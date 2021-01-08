The best mattress for heavy people

Everyone deserves a quality, restful night’s sleep so they can wake up rejuvenated in the morning. Finding a mattress that offers proper support for your neck, spine, and joints is imperative to avoiding pain and stress throughout the night.

Heavier people want a mattress that’s firmer and thicker than average, but that doesn’t mean the mattress can’t be airy, comfortable, and cozy. Our top pick, the hybrid Saatva HD Mattress, is just such a mattress, balancing comfort and support for heavy people, though there are plenty of other options and aspects to consider. Keep reading our guide to learn more.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for heavy people

Type

Of the three main types of mattresses — innerspring, hybrid, and foam — heavier individuals should look to innerspring and hybrid options for the most support. Innerspring mattresses tend to be on the firmer side; springs and coils may vary within, influencing the mattress’s longevity and price.

Hybrid options combine a foam layer with an innerspring foundation and may be soft or firm depending on the quantity and quality of layers.

While most foam mattresses are relatively soft, there may be some around the medium-firm range suited to heavier individuals. High-density foam offers more resistance, support, and longevity.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position determines where you need support and how much. If you sleep on your back or side, you need a mattress that offers a bit of give, but not so much that you sink in and distort your spine. Heavier people who sleep on their stomachs should avoid mattresses that give too much — sinking down straightens the spine, causing discomfort and pain over time.

Thickness

Mattresses range in thickness from six inches all the way to 14. As an eight- or 10-inch mattress is around the standard for the average individual, heavier people should opt for one a little bit thicker. This increases its longevity and provides needed support.

Weight support

Most mattresses list a weight range for maximum support and comfort in order to help users narrow down their choices. Exceeding the limit may result in discomfort as well as the mattress wearing out more quickly; going under the range can also result in discomfort and the feeling of bouncing and resting atop the mattress.

Features

Breathability

For those sleepers who get a little warm at night or sleep in warmer conditions, look for mattresses that promote breathability and cooling technology. Innerspring mattresses allow for airflow among the coils, while gel foam and other materials such as graphite may offer a cool sleep and draw heat away from your body. Avoid memory foam, which typically traps in heat.

Motion transfer

For those sleeping with a partner, opt for a mattress that isolates or limits motion. Certain innerspring and hybrid mattresses offer this feature, allowing one person to move around without disturbing the other.

Edge support

Some mattresses are designed to provide more resistance along the edges, allowing those who get ready at the side of the bed more support. Heavier people may enjoy the extra strength around the side as they get into and out of bed.

Price

Most quality mattresses for heavy people cost between $600 and $1,200, with innerspring options being less costly than thick hybrid mattresses.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain and protect my mattress?

A. To help curtail potential sagging of foam layers, rotate the mattress every few months, switching the head and the feet ends so that the mattress is used more evenly. A mattress protector keeps dust, dirt, and even liquids from penetrating the surface. If you have kids, make sure they don’t jump on the bed.

Q. How do I know a mattress is working for me?

A. It can take up to a month to adjust to a mattress and be able to accurately evaluate its quality. You should wake up without any pain, though a variety of factors, like food and drink consumption or screen time before bed, influence the quality of sleep. A sleep tracker can help you monitor and determine how a mattress is affecting you.

Mattresses for heavy people we recommend

Best of the best: Saatva HD Mattress

Our take: Comfortable and durable luxury mattress designed to support heavier individuals, though at a high price.

What we like: Hybrid mattress with soft foam top that resists sagging. High-quality coils in the innerspring layer offer firm support and pressure relief. Sleeps airy and cool.

What we dislike: Expensive investment.

Best bang for your buck: Zinus Support Plus Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Supportive, extra-firm hybrid mattress with some welcome features all at a low price.

What we like: Terrific value for a durable mattress that isolates motion and offers a cool sleep. Individual coils are quiet, strong, and supportive.

What we dislike: May be too firm for some stomach sleepers.

Choice 3: Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

Our take: No-frills all-foam mattress that can support and cradle heavy people while providing a comfortable night’s sleep.

What we like: Medium-firm foam mattress that’s cool, breathable, and flexible. Supports all sleep positions. Good price; 100-night sleep trial.

What we dislike: Lacks edge support and advanced cooling.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.