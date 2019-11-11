The best massage chair

For many of us, our first introduction to a massage chair is at a local shopping mall or a full-service beauty salon. These commercial-grade massage chairs deliver a powerful muscle massage from head to toe, using programmed routines that duplicate the actions of trained massage therapists. Today, a home version of these massage chairs is readily available through numerous online and in-store vendors.

The idea of coming home to a relaxing or invigorating massage after work or exercise can be very tempting indeed, and these massage chairs often provide the same level of service as their expensive commercial cousins. However, moderation is still the key, since too much massage therapy can cause injury to soft tissues. When used as directed, massage chairs can be very restorative and therapeutic.

At BestReviews, we have examined dozens of massage chairs currently on the market, and we have compiled a short list of models we'd recommend for home shoppers in our buying guide. At the top of our list is the Full Body Electric Shiatsu Massage Chair Recliner by BestMassage, a surprisingly affordable but still fully functional model with customized computer scanning and head-to-toe coverage.

Considerations when choosing massage chairs

Size and weight

Many people order a massage chair after an in-store demonstration or professional-grade experience but fail to consider the dimensions. A full-body massage chair is still a full-size recliner and can weigh hundreds of pounds because of the additional massage hardware. It is important to measure the size of the doorway, the angles of the hallway and the available floor space before ordering such a large piece of heavy furniture. The location of a suitable power source is also a factor.

Controls

Some entry-level massage chairs only have a few manual controls, but the midrange to higher-end models often feature a remote or hardwired controller. These controllers should allow users to customize their massage experience, from the type of massage program to the width and length of the roller tracks. The intensity level is also an important consideration and should be fully adjustable.

Heat option

Not all massage chairs offer heat as an option, but many users find radiant heat to be a welcome addition to the massage session. Heating pads installed in the back or seat of the chair are often not adjustable, so users may have to be satisfied with a simple on-off heating choice.

Construction materials

Massage chairs are often built on the basic chassis of a real recliner or ottoman, but the upholstery quality is sometimes sacrificed to keep the price point affordable. It is not unusual to find a midrange or even higher-end massage chair upholstered with faux leather or even vinyl. What matters more with massage chairs is the amount and quality of the padding, which must protect the user from the hard massager rollers and motor.

Features

Types of massage

The most basic massage chairs tend to offer a limited number of massage styles, primarily a mild vibration or a percussive massage. Midrange massage chairs generally offer more intense shiatsu or Swedish massage programs. The massage unit travels up and down a track, delivering a specific amount of pressure to each point along the way. Higher end models have an array of massage programs, including deep tissue and compression.

Full-body treatment

Entry level massage chairs tend to target one specific area of the body, or concentrate primarily on the spine and neck. The better models actually provide full-body coverage, with dozens of air bladders providing compression massage to the user's feet, calves and thighs.

Price

Although basic massage chairs that target the back muscles can be found for $100 to $300, models that provide full-body massage routines start around the $400 price point. High-end massage chairs with professional-grade options often cost $2500 or more.

FAQ

Q. How often can I use a massage chair? I always thought I'd use one several times a day.

A. While it may sound tempting to spend the entire day relaxing in a massage chair, you should only use it a few times per week. Deep tissue massage can damage muscles if performed too often, and your body needs time to recover between sessions.

Q. I'm extremely tall and my partner is very short. Can we use the same massage chair?

A. Massage chair manufacturers tend to design products that will accommodate a wide range of body types. You should be able to manually or electronically adjust the massage rollers to match your height. Some higher-end massage chairs actually perform a pre-massage scan and make those adjustments automatically.

Massage chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Full Body Electric Shiatsu Massage Chair Recliner by BestMassage

Our take: For those who seek the same head-to-toe coverage as commercial-grade massage chairs, this is definitely one to consider for home use.

What we like: Incorporates 30 airbags for improved cushioning and air massage option. Complete head-to-toe treatment. Computerized body scan determines ideal location for rollers.

What we dislike: Heating element is either on or off, cannot be targeted to specific areas. Chair must be shipped back for many types of repairs.

Best bang for your buck: Best Choice Products' Faux Leather Electric Massage Recliner Couch Chair

Our take: The entry level price point of this fully functional massage chair is hard to beat, and makes it an attractive upgrade from handheld massagers.

What we like: Includes five massage options with nine levels of intensity. Remote control is not hardwired, so it's easier to store. Provides coverage from calves to upper back. Ottoman stool promotes stressless relaxation.

What we dislike: Chair is not well-padded in some areas, motors can be felt by user. Instructions and remote control commands not written in English.

Choice 3: Osaki's OS1000B Model OS-1000 Deluxe Massage Chair

Our take: The Osaki has the look and performance of a professional-grade massage chair, but at a much more affordable price point. We like its customizable settings.

What we like: Offers shiatsu massage programs for all areas of the body. Lightweight construction, easy to carry from room to room and store. Manual adjustments are easy to make.

What we dislike: Does not offer a heating option. Higher-end price point for a synthetic leather chair.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.