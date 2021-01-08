The best mattress for athletes

When trying to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle, quality of sleep is too often ignored. Since athletes need to not only rest and recover but also relieve soreness and stress on their bodies, the right mattress is essential to protecting and enhancing fitness.

The best mattress for an athlete balances comfort and support, cradling the body while maintaining proper alignment of the spine and neck. While we recommend our top pick, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, an impressive luxury option, our guide is here to match the perfect mattress to your active lifestyle.

Considerations when choosing mattresses for athletes

Type of mattress

There are three main types of mattresses: innerspring, foam, and hybrid. Innerspring options are typically firmer, and while their price and longevity varies with their quality, they’re usually the most affordable of mattresses.

Foam options, conversely, are somewhat softer but often more expensive.

Hybrid mattresses, the most expensive type, combine an innerspring foundation with a foam top (and potentially more layers) for advanced comfort and support for most users.

Sleeping position

The position in which you sleep determines where you need the most comfort as well as the most resistance. Sleeping on one’s back is the ideal position: it presents the least risk as the natural curve of the spine is maintained, so a variety of mattress types are welcome. Stomach sleeping is riskiest — you need support on your shoulders and hips, but you can’t let your stomach sink too far into the mattress, lest your spine is strained. Side sleepers should be cradled, and a softer mattress is useful.

Thickness

Mattresses range in thickness from around six to 14 inches and should be chosen mostly due to the sleeper's weight. Slimmer, lighter athletes want a mattress that’s less thick so they don’t just rest on top without any support or cushioning. Heavier individuals want a thicker mattress to avoid sinking in too deeply.

Firmness

Firmness is measured on a scale of one to ten, with one as the softest. Most athletes should stay in the middle of the spectrum, though like thickness, you may want to adjust the firmness based on your weight. Heavier individuals should opt for something slightly firmer, while petite persons will likely desire a softer option.

Features

Cooling technology

If you’re a hot sleeper or sleep in warm and humid conditions, opt for a mattress boasting cooling technology and airy, breathable materials. Gel or graphite-infused foam cool your body as you sleep, while innerspring mattresses featuring individually pocketed coils provide better airflow. A cooler bed is also a smart choice for anyone who sleeps with a partner.

Sleep trial

As it can take weeks or even a month to properly adjust to and evaluate a mattress, a sleep trial is a useful, increasingly popular feature. Users may be granted a period of time anywhere from one to six months to try out the bed and determine its efficacy.

Price

You can expect to pay between $500 and $1,000 for a quality queen-size mattress designed to support athletes. These include desired features, but size and thickness influence overall price.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to break in a mattress?

A. While many are advertised as “sleep-ready,” the reality is that it takes time to break in most mattresses, especially if they have foam layers. Foam mattresses arrive compressed and take time to reach their final shape. Crawling and moving around on the bed can help accelerate the process, but don’t be worried if it takes time to adjust.

Q. How do I maintain my mattress?

A. Regularly cleaning your sheets and investing in a mattress protector to keep dust and liquids from penetrating the mattress surface helps maintain the mattress’s health and quality. Rotate the mattress every few months as well, so body weight distribution is more even. Over time, foam will start to sag, however, and coils and springs may weaken.

Mattresses for athletes we recommend

Best of the best: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Medium-firm hybrid mattress that balances comfort and support for a quality, restful sleep for active individuals.

What we like: High-quality innerspring foundation and dense foam create a durable, long-lasting mattress that resists sagging. Gel foam is cooling.

What we dislike: Lacks firmness for heavier athletes.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Lux Mattress

Our take: All-foam mattress from a trusted company great for slimmer athletes or those who sleep on their sides.

What we like: Foam mattress that offers enough support for most users. Features cooling gel foam and a washable, stain-resistant cover. 101-night sleep trial.

What we dislike: Takes time to break in; arrives with manufacturing odor.

Choice 3: Perfect Cloud Hybrid Mattress

Our take: Balanced hybrid mattress featuring four unique layers including individually pocketed coils and gel-infused memory foam.

What we like: Medium to medium-soft mattress that’s cool and comfortable, providing soreness relief. Coils provide longevity and durability.

What we dislike: Some concerns about foam sagging and setting.

