The best Mario game

When it comes to iconic video game characters, Mario, the adventurous plumber created by Nintendo, has one impactful legacy. Super Mario Bros. became the first Mario game for a home gaming console when it was released back in 1985, and the franchise is still going strong 35 years later.

Keep reading this buying guide to learn more about the many Mario games that are still on the market so you can choose the one that will bring you the most joy. We've highlighted a few of our favorite games at the end, including our top choice, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is great fun to play alone or with friends.

Considerations when choosing Mario games

Game type

With a huge range of Mario games on offer, you'll want to think about what you want from a game before buying.

Platform games, such as Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Odyssey, are perhaps the type you associate most with this character. They are suited for solo play, especially if you want to relive the nostalgia of the Mario games you played as a kid, but generally have limited multiplayer options.

The hugely popular Mario Kart franchise -- in which players cast themselves as characters from throughout the Mario universe to drive on various tracks -- consists of racing games. These can be played alone but are particularly great for groups.

Multiplayer games -- such as Mario Party and Mario and Sonic at the Olympics -- are best played with a group of friends or family members. Most have easy modes, so everyone can enjoy them, no matter their level of gaming skill.

Other Mario games include non-platform adventure games, such as Mario Galaxy, and level-creating games, such as Super Mario Maker.

Platform

Not all games are compatible with all platforms. Mario games are only released on Nintendo consoles. New games are usually released on the Switch, though you can find a handful that are also designed for the DS or Wii U.

Features

Multiplayer options

Some Mario games only have a single-player mode, which is fine if you want to play alone, but not if you'd like to play with others. If you want to play locally with your friends or family members, look for games with either competitive or cooperative multiplayer modes.

Physical vs. digital

You're probably used to buying physical games, either in the form of a game cartridge or a disc. However, if you own a Nintendo Switch, you can also buy a download code to download the game directly to your console, so you don't even have to wait for delivery.

Price

Mario games for the DS and older consoles are generally priced between around $15 and $30, whereas Mario games for the Switch cost between $45 and $60.

FAQ

Q. What are the best Mario games to play with others?

A. If you're looking to play with a group of friends or family members, we'd recommend Mario games particularly geared toward multiplayer enjoyment, such as Mario Kart or Mario Party.

Q. Should I recognize all the characters in my Mario game?

A. If this is your first time playing a Mario game, you might be overwhelmed by all the different characters, as the universe has been developed over decades. The main contenders to know are Mario and his brother, Luigi, who are a couple of courageous plumbers. Princess Peach is Mario's love interest, who must be saved in some Mario games (although in others, she's a playable character). Yoshi is Mario's sidekick, who can be ridden in some Super Mario games, but is playable in games such as Mario Kart. Popular nemeses in the Mario universe include Bowser and the Goombas.

Mario games we recommend

Best of the best: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Our take: Speed around a wide range of tracks as one of many characters from the Mario universe or a handful of other Nintendo characters.

What we like: Play in groups of up to four locally or 12 online. Includes a whopping 48 courses with 42 character options. You can also play in several battle modes.

What we dislike: Not the best choice if you're looking for a classic Mario platform game.

Best bang for your buck: Super Mario 3D Land

Our take: An affordable choice for the 3DS that takes classic Super Mario games into a 3D world.

What we like: You can explore 16 worlds in this game. Features the first outing of Mario's Tanooki suit on the 3DS. Fairly challenging but not too hard for older kids to play.

What we dislike: No multiplayer option.

Choice 3: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Our take: Super Mario comes to the Switch with this outstanding game that provides an updated take on old-school Mario platform games.

What we like: Features two games in one with Super Mario and Super Luigi options. Play through 164 levels for hours of entertainment. Easier option for young players.

What we dislike: If you've already played these games on the Wii U, you may be disappointed, as they're virtually identical.

