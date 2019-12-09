A massage isn't just a nice way to unwind at the end of a long day; it can have plenty of therapeutic value when you're dealing with chronic pain or recovering from an injury. But for the best massage, you need a good oil to reduce friction as the hands move over the skin. Massage oils are usually scented to make the experience as calming and soothing as possible, but you should choose your oil based on what type of massage you usually perform or have performed on you because some styles require more friction than others.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the help you need to find the best massage oil for your next massage. Our top pick is Honeydew's Sensual Massage Oil with Pure Lavender Oil, which has a light fresh scent and quickly warms up in the hands for a delightful massage.

Considerations when choosing massage oils

High-friction vs. low-friction

A heavy massage oil provides enough slip that it's best suited for low-friction massages. It doesn't absorb into the skin as quickly as a lighter oil, so the hands can move over the skin in long gliding motions. Heavy oils work best for low-friction massages like a Swedish massage.

But other massage styles, like deep-tissue massage, call for a high-friction technique. Because its goal is to treat injuries and chronic pain, it requires more intense muscle stimulation that's usually a bit more uncomfortable than Swedish or other low-friction massages. It works best with a light oil that doesn't allow the hands to glide easily across the skin, so the muscles can be worked more deeply. Grapeseed oil and coconut oil are typically used in high-friction massage oils.

Skin sensitivity

If you or the person you'll be massaging has sensitive skin, you don't want a formula that can cause irritation. In most cases, you should opt for an unscented hypoallergenic oil. Be careful with nut oils, too, because they can also cause reactions. Look for an oil with few additives, such as organic or virgin oil formulas, that use grapeseed or jojoba oil as a base.

Always do a patch test before working with a new massage oil, just to be safe.

Features

Scent

A massage should be a relaxing, soothing experience, so many massage oils are scented to create the right mood. Most feature natural scents either from the oil itself -- as is the case with coconut oil-based massage oils -- or added essential oils like lavender, sandalwood, chamomile, or mint. There are even essential oils that can increase a massage oil's pain-relieving benefits.

Applicator

Massage oils that come in bottles with a pump dispenser are usually the easiest to use because you don't have to worry about unscrewing a cap when your hands are greasy. Some oils do come in bottles with a flip-top or screw top, though, but you can always replace these tops with a pump that you purchase separately.

Price

You'll typically pay between $6 and $35 for massage oil. Those in the $6 to $10 are usually smaller bottles and/or contain more fillers and additives. For $10 to $20, you can find some purer massage oils with a pump dispenser. If you're willing to pay $20 or more, you can purchase a large bottle of organic oil with no fillers or additives.

FAQ

Q. How long does a massage oil stay fresh?

A. It can vary from oil to oil, so it's best to read the guidelines provided by the manufacturer. In most cases, you can expect a shelf life of 12 to 18 months.

Q. How much massage oil should I use for a massage?

A. It depends on what area(s) of the body you're massaging and the size of the person you're massaging. For a full-body massage, 20 to 30 milliliters of oil are usually required. But start with a small amount, about the size of a dime, and only add more as needed.

Massage oils we recommend

Best of the best: Maple Holistics' Honeydew Sensual Massage Oil with Pure Lavender Oil

Our take: An ideal massage oil for sensitive skin, which boasts a pleasant scent and effective consistency.

What we like: Formula is gentle, so it won't irritate sensitive skin. Offers a light fresh scent. Can warm up quickly in the hands. Has a thin consistency but still has good slip on the skin.

What we dislike: Packaging is known to leak.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Foods' Massage Oil

Our take: An excellent value for a 16-ounce bottle of high-quality massage oil.

What we like: Can be warmed in the hands to help stimulate and soothe the muscles. Lasts a long time with proper storage. Bottle holds 16 ounces, which is enough for plenty of massages. Features a nice almond and lavender scent.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a pump.

Choice 3: Brookethorne Naturals' Relax Therapeutic Body Massage Oil

Our take: A user-friendly massage oil that features an impressive consistency and fresh scent.

What we like: Fragrance has a hint of mint and lavender for a fresh relaxing scent. Consistency is smooth and light, so it absorbs into the skin easily. A little goes a long way, so a bottle will last for a while.

What we dislike: Some users feel it absorbs too easily into the skin.

