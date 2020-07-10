The best mattress of 2020

Most people sleep for around eight hours a night, so spending more on a comfortable mattress is always money well spent.

A quality mattress will help you wake up feeling refreshed every morning, instead of groggy with a sore back, ensuring a more productive day.

We've taken a fresh look at what's out there to help you find the best mattresses of 2020. On our shortlist, we have a new mattress for your consideration as well as a couple of longtime favorites that haven't yet been surpassed.

Best mattresses of 2020

These are our top three mattresses for your perusal. Jump to the bottom of this page to get more information on each of them.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress

This hybrid mattress, which features a combination of innersprings and memory foam, is extremely comfortable and is available in three firmness levels; just some of the reasons it's our returning top pick.

2. Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This newcomer to our top three is highly affordable yet comfortable and supportive; plus, it has gel memory foam to help you feel cooler at night.

3. TEMPUR-breeze Mattress

If you have a large budget for a new mattress, this one should be high on your list, especially if staying cool all night is a top priority. This is an old favorite of ours, but it still reflects the latest in mattress technology.

What you need to know before buying a mattress

Perhaps the first factor you need to decide on is which type of mattress you want. Will you opt for a classic innerspring mattress that's firm, bouncy, and likely to be on the affordable side? Or would you prefer a memory foam mattress that feels softer while molding to your shape to provide adequate support but has the disadvantage of making some people feel too hot at night? You can also buy hybrid mattresses that combine innersprings with a memory foam upper layer, which are supportive yet relatively plush feeling with some bounce to them.

If you like the idea of memory foam but tend to feel hot at night, try gel-infused memory foam for its cooling properties. You may also want to choose a mattress with a breathable cotton or bamboo cover, as this will feel cooler to sleep on than synthetic material.

There's also size to think about, with mattresses available in sizes from twin to California king. Unless you're replacing your bed frame, as well, you'll be constrained by the size of your previous mattress, but if you're replacing your bed frame, think about which mattress size will work best for you and for the space in which you intend to put your bed.

Mattresses vary widely in price and can cost less than $100 for a basic twin-size innerspring to well over $5,000 for a top-of-the-line memory foam mattress with all the latest technology.

FAQ

Q. When will I know it's time to replace my mattress?

A. There's no set length of time that a mattress lasts for, so it's up to your discretion as to when it's time for a new one. Of course, there are some extremely obvious signs, such as springs that dig into you or visible sagging, but some signs are more subtle. If you've started to wake up with back or joint pain, or feeling just as tired as you did when you went to bed, it could be down to your mattress no longer providing adequate support.

Q. What's the best firmness of mattress for side sleepers?

A. Side sleepers tend to feel most comfortable on medium firmness mattresses since soft mattresses don't provide adequate support, but firm mattresses put too much pressure on your arm on the side you're lying on. Medium-firm to firm mattresses are best for people who usually sleep on their back, providing ample support for the lower back. Medium to medium-firm mattresses are ideal for stomach-sleepers, giving support for the abdomen without putting too much pressure on the chest.

In-depth recommendations for best mattresses

Best of the best: Saatva Classic Mattress

What we like: The hybrid design combines the advantages of innerspring and memory foam mattresses. Organic cotton exterior. Three levels of firmness to choose from.

What we dislike: Doesn't feel as plush as memory foam.

Best bang for your buck: Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

What we like: An inexpensive gel-infused memory foam mattress that comes in six sizes. Mattress is 12 inches thick. Meets CertiPUR-US standards. Comes with a 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: Some buyers find it a little too firm.

Choice 3: TEMPUR-breeze Mattress

What we like: Tempur-pedic material is unlike standard memory foam and is extremely comfortable. Comes in two options, one keeps you 8 degrees cooler and the other keeps you 3 degrees cooler. A great choice for anyone who hates feeling too hot in bed.

What we dislike: The high price tag puts this mattress out of reach of many buyers.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.