Regular barbecue is definitely delicious, but for some folks, there's just nothing like the rich flavor smoking gives meat and other foods. But for top-notch smoking results, you need a dedicated, high-quality smoker -- and it's hard to top a model from Masterbuilt. The brand offers a wide range of smokers that can work for a family or larger groups and parties. The smokers are all well-designed, too, and outfitted with features that make smoking as easy and safe as can be. The only real problem with Masterbuilt smokers is having to choose between all the options.

With our buying guide, though, you'll have all the facts you need to find the best Masterbuilt smoker for your yard. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, the Front Controller Electric Smoker, which doesn't require much assembly and can handle a whopping 25-pound turkey.

Considerations when choosing Masterbuilt smokers

Fuel type

Masterbuilt smokers are available utilizing several different fuel types: charcoal, pellets, propane, and electric.

Charcoal smokers typically deliver the most authentic smoky flavor. You can even mix charcoal and wood to get a deeper flavor. Charcoal models tend to be portable, making them ideal if you want to move them to a new location or to store them. They take more work than other smoker types, though.

Pellet smokers offer the same rich flavor that charcoal models do but are easier to operate. Masterbuilt pellet models have digital controls that allow you to set the temperature, so you don't have to monitor the smoker too much. You go through pellets more slowly than you do charcoal, too.

Propane smokers offer good flavor, but you have to refill the propane tank regularly. Masterbuilt propane models feature a push-button ignition for easy starting, and the smaller models are even portable.

Electric smokers are the easiest to operate, but you have to have an outlet nearby for operation, which limits their portability. They offer precise temperature control, and some Masterbuilt models are even Bluetooth compatible, so you can control the smoker even when you're not beside it. Despite its convenience, keep in mind that an electric smoker doesn't offer the same flavor that a charcoal or pellet model does.

Design and size

The majority of Masterbuilt smokers are rectangular in shape to increase their internal capacity. Large models are usually about 100 pounds, so they have wheels to make it easier to move the smoker around. More portable models typically weigh approximately 20 pounds.

Masterbuilt also offers some rounded smokers that are known as bullet smokers. They don't offer as much cooking space as other models but usually weigh under 20 pounds. They feature an adjustable damper that lets you control the smoke and moisture inside the smoker.

Features

Adjustable door latch

You always want to be sure that a smoker's door is tightly shut to keep the smoke and heat inside. Many Masterbuilt smokers have a door latch that allows you to ensure that the door is firmly closed.

Air damper

An air damper allows you to control how much air comes in or out of the smoking chamber. You can find models with a rotating or sliding damper that lets you adjust the smoker's temperature, smoke, and moisture.

Window

Larger Masterbuilt smokers often have a viewing window on the front of the door. That allows you to check on how your food is cooking without having to open the door and let any of the smoke or heat out.

Collapsible legs and handles

Masterbuilt smokers designed for portability usually have folding legs and handles, so you can easily take the smoker with you on the go.

Meat probe

Higher-end Masterbuilt smokers typically come with a probe that you can insert into the meat to read the internal temperature. That lets you know that your meat is fully cooked before you remove it from the smoker.

Racks

Masterbuilt smokers can have anywhere from two to six racks. Those with more racks can hold more food, so if you routinely cook for crowds, opt for a smoker with six racks.

Smoke on-demand

If you choose a Masterbuilt pellet smoker, you can choose a model with a "smoke on-demand" setting. That lets you set a timer to deliver more smoky flavor to your foods for even better taste.

Bluetooth

Some Masterbuilt digital electric smokers are Bluetooth compatible. That allows you to control the smoker via an app on your phone even when you're not right beside it.

Price

You'll typically spend between $60 and $500 on a Masterbuilt smoker. Propane smokers usually go for $80 to $350, while electric models typically cost between $200 to $400. Pellet smokers are the most expensive, usually coming in at around $500.

FAQ

Q. What types of smoking can I do in a Masterbuilt smoker?

A. You can both hot smoke, which cooks the meat at temperatures of 160ºF to 300ºF while flavoring it with smoke, and cold smoke, which preserves meat over a period of days at temperatures of 90ºF to 120ºF in a Masterbuilt smoker.

Q. How do I prepare my Masterbuilt smoker for its first use?

A. For the best results, you should season your smoker prior to use. That involves setting the smoker to 275ºF and allowing it to heat for about three hours. In the last hour or so, add some wood chips. Once the three hours are up, turn off the smoker and let it cool.

Masterbuilt smokers we recommend

Best of the best: Masterbuilt Front Controller Electric Smoker

Our take: An easy-to-use electric smoker that provides excellent results without needing any charcoal or propane.

What we like: Doesn't require much assembly. Only has to be plugged in for operation. Offers generous cooking capacity. Features a viewing window to monitor your food. Comes with remote control for easy operation.

What we dislike: Some reported issues with the control panel breaking down due to moisture in the air.

Best bang for your buck: Masterbuilt Charcoal Bullet Smoker

Our take: A great smoker for those new to smoking and who don't want to spend too much.

What we like: Includes a porcelain-coated pan for charcoal, water bowl, and racks. Versatile enough to handle multiple types of meat. Allows you to easily add charcoal through the front door. Features a built-in thermometer in the lid.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to adjust the temperature.

Choice 3: Masterbuilt Bluetooth Smart Digital Electric Smoker

Our take: An electric model that boasts Bluetooth connectivity to allow you to control the smoker via your smartphone.

What we like: Features a connected app that lets you control the smoker through any Bluetooth-connected smart device. Offers a large capacity to smoke multiple types of meats at once. Allows you to add wood chips through the side to prevent any heat from escaping.

What we dislike: Some owners have difficulty connecting to the app.

