The best matcha tea

Matcha tea is a type of powdered green tea that's been used in ceremonies by Chinese Buddhist monks for around a thousand years. The Japanese started using it in tea ceremonies around the 14th to 16th century, and in recent years it's gained popularity all over the globe.

If you want to try matcha tea but aren't sure where to start, this guide provides all the relevant information. Our favorite is Encha Ceremonial Organic Matcha. Not only is it of fine ceremonial grade, it's also certified USDA organic.

Considerations when choosing matcha teas

Grades

Since matcha is expensive, you can buy it in different grades so you don't use the top-quality stuff for matcha frosting or chucking in a smoothie, where it will likely be overwhelmed by other flavors.

Ceremonial grade matcha tea is the highest quality matcha made using young, tender leaves from the first harvest. It has a fresh, full-bodied taste without bitterness, so it tastes good when prepared the traditional way -- just hot water and nothing else.

Culinary grade matcha tea is made using the older, poorer-quality leaves. It costs significantly less than ceremonial grade matcha but often has a bitterness to it that makes it unpleasant to drink straight up. Although you can use it for matcha lattes with sugar or other sweeteners, it's best used in baked goods or added to smoothies.

Premium grade matcha tea is sometimes referred to as "latte grade" or "cafe grade." It isn't quite as high-quality as ceremonial grade matcha but is still smooth enough to drink in a latte with or without sweetener or to drink the traditional way with added sugar.

Powder vs. bagged

Many matcha teas come in powdered form, but you can also buy bagged matcha tea. It's somewhat misleading, however, since matcha tea bags consist of mainly standard green tea with 5% or less matcha powder. We highly recommend foregoing bagged matcha tea and sticking with powder instead.

Features

Organic

Although matcha tea is usually grown in Japan, you can still find some USDA certified organic options grown to USDA standards just outside of the U.S. If matcha tea is labeled organic but doesn't have any sort of organic certification, you can't know whether or not it's really grown organically.

Stone ground

The most expensive matcha is often stone ground, rather than being pulverized into powder using an industrial machine. Some matcha purists claim stone ground matcha tastes better, but a layman probably wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Sweetened

The majority of matcha tea consists of pure matcha powder without added sweeteners, but you can find pre-sweetened matcha tea mix, so always double-check what you're buying.

Price

Ceremonial grade matcha is expensive. In fact, at $15 to $30 per ounce, it can cost more by weight than solid silver. Culinary grade matcha is far less expensive -- sometimes costing just $1 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of drinking matcha tea?

A. Matcha tea is extremely high in a group of disease-fighting antioxidants called catechins. While there's not enough evidence to make any wild health claims about matcha, catechins do prevent oxidative damage to cells and may potentially have some cancer-preventing qualities. What's more, the combination of caffeine and L-theanine can boost energy and concentration without the jittery high too much caffeine alone can bring.

Q. How do you prepare matcha tea?

A. To prepare matcha tea, add a teaspoon to a mug or drinking bowl and add an ounce or two of water heated to between 160ºF and 175ºF. Use a bamboo brush or tea whisk to vigorously mix the water and powder to dissolve it. When thick and foamy, add more water to fill your cup.

Matcha teas we recommend

Best of the best: Encha's Ceremonial Organic Matcha

Our take: A high-quality matcha made from the tenderest first harvest tea leaves, finely ground to dissolve easily.

What we like: Smooth, full-bodied, well-balanced flavor. Delicious prepared with just water. USDA certified organic.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Matchaccino's Starter Matcha

Our take: An affordable culinary grade matcha ideal for cooking with or adding to smoothies.

What we like: Certified organic to USDA specifications. Boosts energy for four to six hours. Contains the same antioxidants as higher quality matcha.

What we dislike: Needs sweetener to be enjoyable in latte form.

Choice 3: Matcha Wellness' Organic Matcha

Our take: A superior culinary grade matcha that sits in between standard culinary grade and ceremonial grade quality.

What we like: USDA organic. Doesn't have the bitterness of some culinary grade options. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: Quality not always consistent -- some users report receiving a bad bag after several good bags.

