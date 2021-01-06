The best mattress for children

Kids need plenty of sleep to help them grow and to wake up feeling well-rested and ready to learn. Choosing the right mattress for children can mean the difference between a disturbed sleep and a solid 10 to 12 hours of rest. Not only is this important developmentally, a child who's had a good night's sleep is less likely to be cranky than one who hasn't slept well.

Read on for our guide to the best mattresses for children. We've included some recommended mattresses at the end, including our top pick, the comfortable and supportive Puffy Twin Mattress.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for children

Type of mattress

There are three primary types of mattresses: foam, innerspring, and hybrid. Foam mattresses are often made from memory foam or have a memory foam top layer. They mold to the sleeper's body to provide ample support while relieving pressure points. Gel foam and latex foam are better options for kids who easily feel too hot in the night.

Innerspring mattresses use a layer of metal springs for support covered by soft fibers, such as wool or polyfill. They have a nice bounce to them but can feel too firm for some.

Hybrid mattresses combine elements of both innerspring and foam mattresses, with springs below an upper layer of foam.

Mattress size

Consider what mattress size is right for your child. The majority of kids sleep in twin beds, but if their bedroom is large enough, you might want to consider a full mattress, especially for older kids and teens. Full mattresses have room for an extra child in case of a sleepover or visiting relatives, plus it gives kids more space to play on or fill with plush toys. If your adolescent child is growing quickly, consider a twin XL bed, which is the same width as a twin bed but longer, so it should accommodate even the tallest individuals into their teen years.

Features

CertiPUR-US certified

The CertiPUR-US certification is found on foam mattresses that have been independently tested to verify that they don't contain harmful chemicals or ozone-depleting substances and have low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Since your child's health and well-being are paramount, the CertiPUR-US certification may be something you want to look for.

Hypoallergenic

If your child has environmental allergies or asthma, it's best to choose a hypoallergenic mattress that's free from substances that commonly cause allergic reactions, such as wool, down, or latex.

Price

You can find some basic twin mattresses for under $100, while high-end full mattresses can cost more than $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How often do kids' mattresses need replacing?

A. It might disappoint you to learn that children's mattresses need replacing more often than adult mattresses, because having adequate support is so important for growing bodies. Children between the ages of three and 10 need a new mattress every three years, while kids and teens between 10 and 16 should have a new mattress every five years. As such, you shouldn't spend a fortune on mattresses for children, just make sure they're adequately supportive.

Q. How can I keep my child's mattress clean and hygienic?

A. Between spilled drinks, bathroom accidents, and general wear, it can be tough to keep kids' mattresses clean. Start off by always using a waterproof mattress protector underneath the fitted sheet — you can buy some excellent options nowadays, which don't rustle or squeak when the sleeper moves around. You should also leave the sheets off for a couple of hours and open the windows in the bedroom once every month or two to air out the mattress.

Mattresses for children we recommend

Best of the best: Puffy Twin Mattress

Our take: An extremely comfortable mattress that works for front, back, and side sleepers.

What we like: Four layers of memory foam provide the perfect balance of comfort and support. Breathable gel layer is great for kids who sleep hot. Stain-resistant cover.

What we dislike: On the pricey side for a mattress you might need to replace in a few years.

Best bang for your buck: DreamCloud Twin XL Mattress

Our take: You get excellent value for the money from this comfy hybrid mattress.

What we like: Combines the best parts of foam and innerspring mattresses. Twin XL size is great for tall adolescents. Free sheets, pillow, and mattress protector included.

What we dislike: The cashmere top layer can cause allergic reactions for some.

Choice 3: Modway Aveline Gel-Infused Memory Foam Twin Mattress

Our take: The gel-infused foam top layer makes this great for kids who complain about feeling hot during the night.

What we like: The CertiPUR-US certification gives parents peace of mind that it doesn't contain harmful chemicals. Foam construction reduces pressure points for a comfortable sleep.

What we dislike: Some buyers wish it was thicker than six inches.

