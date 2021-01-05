The best mattress for combination sleepers

Many of us have the tendency to fall asleep in one position, only to change throughout the night and wake up in a different spot. This can lead to aches, pain, and an uneasy sleep, unless you have a mattress that properly supports and comforts you every time you move.

Those who move around at night are known as combination sleepers — they may switch between sleeping on their stomach, back, or side, whether or not they realize it. And each position requires different kinds of support from a mattress.

If you’re ready for a good night’s sleep, keep reading our guide to learn more about how to find the right mattress for combination sleepers. We recommend our top pick, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, as it’s designed to adjust to your movements and needs.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for combination sleepers

Type

There are three main types of mattresses. Innerspring are traditional options that tend to be relatively inexpensive and offer a firmer night’s sleep. These support most sleep positions fairly well. Foam, conversely, is usually softer and more expensive and should be adequate for more petite combination sleepers. Lastly, hybrid mattresses combine both foam and innerspring layers and cater to most combination sleepers, depending on the construction.

Firmness

How soft or firm a mattress is influences how much comfort and support you receive. Typically, heavier individuals want a firmer mattress, while slighter sleepers find softer options sufficient. A mattress that’s too soft causes your body to sink in and not receive necessary support; a mattress that’s too firm may aggravate aches and feel uncomfortable. Mattresses range on a scale of one to 10 — one is the softest, 10 is the firmest.

Sleep position

By definition, combination sleepers end up sleeping in a variety of positions. Still, if you have a predominant position, it’s best to identify it and start with a mattress that's appropriate. Side sleepers need a mattress that cradles and conforms to the body and are best served by foam or hybrid options. Stomach sleepers, most at risk for aches and pains, need something firmer to resist the stomach and spine sinking into the mattress, and hybrid or innerspring options are the best ones to start with. Lastly, back sleepers are already in the safest position and can opt for any mattress that’s medium-firm to firm.

Features

Layers

Combination sleepers should invest in a mattress that boasts several layers, as these better balance out support and comfort needs. While basic hybrid mattresses only feature two layers — foam and innerspring — higher-end options may feature three or more.

Latex

Similar to foam mattress, latex options are supportive on joints while offering a durable, hypoallergenic material that’s fairly long-lasting. These mattresses are usually expensive, however, and tend to trap in heat. Latex may also be a layer included in any number of hybrid mattresses.

Gel foam

Memory foam generally traps in heat, which may make a night’s sleep uncomfortable for those who already sleep warm. Gel foam offers cooling technology so that you can sleep more comfortably. Some mattresses are airier and more breathable than others, particularly those with innerspring layers.

Price

A quality mattress for combination sleepers costs between $600 and $1,200, though hybrid models with multiple layers are closer to and may even exceed the top end of that range.

FAQ

Q. How do I know a mattress is right for me?

A. You should wake up from a night’s sleep feeling refreshed and without any pain or soreness. However, it can take a few weeks to break in a new mattress and feel the results. Many companies offer a sleep trial — anywhere from a month to a year — where you can test out the mattress to see if it works well for you.

Q. How do I maintain the mattress?

A. Keeping your mattress clean is essential to its effectiveness and longevity. A waterproof mattress protector repels liquids, dust, and mites. Rotating your mattress every few months keeps it evenly used. You should also air out your mattress a few times a year. If you have young kids, keep them from jumping and playing on the mattress, especially if it has innerspring layers.

Mattresses for combination sleepers we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Quality hybrid mattress featuring a supportive lower layer and comfortable plush top for all types of sleepers.

What we like: Balance of support and comfort, particularly for vulnerable stomach sleepers. Relieves chronic aches and pains. Gel foam cools. No motion transfer.

What we dislike: Edges lack support. May too be soft for heavier individuals.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Mattress

Our take: Terrific mattress for couples and combination sleepers that isolates motion and provides added support.

What we like: Durable, supportive mattress that eliminates motion transfer and reduces noise. Firm enough for heavier individuals. Hypoallergenic and breathable.

What we dislike: Not ideal for those with chronic pain.

Choice 3: Ghostbed Flex Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Medium-firm hybrid mattress featuring seven layers with strong base and cozy top.

What we like: Ideal for side and stomach sleepers; mattress cradles spine and neck. Strong, supportive edges. Gel foam layer cools the mattress.

What we dislike: Some motion transfer. Pricey.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

