Incontinence is a common complaint in senior dogs and, while medications can help in many cases, you sometimes can't solve the issue completely. Male dog wraps are an alternative to diapers for male dogs, designed to completely cover the urethra and contain urine, whether small leaks or full bladder-emptyings.

In this guide, you'll find all the relevant information you'll need to buy the best male dog wrap for your canine companion. At the end, you can also check out our top three offerings, including our overall favorite, WeGreeCo Washable Male Dog Diapers, which are available in a variety of sizes.

Considerations when choosing male dog wraps

Reusable vs. disposable

Your first choice is between reusable and disposable male dog wraps. Unless you only need these wraps for short-term use — for instance, for a week or two after surgery — we'd always recommend buying reusable options. Yes, it makes a little more work for you in terms of washing and drying, but reusable male dog wraps work out significantly cheaper in the long run and are better for the environment. What's more, they seem more comfortable against the skin than disposable offerings and tend to fit more snugly. That said, there's no denying the convenience of disposable wraps.

Size

It's important that male dog wraps aren't too small or too large. Too-small wraps will be uncomfortable for your dog, if they fit at all, and too-large wraps won't create a seal between the edges and your dog's body, which is likely to lead to leakage. Sizes vary between brands, so you may find that the size you'd expect to fit your dog is too large or too small. As such, you should always measure your dog and consult the sizing chart to guarantee a correct fit.

Features

Absorbency

Male dog wraps can have varying levels of absorbency. Some are designed for light bladder leaks only, whereas others can hold a full bladder's worth of urine without leaking. Make sure to choose the correct absorbency level to deal with your dog's incontinence issues. Internal materials should also have moisture-wicking properties so that the wrap doesn't feel too wet against your dog's skin and to help avoid urine scald.

Elastic hems

We'd highly recommend dog wraps with elastic hems for a proper fit. This prevents gaps between the wrap and your dog, out of which urine can leak, especially when dogs release a large amount of urine at once.

Price

Disposable male dog wraps generally cost somewhere between $0.25 and $0.75 apiece. Reusable wraps can cost anywhere from $3 to $10 each.

FAQ

Q. Why does my male dog wrap leak?

A. Male dog wraps can leak for a variety of reasons. Some of the most common causes of leaks are ill-fitting wraps or too-low absorbency for the volume of urine your dog is releasing. Absorbency can decrease over time if you use fabric softeners or detergents with a softening agent, so avoid these types of products.

Q. How do I clean male dog wraps?

A. If you choose reusable male dog wraps, you must clean them after each use. Select a gentle detergent, both to prevent skin irritation from harsh ingredients and to avoid build-up of residue that can lead to reduced absorbency. Wash and dry the wraps according to the instructions on the label. If you start to notice a stubborn urine smell, even after washing, try adding a tablespoon or two of cider vinegar into the drum of your washer, or soak wraps in a solution of one part baking soda and four parts water for at least an hour before washing.

Male dog wraps we recommend

Best of the best: WeGreeCo Washable Male Dog Diapers

Our take: These reliable wraps come in packs of three in a wide range of sizes from xx-small to xx-large.

What we like: Comfortable with a soft interior and gentle elastic hems. Moisture-wicking. No crinkly texture. Highly absorbent.

What we dislike: Some users have issues with sizing, so check the chart carefully.

Best bang for your buck: Paw Legend Washable Dog Belly Wrap Diapers

Our take: Not only are these wraps affordably priced, they come in seven sizes to fit almost any dog.

What we like: Nice range of colors and prints. Comfortable for dogs to wear, and highly absorbent to avoid leaks. Black interior doesn't show stains.

What we dislike: Wraps take a long time to air dry.

Choice 3: Pet Magasin Male Dog Belly Band Wraps

Our take: A set of three wraps with three color options, including bold colors, neutral, and camo.

What we like: Decent degree of absorbency with a waterproof outer layer to prevent leaks. Four-layer design for absorbency and comfort. Comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: Only available in three sizes and can run small.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.