The benefits of a good massage are many. It can stimulate blood flow, relieve pain, reduce inflammation, increase mobility, improve sleep, and more. While you can certainly schedule in-person sessions with a masseuse, if you have a massage gun, you can also get a deep, healing massage in your own home whenever you like.

When shopping for a massage gun, look for a model with a range of speeds and a long battery life that can be used in a variety of situations. For instance, our top pick, Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device, features six different attachments and a rotating arm so you can massage those hard-to-reach spots. For more information on how to choose the best massage gun, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing massage guns

Size and weight

The two key elements to consider when purchasing a massage gun are the unit's size and weight. Since this is a device that you hold in one hand and use to reach a variety of areas on your body, it's important that you can handle the massager with ease. If it's too large or heavy, you may eventually stop using it.

Ergonomic design

Similar to size and weight, if the massage gun doesn't feel comfortable in your hand or it hurts your arm when you use it, you likely won't reach for it as much as you otherwise would.

Battery life

If your massage gun isn't charged when you want to use it, you end up skipping the massage, and you may pay for it in aches and pains. Look for a model that can hold a charge for a substantial amount of time.

Features

Variety of massage heads

You can't effectively massage your neck with the same massage head that you use on your calf. The greater the variety of massage heads, the better you can target your needs and experience maximum relief.

Variety of speeds

In general, a faster pulse provides greater relief. However, not every situation requires maximum effort. For this reason, it's important to find a massage gun with a variety of speeds.

Adjustable arm

When trying to reach that spot in the middle of your back, you might need a little help. A massage gun with an adjustable arm allows you to get the angle just right so you can experience a more thorough massage.

Noise level

A loud massage gun can be annoying to other people in your household and damaging to your own hearing. Look for a model that operates at a safe volume level so you don't need to wear ear protection every time you want a little muscle relief.

Price

When shopping for massage guns, you can get a budget model for under $60. For better performance, higher speeds, and durability, you may want to consider models in the $60 to $200 range. Moving beyond $300, you get into elite models with higher speeds, longer battery life, and quieter operation.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a massage gun?

A. Turn on the massage gun. If it's your first time, use the lowest setting and gradually move it closer until it's lightly touching your skin. Breathe slowly and deeply as you move the massage gun around, gradually increasing pressure in areas that need more attention. However, don't overdo it -- 15 to 30 seconds works best at each muscle group, while two minutes is the maximum time.

Q. Can I use a massage gun for every body ache?

A. No. Massage guns are for muscles only. Don't use them on your bones, joints, tendons, or nerves. Also don't use one on broken skin, areas of impaired sensation, your face, head, or any other sensitive or damaged area of your body.

Massage guns we recommend

Best of the best: Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device

Our take: A top-of-the-line, scientifically calibrated massage gun that's highly effective in treating a wide array of muscle issues.

What we like: This model comes with a carrying bag, two batteries, and six attachments. It features an adjustable arm so you can easily massage the hard-to-reach areas on your body. In the high-speed mode, this unit delivers 40 percussions per second.

What we dislike: To achieve such a bold, futuristic look, some of the ergonomic comfort was sacrificed.

Best bang for your buck: PlayMakar's MVP Percussion Massager

Our take: A reasonably priced percussion massager with an assortment of heads designed to treat everything from neck and spine issues to deep tissue trigger points.

What we like: This percussion massager is lightweight and easy to hold. It features six levels of intensity and operates at a lower sound level than many higher-priced models.

What we dislike: There aren't too many cons to this impressive model other than the lack of a more durable storage case.

Choice 3: Hethtec's Handheld Massage Gun

Our take: A highly affordable and versatile body massager with impressive battery life.

What we like: This lightweight massage gun has six different massager heads, 20 speeds, and operates at a low decibel level. Customers like this model's portability and that it's easily adjustable for personalized pain relief.

What we dislike: Some reports of the device failing after only a few minutes.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.