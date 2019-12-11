The best Makita replacement battery

Makita cordless drills and saws have set the industry standard for many years, and they continue to innovate and offer professionals and DIYers the highest-quality tools for almost any need. However, even the most durable Makita cordless power tool will eventually need a new battery. In choosing the right one, you'll need to consider a number of different factors that may impact the tool's effectiveness and even its longevity.

If you're looking to purchase a new Makita replacement battery, continue reading. We've created the following helpful buying guide and even included reviews of a few favorites. Our top pick, the Makita 18V Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Twin Pack, will give you the durability and longevity that you need in a replacement battery.

Considerations when choosing Makita replacement batteries

Battery chemistry

Nickel-cadmium (NiCad) batteries were the original rechargeable batteries. Though they were the first, they're not necessarily the best. These batteries are heavy, they're made from highly-toxic cadmium, and they have limited performance.

Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries are a more recent innovation. They are longer lasting and more powerful than NiCad, which also tends to make them more expensive.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries represent the current generation of rechargeable battery technology. They can store more power for a longer period of time than any other type of battery. Because of the popularity of this battery type, you can count their compatibility with most new power tools.

Compatibility

The most vital factor in choosing a replacement battery is compatibility. Many batteries look the same, so you must check the specs of each battery to make sure that it will work with your particular Makita power tool. Most manufacturers list which specific Makita products their batteries are compatible with.

Don't change the chemistry

If your Makita tool came with an NiMH battery, then you should only purchase another nickel-metal hydride battery as a replacement. Different Makita power tools use all three types of battery. As such, you need to verify what type of battery your tool currently has before purchasing a replacement.

Minimum voltage

As with battery type, it's important to match the replacement battery voltage to the tool. For instance, it you try to use a 9.6-volt battery on a 12-volt Makita tool, it won't work. The voltage of the tool needs to be matched by the battery in order to provide enough power to function. Check the voltage of your Makita power tool, as well as that of the replacement battery before buying.

Features

Ampere-hours

Just as voltage is a measurement of power, ampere-hours is a measurement of how long the battery can deliver a single amp of power. For example, a 3.0-ampere-hours battery and a 2.0-ampere-hours battery may deliver the same amount of voltage output, but the 3.0-ampere-hours battery will work for a longer period of time before running out. That's why you should always opt for buying the battery with the maximum available number of ampere hours.

Recharging

Batteries are sometimes categorized by the length of time required for a full recharge. Old NiCad batteries used to take multiple hours to recharge, while current Li-ion batteries take less time. Most manufacturers should specify how long a recharge takes. As a general rule, remember that as the ampere-hour rating of a battery increases, so does the time required to recharge.

Price

Most Makita replacement batteries cost between $20 and $110. For around $20, Makita replacement batteries are usually older slimline 9.6-volt models. For $40, you can buy 12-volt, 14.4-volt, and 18-volt NiMH batteries. If you spend $100, expect to get a Makita brand 18-volt LXT Li-ion replacement battery.

FAQ

Q. How long can I expect my Makita replacement battery to last?

A. That depends on a number of factors, including voltage, battery type, and usage. Generally, though, NiCad batteries last roughly 18 months, NiMH batteries last for two to three years, and Li-ion models can last for as long as five years.

Q. Should I only use Makita-brand replacement batteries?

A. That's for you to decide. Many off-brand replacement batteries stand by their quality, although Makita is adamant that using such batteries can be harmful to their tools.

Makita replacement batteries we recommend

Best of the Best: Makita 18V Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Twin Pack

Our take: Two times the battery for twice as much satisfaction.

What we like: Powerful, with a long run-time. Battery level button keeps you in the know about how much "juice" is left.

What we dislike: Expensive, but worth the extra money.

Best bang for your buck: PWR+ 2-Pack 9.6V NiCad Makita Battery Replacement

Our take: A great price for a decent two-pack of replacement batteries.

What we like: Lightweight batteries. Holds a charge well and works with multiple Makita 9.6-volt tools.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the battery warmed up while charging.

Choice 3: POWERAXIS 12V 2.0Ah Makita Extended Battery Replacement

Our take: Surprisingly high quality for such a good price.

What we like: Charges quickly and does a good job of holding a charge. Easy to use.

What we dislike: Doesn't hold charge as well after many uses.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.