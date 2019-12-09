The best manual breast pump

While nursing moms know how nutritious breast milk is for their baby, they also know that being available 24-7 to nurse isn't always an option. For working mothers, moms who want to involve another caregiver, or moms who simply need a break, a breast pump brings freedom and flexibility to the feeding process.

Manual breast pumps have a much lower price tag than electric ones. They come in either a single- or double-pump model. To learn more about manual pumps, read this shopping guide. Our top pick is an easy-to-use, compact pump from Philips Avent.

Considerations when choosing manual breast pumps

Types of manual breast pumps

Manual breast pumps rely on suction or a handle/lever for operation by hand. They fall into two main categories: a single- or dual-pump design.

Single breast pumps are the most common type of manual pumps. They are designed to extract milk from one breast at a time. Small in size, they don't take up much space in a diaper bag and are best suited for travel when you need to pump in a pinch. Moms with leakage issues during nursing often use this type of pump to catch excess milk from the off breast.

Double breast pumps are less commonly used and require a special bra to hold two separate pumps in place as well as both hands to operate. Double breast pumps allow you to extract milk from both breasts at the same time, which makes for speedier pumping. However, most consumers opt for an electric double pump for ease of use.

Single-piece vs. multiple-piece design

Single-piece breast pumps have a flange (breast shield) and bulb together in one piece of silicone. This design is better for catching excess milk than for pumping. Multiple-piece pumps have a bottle with a removable breast shield and a handle. Some models will feature more pieces, like a cover for the valve section. Multi-piece designs are more effective for pumping but are often more difficult to clean.

Handle vs. bulb

To extract milk, manual pumps rely on either the suction of a bulb or suction activated from a handle or lever. Single-piece models tend to feature a bulb that is squeezed to trigger suction. While simple to use and highly compact, bulbs don't offer the same control as handle models. Milk can also get stuck in the bulb. Handle-activated suction is more likely to be operated with just one hand and offers more control over the suction pressure.

Fit

Most manual breast pumps are one-size-fits-all. Some manufacturers offer insertable breast shields for different breast sizes and/or pump models that fit over the flange of the pump. These can be purchased separately, though some models include one or two.

Price

Manual breast pumps are priced between $10 and $50. Models with more accessories or that are a part of a complete feeding system are on the higher end of this price range.

FAQ

Q. Can I put my manual breast pump in the dishwasher?

A. Single-piece pumps typically aren't dishwasher-safe and need to be washed by hand. For multi-piece models, check with the manufacturer's care instructions as to which pieces are dishwasher-safe. Whether by dishwasher or by hand, it is important to wash the pump with soap and hot water as soon as you're done pumping.

Q. What are the benefits of a manual pump over an electric one?

A. The biggest advantage is cost. A top-of-the-line manual breast pump costs between $35 to $50, whereas a premium double electric pump costs between $250 and $350. Manual pumps can be used in the absence of electricity, such as during outages or car rides. They also make little to zero noise. Manual breast pumps are ideal for nursing moms who don't pump frequently.

Manual breast pumps we recommend

Best of the best: Philips Avent's Manual Comfort Breast Pump

Our take: A premium manual pump that won't give you hand cramps from using.

What we like: Handle-activated pumping requires little effort. Quiet. With only four components, this pump fits easily into a diaper bag.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a carrying case or accessories.

Best bang for your buck: NatureBond's Silicone Breastfeeding Manual Breast Pump

Our take: A single-piece bulb design that's simple to use and super affordable.

What we like: Can extract milk faster than electric pumps. Very easy to operate. Great for catching milk from the off breast. Inexpensive.

What we dislike: Unit stains easily.

Choice 3: Bumblebee's Manual Breast Pump

Our take: A bulb-style manual pump with a stopper for on-the-go pumping.

What we like: Works quickly; just as fast as an electric pump. Includes stopper and carrying case. Made from durable, toxin-free silicone.

What we dislike: Ounce measurements on pump may be inaccurate.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.