The best marble run

Marble runs are one of the most fun STEM toys available. They consist of a number of different trough-shaped pieces that marbles roll through to end up at the finishing point. They help kids start to think about multiple scientific concepts, such as gravity, weight, and inertia. What's more, they help small children work on their fine motor skills, problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity.

If you want to get your little ones a fun toy that will stimulate their minds and bodies, buy a marble run. Our buying guide can help you find the perfect model. Our top pick, Marble Genius' Marble Run Super Set, gives your kids endless options for engineering their dream run.

Considerations when choosing marble runs

Marble run types

Plastic marble runs are the most common type. They are usually quite colorful and have a number of interlocking ramps and tubes. In addition to solid-color pieces, they often have clear pieces as well, allowing you to follow the marble as it travels down the path.

Wooden marble runs were the original design for the toy, and wooden runs are still quite popular. They don't generally include tubes, but rather ramps and spirals. This allows your child to visually follow the marble from start to finish without interruption.

Cubed marble runs use interlocking cubes to give your children a thrill. It lets them create different structures, such as buildings, animals, or almost anything else. Once the structure is complete, a marble can be dropped at the start and it can be followed as it moves through the cubes.

Magnetic marble runs have foam ramps that are magnetized and fit onto a metallic surface, such as a refrigerator door, for fun and creative play.

Logic mazes are best for older children. They help develop problem-solving and logic skills. They usually have a baseplate grid, cubes, and challenge cards. The children have to use the challenge card to create a configuration that leads the marble to its destination.

Size

The larger a marble run toy is, the more entertaining it is for your child. Keep in mind that a larger run includes more individual pieces and takes up more space in your home, which may require the structure to be disassembled sooner than your little ones like.

Durability

Wooden marble run toys are generally the most durable of any type of marble run. Even so, a durable plastic set can last for a long time as well. The biggest culprit when it comes to broken plastic pieces is accidentally stepping on them. If your kids always put away their marble run pieces when they're done playing, this shouldn't be a problem.

Features

Swirls, twirls, and action pieces

These pieces add all sorts of fun and excitement to your child's marble run. Not only are they visually stimulating, they help teach your kids about engineering and other scientific concepts in real time. Windmills are especially interesting action pieces, as they are set in motion when a marble strikes the paddle.

Colors and sparkles

Some plastic marble runs have sparkles and glitter infused into the plastic pieces. This gives an added measure of magic and fun, especially for younger kids.

Extra marbles

What good is a marble run toy without marbles? While the majority of marble runs include marbles in the package, some do not. If you don't want to buy marbles separately, opt for a run that includes them as part of the set.

Price

Most marble run toys cost between $15 and $100. For $15, you'll find smaller plastic sets. For $30, you can get a larger set that may be made from wood. If you spend more than $30, expect to get the largest sets made from the highest-quality materials that include many different action pieces.

FAQ

Q. Can any marbles work with a marble run toy?

A. Not necessarily. Some marble run toys are specifically designed to work with their own marbles. Check the manufacturer's specs to see what size marbles should be used with your marble run set.

Q. If my marble run keeps falling over, is it defective?

A. Probably not. Marble run toys can easily be top heavy if they're designed that way by your child. If yours continues to fall over, the structure probably just needs a slight redesign.

Marble runs we recommend

Best of the best: Marble Genius' Marble Run Super Set

Our take: So much fun in one box, your child may never be bored again.

What we like: Sturdy build. Its 27 versatile pieces mean your kids can unlock their creative potential for hours on end.

What we dislike: "Building upward" can make the design less stable.

Best bang for your buck: Toto Toys' Marbulous Translucent Marble Run Set

Our take: The perfect starter kit if you want a fair amount of pieces for a low price.

What we like: Pieces fit together tightly. Comes with instructions for four easy-to-build configurations.

What we dislike: Non-glass marbles.

Choice 3: Hape's Quadrilla Vertigo Wooden Marble Run

Our take: Nicely crafted wooden marble run set that feels substantial to the touch.

What we like: Wood construction, interesting swirl designs, and very durable.

What we dislike: Expensive set.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.