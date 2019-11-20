The best magnifying glass

A magnifying glass contains a lens that's made into a convex shape in order to better see small objects. Magnifying glasses have plenty of uses, from making it easier to read a book to examining valuables, such as stamps or gemstones. There are a number of options available when it comes to handheld magnifying glasses. It's important to choose the right one based on your needs and personal preferences

If you're ready to start shopping for a new magnifying glass, read the following buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, MagniPros Horizontal LED Magnifying Glass, is so durable and functional, you might want to buy a few as gifts.

Considerations when choosing magnifying glasses

Magnification power

Magnification power reflects how much larger the glass can make any image appear. It's usually noted by a number followed by the letter X. This describes how many times larger an image appears through the magnifying glass than it appears with the naked eye. Reading magnifying glasses are best if they have a magnification of less than 10X. Models that have magnification of 10X or more are best for situations where you want to see fine details on an object.

Focal length

Focal length describes the distance that a magnifying glass can be from an object while still maintaining visual focus. This factor is important to consider when determining what you want to use your magnifying glass for. If you want to use it for building models or other activities that may require tools, you want a longer focal length so the lens doesn't get in the way of your work. Otherwise, a shorter focal length may suffice.

Field of view

Field of view refers to the size of the area you can see while looking through the lens of your magnifying glass. Higher magnification powers usually yield smaller fields of view. If you plan to use your magnifying glass for reading, you probably want a larger field of view. Model-building and similar detail-based activities probably require a smaller field of view.

Features

Multiple lenses

Some magnifying glasses include multiple lenses in order to deliver more magnification versatility. These magnifying glasses allow you to choose your specific magnification based on your needs at that moment. While some allow you to switch between lenses, others have a split-lens design, with different magnification specs on one piece of glass.

Hands-free feature

Jewelry-making magnifying glasses or models specifically intended for hobby use have a hands-free feature. These magnifying glasses have a stand that sits on a desk or table (similar to a desk lamp), allowing you to have both hands free while looking through the lens.

Lighting

One of the most convenient features for a magnifying glass is built-in lighting. Many reading magnifying glasses have this feature to allow for reading in the dark while a partner may be trying to sleep. Jewelry and hobby magnifying glasses also sometimes have lighting to improve your view of whatever you may be working on. Magnifying glasses may include anywhere between two and 15 LED lights.

Accessories

Some magnifying glasses come with additional accessories to make transporting and caring for them easier. Protective cases and cleaning cloths are just a couple of the accessories available.

Price

Most magnifying glasses cost between $2 and $50. A $2 magnifying glass is a basic plastic handheld reading glass. For $20, you can get a mid-range magnifying glass with two lenses and a built-in light. If you spend $50, you can find a deluxe magnifying glass with three or more lenses and as many as 15 built-in lights.

FAQ

Q. What makes a magnifying glass considered "durable"?

A. The part of a magnifying glass that is damaged most often is the lens itself. If you want a "durable" magnifying glass, look for one with a scratch-resistant lens. This is the most important factor in guaranteeing the longevity of your magnifying glass.

Q. What kind of magnifying glass should I get for reading?

A. Handheld magnifying glasses are the preferred type for those who use them for reading. They give you the most control, which is important when you're using it for reading.

Magnifying glasses we recommend

Best of the best: MagniPros' Horizontal LED Magnifying Glass

Our take: This rugged magnifying glass lights up anything you aim it at.

What we like: Wide horizontal lens. The 10 LED lights work with a dimmer switch for added versatility.

What we dislike: Handle is awkward for some users.

Best bang for your buck: MagniPros' LED Magnifying Glass

Our take: Lots of lights for such an affordable magnifying glass.

What we like: Three ultra-bright LED lights. Multiple lenses with different magnification specs. Light to the touch and ergonomically pleasing.

What we dislike: Some feel the more powerful lenses are too small.

Choice 3: Fancii's Jumbo LED Magnifying Glass

Our take: Huge benefits from this huge magnifying glass.

What we like: Its 4X and 10X lenses are extremely powerful. Lightweight for the size. LED lights are useful in low light.

What we dislike: Some users found the large magnifying glass too bulky to be practical.

