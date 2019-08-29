The best mahjong set

Mahjong is a game that originated in Qing dynasty China in the 1600s and is still popular today. Now it's played all around the world with a range of variations. If you're serious about the game, you should have your own mahjong set.

This guide aims to teach you all the basics you should look for when buying a mahjong set. Our number one choice is the Linda Li American Mahjong Set, which contains everything you need to start -- 166 tiles, chips, dice, a bettor, and a case to hold it all.

Considerations when choosing mahjong sets

Types of mahjong sets

There are a number of variations on the original Chinese mahjong game, so you need to choose the correct set to play the variation you want. The traditional Chinese mahjong set uses 136 tiles; you can also use this set for some other play variations. An example is Hong Kong rules mahjong, which uses the same number of tiles but has some variations in play and scoring. In the United States, American mahjong (also known as Western mahjong) is popular. This variation uses 152 tiles, but often 166 are included in a set due to the addition of some blank tiles and spares. Korean mahjong sets only have 104 tiles for a fast-paced game involving three players.

Tile materials

Traditionally, mahjong tiles were made from animal bone, but today they're almost exclusively made from acrylic, melamine, and other types of plastic. The white or cream top can be set into a block of wood, but it's much more common to have completely plastic tiles. However, some have a different-colored piece of plastic on the back of the tile. Green is popular because it stands for prosperity in China, but you'll find many other options.

Tile artwork

While the symbols and characters tend to be the same, the actual artwork varies between different mahjong sets. Some options are more attractive than others. We'd highly recommend looking closely at the artwork before buying.

Features

Racks

Tiles in basic mahjong sets can be too thin to stand up independently, so players need to use racks (much like those used in Scrabble) to keep their tiles upright. If a mahjong set includes racks, this is usually a sign that the tiles are thin.

Carrying cases

It's common for mahjong sets to come with carrying cases to store the tiles and accessories in when you're not using them.

Pushers

A mahjong pusher is useful during the game to help you push out your wall without exposing your tiles. Some standard sets include a pusher, but you can also buy them separately.

Mahjong set prices

Inexpensive mahjong sets can cost as little as $50, whereas high-end options can cost more than $600. If you're looking for a solid mid-range option, expect to pay between $100 and $250.

FAQ

Q. Are there any mahjong sets that can be used for all mahjong variations?

A. There isn't one type of mahjong set that can be used for every variation of play, but as a rule, sets with more tiles (such as American sets) are generally more versatile. This is because you can take the extra tiles away to play some of the mahjong variations that use fewer tiles.

Q. Do you need to be able to read Chinese characters to play mahjong?

A. Although mahjong tiles use Chinese characters on them, you don't need to know any Cantonese or Mandarin to play. As long as you can recognize the different characters on the tiles well enough to differentiate them from other similar characters, you can play mahjong.

Mahjong sets we recommend

Best of the best: Linda Li American Mahjong Set

Our take: A quality mahjong set designed for playing the American variation. Contains everything you need to play mahjong in an attractive package.

What we like: Engraved tiles have attractive artwork. Comes with a quality paisley-patterned carrying case and smaller cases for tiles and accessories. Includes a mahjong rulebook.

What we dislike: Would prefer larger thicker tiles.

Best bang for your buck: Yellow Mountain Imports Professional Chinese Mahjong Game Set

Our take: A quality Chinese set with gorgeous thick tiles that stand upright on their own, without a need for racks.

What we like: Features 146 tiles and three dice all in a neat compact leather-looking carrying case. Green bamboo-striped tile backs for health and prosperity. Offers excellent value.

What we dislike: Can't be used for playing American mahjong.

Choice 3: CHH American Mahjong Soft Bag Set

Our take: If you play American rules mahjong, this is an excellent set at a reasonable price.

What we like: Includes 166 engraved and painted tiles plus pusher/rack combos. The soft burgundy bag fits all tiles and accessories.

What we dislike: Overall quality could be better.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.