sleep for most users, but your lifestyle and particular needs may influence your choice. To learn more, keep reading our guide, which has all the information you need to know about finding the right mattress for you.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for hip pain

Types

While there are three main types of mattress, innerspring options are to be avoided as their firmness usually adds excess pressure on the hips. That leaves foam mattresses, which are relatively soft and conform to the body, and hybrid mattresses, which combine an innerspring foundation with a foam top to provide a balance of comfort and support.

Foam and hybrid mattresses may be relatively simple or feature a variety of layers of different materials to enhance the sleeping experience. Memory foam is inexpensive and offers impressive pressure relief, but it can sag over time and trap heat. Gel foam is a popular material that offers a cooler sleep, while latex is a durable and often hypoallergenic choice.

Firmness

The average person with hip pain should choose a mattress that’s around the middle of the firmness range. The hips and shoulders should be supported and resist sinking into the mattress, but excess firmness doesn’t provide pressure relief. However, slighter people may want a softer mattress, while heavier individuals require a firmer option.

Thickness

For the average person with hip pain, look for a mattress between 10 and 12 inches thick to provide proper support and comfort. However, like firmness, scale the thickness based on your weight, with more petite individuals going slightly thinner and heavier people going for a thicker mattress.

Size

Mattresses for those with hip pain come in all sizes, though queen is the most popular and caters to one or two people. Some individuals may want a smaller bed so it’s easier to get into and out of, while those with partners may want a larger option to allow for more space to spread out.

Features

Motion transfer

Foam layers in a mattress typically do a good job isolating motion, which is a convenient feature for those sleeping with a partner, since one person can move around on their side without disturbing the other.

Edge support

While foam mattresses and layers are comforting, some are too forgiving. Certain mattresses enhance the structure of the edge to allow users to sit on the side of the bed without sinking in. This is particularly helpful for those with hip pain getting into and out of the bed.

Sleep trials

For those with hip pain, a sleep trial is a useful feature. You may have the option of testing out the mattress for a period of time and returning it if it doesn’t work for you. Sleep trials are usually around a couple months but may run up to 180 days or more in some cases.

Price

Most mattresses designed to alleviate hip pain range from around $400 up to $1,000 for a queen size, with the price varying based on included features.

FAQ

Q. What’s the best sleeping position for those with hip pain?

A. Sleeping on one’s back is the ideal position, regardless of any pain you may have, but it’s especially helpful for those with hip and lower-back pain. Stomach and side sleepers risk strain on the hips as well as the spine and neck if not properly supported. It is indeed possible to train yourself to sleep on your back — place pillows on either side of your body at night to prevent yourself from moving.

Q. How do I maintain my mattress?

A. It’s imperative to keep your mattress in good condition so that it continues to work for you. Invest in a mattress protector to prevent dust and liquids from penetrating the surface and rotate it every few months for even distribution of weight.

Mattresses for hip pain we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Top hybrid mattress featuring five layers for comfort, support, and pain relief.

What we like: Cradles hips and shoulders while keeping spine aligned. Ideal for all sleeping positions. Features motion isolation and cool, breathable layers.

What we dislike: Pricey. Too firm for lightweight people.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Lux Mattress

Our take: Soft yet supportive all-foam mattress best for those with hip pain who sleep on their side or back.

What we like: Dense foam is long-lasting and resists sagging. Medium-soft design provides comfort and cradling for lighter people. Lengthy sleep trial.

What we dislike: Too soft for heavier individuals.

Choice 3: LinenSpa 10-Inch Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Simple hybrid mattress with a supportive innerspring base and soft foam top to support the average sleeper.

What we like: Construction provides pressure relief on shoulders, lower back, and hips. Medium firmness caters to most individuals. Low price.

What we dislike: Concerns about longevity. Sleeps warm.

