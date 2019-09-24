The best maternity belt

Pregnancy is a time of great excitement and anticipation, but with an ever-expanding belly bearing down on your back and abdominal muscles, it can also be a time of great strain and discomfort. If you feel as though you've been doing more groaning than glowing lately, a maternity belt can help lighten your load by providing support and compression in all the right places.

Read our shopping guide to learn more about maternity belt styles, sizes, and comfort features. To point you in the right direction, we added a handful of product recommendations, including our favorite, Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band, which stands out for its comfort, support, and barely-there look.

Considerations when choosing maternity belts

Style

Single-strap maternity belts: Hands down the most popular style, single-strap maternity belts are designed to support the lower back and the underside of the tummy. These can be either straight or contoured and consist of one continuous length of fabric. If you're looking for a comfortable option that's easy to hide, a single-strap belt is a solid choice.

Multi-strap maternity belts: Multi-strap maternity belts typically feature an extra-wide back portion and dual straps to support both the bottom and the top of your baby bump. If you're struggling with extreme back pain, you might find the extra coverage of a multi-strap maternity belt more supportive than a single strap model.

Prenatal cradle maternity belts: This style provides heavy-duty support with dual straps and suspenders that work to shift weight from the lower back onto the shoulders. Prenatal cradle maternity belts can be ideal if you're carrying twins or suffer from excruciating back pain, but keep in mind that these can be difficult to disguise under clothing.

Size

While a one-size-fits-all belt certainly can work for an average pregnancy, sized models offer a more tailored fit. Whether it's a small, medium, or large, a maternity belt that closely fits your frame is bound to offer superior support and is more likely to see you through to the finish line as well.

Closures and adjustability

Most maternity belts have a basic design with a single Velcro closure along the back. However, some models feature elasticized straps with Velcro closures that fasten on either side of the belly. Despite taking a bit longer to get on and off, maternity belts with multiple closure points typically deliver improved adjustability and longer-lasting Velcro strips.

Features

Specialized shapes

Maternity belts can be straight or contoured and some even have navel cutouts to prevent rubbing and chafing. The average contoured belt has a wider back piece, while those with cutouts tend to be narrower in the back and wider across the belly.

Stretch paneling

All maternity belts are designed to stretch, but while some consist of a single elastic, others have a multi-paneled design. Belts with multiple elastic panels are more difficult to overstretch and, as a result, maintain their shape and support for longer.

Padding

If you happen to have particularly sensitive skin, a bit of padding might help reduce irritation, especially if you plan to wear your maternity belt underneath your clothes.

Price

Maternity belt prices range from around $20 to $50 and over, with support and comfort features often increasing with the cost.

FAQ

Q. How do maternity belts differ from maternity bands?

A. Maternity belts are designed to provide support and relieve pressure, whereas maternity bands help bridge the gap between your growing belly and seemingly shrinking clothes, allowing you to enjoy your existing wardrobe for longer.

Q. Are maternity belts meant to be worn over or under clothing?

A. It's up to you -- maternity belts can be worn both under and over clothing. However, the extra fabric on prenatal cradle belts and multi-strap models might be a bit trickier to hide under clothing.

Maternity belts we recommend

Best of the best: Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band

Our take: Exceptional comfort and support coupled with an easy-to-conceal design make this maternity belt a go-to choice for discerning moms-to-be.

What we like: Ultra-soft and comfortable. Offers a good deal of stretch without sacrificing support. Discreet enough to wear under just about any outfit. We love that it comes with a built-in pouch and a hot/cold pack.

What we dislike: Pricey. Some users felt the Velcro lost its grip a bit too soon.

Best bang for your buck: AZMED Maternity Belt

Our take: An affordable maternity belt that doesn't cut corners on comfort or support. Hands-down the best option for budget-minded buyers.

What we like: Contoured shape doesn't ride up as readily as uniform models and is especially comfortable while sitting. Easy to conceal. Light compression combats aches and pains.

What we dislike: Adjusting the fit can be somewhat fiddly. Petite frames might be left with trailing straps.

Choice 3: LucyVee Maternity Belt

Our take: Ideal for active moms, this maternity belt is highly supportive and offers excellent breathability. A gift-worthy option with cute packaging and a handful of extras.

What we like: Delivers serious abdominal and lower back support. Dual fasteners offer superior adjustability. Wraparound straps leave no excess fabric. Soft, breathable design combats sweating and irritation.

What we dislike: Has a tendency to ride up when sitting.

