The best manual lawn aerator

If your lawn is looking brown or patchy despite your best efforts to care for it, your soil might be compacted and need aerating. Manual lawn aerators make holes in the soil to allow air, water, and nutrients to reach the roots of your grass.

This guide contains all the information you need about manual lawn aerators, such as the types available, and a comparison of plug aerators and spike aerators. Plus, we've included our favorite three models at the end. Our top pick is the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator, as it's strong, reliable, and simple to use.

Considerations when choosing manual lawn aerators

Types of manual lawn aerators

Push aerators must be pushed along the lawn like a lawn mower. They feature a rotating barrel of spikes that dig in the ground to aerate it. These models are quickest of all manual options, making them suitable for mid-sized lawns.

Handheld aerators are pushed into the ground with some help from a foot, much like a pitchfork or hoe. These aerators make it simple to tackle small areas of grass, but it will take you a while to cover a lot of ground.

Shoe aerators strap onto your feet over the top of your regular shoes and have a series of spikes on the bottom, meaning you can aerate your lawn just by walking over it. Of course, you need to take slow, firm steps to dig the spikes into your lawn, so it can take a while.

Plug vs. spike

You can choose between spike aerators and plug or core aerators. The former have solid spikes that dig into the ground, whereas the latter have hollow tines that remove a small plug of earth. Spike aerators tend to be less expensive than plug aerators, they're easy to use and maintain, and you aren't left with noticeable holes in your lawn. Although plug aerators leave you with holes of approximately a half-inch in your lawn, they aerate more effectively so they tend to give better results.

Features

Number of spikes

Check how many spikes or hollow tines your chosen lawn aerator has, The more it features, the quicker you're able to aerate your lawn.

Handle length

If you choose a push or handheld aerator, it's important to check the handle length, especially if you're on the tall side. A model with too short a handle will force you to bend slightly as you work, which can lead to back pain.

Price

Manual lawn aerators can cost anywhere from $10 to $100, depending on the type of aerator and its quality.

FAQ

Q. Why should I aerate my lawn?

A. If you notice that your lawn is brown in places, patchy, and tends to get waterlogged, it could be due to heavily compacted soil. When soil is overly compressed, air, water, and any fertilizer you use can't reach the roots adequately, which leads to visible problems. By aerating your lawn, you're allowing more air and nutrients to reach the roots of the grass in your lawn, making it more green, lush, and healthy.

Q. When should I aerate my lawn?

A. It's best to aerate cool season grasses, such as bluegrass and ryegrass, either in early spring as soon as the chance of frost has passed in your area, or in early fall while the weather's still mild. You should aerate warm season grasses like St. Augustine and Bermuda grass in late spring. If in doubt about the type of grass your lawn sports, it should be safe to aerate it any time during spring.

Manual lawn aerators we recommend

Best of the best: Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator

Our take: A simple and easy-to-use handheld aerator that makes two half-inch plugs with each push into the ground.

What we like: The long handle helps avoid back pain caused by stooping. Large foot plate to easily push it into the ground. Durable steel construction.

What we dislike: Practically impossible to use if the soil isn't adequately moist.

Best bang for your buck: Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes

Our take: Simply strap on these shoes and walk over your lawn to aerate it.

What we like: Affordably priced. Great for people who can't use push or handheld aerators. Features 13 spikes on each shoe.

What we dislike: Takes longer to cover ground than you might expect.

Choice 3: Agri-Fab 16-Inch Push Spike Aerator

Our take: This push aerator is straightforward to operate and makes faster work of aerating than handheld or shoe aerators.

What we like: Features 16 aerating wheels that cover approximately 16 inches of ground in each pass. Spikes penetrate 2.5 inches into the ground.

What we dislike: For best results, you need to strap a concrete block to it, but you have to source this yourself.

