The best mattress for back sleepers

For anyone who wakes up feeling tired or sore, you may not be sleeping with the right mattress. One of the most important factors in shopping for a mattress is complementing your sleep position. While those who retire on their back are generally regarded as sleeping in the ideal position, support is still required.

A fitting mattress for a back sleeper maintains the slight natural curve in the spine while relieving pressure along joints, like our top pick, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress. However, there are many more aspects to be considered so you can sleep throughout the night and wake up rested and energized.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for back sleepers

Mattress type

Back sleepers can choose from any of the three main types of mattresses for proper support, though each boasts different features, benefits, and drawbacks.

Innerspring mattresses are made up of coils and springs of varying durability and quality. They tend to be firmer and offer better support for heavier people and those with back pain. They’re also less expensive than other types of mattresses, though they don’t tend to last as long as other options.

Foam mattresses are softer and more responsive and cradle the body, conforming to your shape. Memory foam is popular, though it may sag and set over time and also trap heat. Back sleepers, especially larger individuals, want firmer foam options in order to avoid sinking into the mattress and distorting their spine.

Hybrid mattresses combine an innerspring base and foam top, and possibly additional layers in between. These more expensive mattresses provide support and comfort for all kinds of sleepers.

Firmness

Back sleepers should avoid softer mattresses as their spinal alignment is already correct, and any sinking or sagging can lead to aggravation. An average-size back sleeper should look for a medium-firm mattress; those who are heavier should increase the firmness accordingly. While softer mattresses may sink, back sleepers are advised to avoid excessively firm mattresses that pressure hips or shoulders.

Size

Mattresses for back sleepers come in all sizes, from twin to California king. Space available in the bedroom, whether or not you sleep with a partner, and your budget all influence the mattress size. Back sleepers may want a bit more room if they’re sleeping with a partner and they like to spread out their arms.

Features

Breathability

Foam or hybrid mattresses may include a layer of gel foam, which offers cooling technology to offset the natural heat-trapping properties of foam. Innerspring mattresses, meanwhile, may feature individually pocketed coils to better increase airflow. If you sleep warm, look for mattresses promoting breathability and cool sleep.

Sleep trial

A popular feature on most mattresses, especially those sold directly from online retailers, is the sleep trial. This is a period of time the company allows you to try out the mattress and determine whether it’s a fit for you. A sleep trial may last from 30 days up to 360 days. It’s recommended to embrace the full amount of time to evaluate the bed.

Price

A quality queen-size mattress typically costs between $500 and $1,000, though innerspring options are less expensive than high-end hybrid mattresses.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my mattress?

A. A waterproof mattress protector is a wise investment — it can keep dust, liquids, and other particles from seeping into the mattress, which can cause damage, harbor bacteria, and even lead to foul odors. Rotate your mattress every few months so that it’s evenly used as well.

Q. What kind of mattress should I consider if I have a partner who isn’t a back sleeper?

A. Plenty of foam and hybrid mattress cater to combination sleepers. Consider a medium-firm mattress that balances comfort and support. Seek options that limit motion transfer and sleep cool as well.

Mattresses for back sleepers we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: High-quality hybrid mattress with a firm foundation for back sleepers seeking comfort and support.

What we like: Soft memory foam top cradles and relieves pain while the innerspring base is durable and strong. Limits motion transfer and sleeps cool.

What we dislike: Somewhat bouncy; may be too firm for lighter people.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Mattress

Our take: Beloved foam mattress designed to cater to all sleeping positions with proper support and pressure relief.

What we like: Medium-firm foam layers resist sagging while lessening pressure on hips and shoulders. Airy and cool. 101-night sleep trial.

What we dislike: Heavier individuals may need more resistance.

Choice 3: Ghostbed Mattress

Our take: Softer, eco-friendly foam mattress for lighter people seeking a cool, comfortable night’s sleep.

What we like: Environmentally friendly manufacturing processes create this medium to medium-foam mattress. Incorporates cooling gel. High-density foam is long-lasting.

What we dislike: Lacks firmness to alleviate back pain.

