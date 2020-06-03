The best mattress

You sleep for roughly one-third of your life, so few products get more use than your mattress. This is why it's worth spending as much as you can on a decent one. After all, a quality mattress can mean the difference between waking up energetic and refreshed and waking up tired and sore.

You'll find all the information you need about mattresses in this guide. At the end, we've included reviews of our top three mattresses as well. The Saatva Classic Mattress is our number one choice, thanks to its comfort and support.

Considerations when choosing mattresses

Mattress type

Foam mattresses, including those made of gel foam and memory foam, are probably the most popular option, particularly among younger buyers. Foam mattresses mold to your shape, giving you plenty of support while feeling plush and reducing impact on pressure points. Some foam mattresses can make some sleepers feel too warm, though gel and similar types of foams can have a cooling effect.

Innerspring mattresses are the traditional choice. They contain a network of metal springs under a soft top layer, giving you bounce and support. They tend to feel firmer than foam mattresses, and cheap models can be very uncomfortable.

Hybrid mattresses combine springs and memory foam to give you some of the benefits of each. The memory foam top layer feels more plush than a traditional innerspring mattress, while the springs give it more bounce than a regular foam mattress.

Size

Mattresses range in size from twin to California king. While adults can fit in twin beds, they're usually intended for children. Adults who sleep alone will probably want at least a full bed, whereas adults who sleep with a partner might be more comfortable in a queen or king bed. Obviously, the size of the space where the bed will be going will also influence this choice.

Features

Depth

Mattress depth, or thickness, can range from around four inches to over 12 inches. Thin mattresses can be uncomfortable, as you may be able to feel the slats of the bed through them. But it can be hard to find sheets to fit very deep mattresses.

Removable cover

Mattresses with removable covers are easier to clean than those without. You should be able to remove the cover and machine wash it when necessary.

Natural materials

Some mattresses tout the use of only natural materials, such as cotton and bamboo. This isn't at all essential, but some people prefer it.

Price

Mattress prices vary widely depending on size and quality. You can find a basic mattress for less than $100 but it's unlikely to be comfortable. High-end mattresses, on the other hand, can cost over $5,000. You can, however, find some exceptional mattresses in the $1,000 to $2,000 range.

FAQ

Q. Should I choose mattress firmness based on my sleeping positions?

A. The position in which you sleep will influence which mattress firmness feels comfortable to you, so bear this in mind while buying, particularly if you're unsure about the degree of firmness you prefer. A medium mattress is the best option for side-sleepers. A too-firm mattress puts too much pressure on the arm and hip you're lying on, and a too-soft mattress doesn't provide enough support. A medium-firm to firm mattress is best for back-sleepers to provide ample support to the lower back. Stomach-sleepers need to have enough support so the abdomen doesn't sink too far into the mattress to throw the spine of alignment, so medium to medium-firm is ideal.

Q. How often do I need to replace my mattress?

A. There's no set length of time that a mattress lasts for. A high-end model could feel as good as new for a decade, whereas a cheap mattress might start to sag after a year. If your mattress is visibly worn, has started to sag, doesn't feel supportive, or you wake up with stiffness or back pain, it's probably time to replace your mattress.

Mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: Saatva Classic Mattress

Our take: A fantastic hybrid innerspring mattress that brings you quality at a reasonable price compared to other high-end options.

What we like: Three levels of firmness to choose from. Uses some eco-friendly materials, such as recycled steel. Organic cotton cover. Antimicrobial protection.

What we dislike: Even the medium can feel quite firm.

Best bang for your buck: Puffy Original Mattress

Our take: An extremely comfortable mattress that's suited to all types of sleepers. Affordable for the level of quality.

What we like: Breathable, cooling top layer. Suitable for all types of bed frames (even adjustable). Great spinal alignment and relief from pressure points.

What we dislike: Not a good option if you're looking for bounce.

Choice 3: TEMPUR-breeze

Our take: This top-of-the-line mattress is designed for people who sleep hot. Choose from different cooling and firmness options.

What we like: Pick from options that are 3 degrees cooler or 8 degrees cooler. Supportive yet extremely comfortable.

What we dislike: Expensive.

