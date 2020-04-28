At the top of nearly every list of the most essential tools to own is the screwdriver. This versatile tool is needed for carpentry repairs, electrical repairs, computer repairs, and more. A magnetized screwdriver is even better because it picks up and holds screws, even in situations where you might not be able to do that with your own hands.

The best magnetic screwdriver feels comfortable in your hand and has the right tip for your needs. We love Williams' Magnetic Ratcheting Screwdriver because it features five bits and has a built-in ratchet mechanism, which makes tightening or loosening screws a breeze. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality magnetic screwdrivers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing magnetic screwdrivers

When shopping for a magnetic screwdriver, you need to purchase one that is the right shape and size. Although magnetic screwdrivers come in numerous shapes (e.g., Torx, hex, Robertson), most users will likely only need either a slotted (flat) or Phillips (crosshead) type model. However, both slotted and Phillips screwdrivers come in a variety of sizes. With Phillips, the size increases as the number goes up -- #2 is smaller than #4. With slotted, the width and thickness are the two ways that size is determined. Using a magnetic screwdriver that is not a snug fit in a screw may damage (strip) the screw, making it very difficult to remove.

Features

After finding a magnetic screwdriver that is the right shape and size, there are a few other features to consider.

Shaft length

The longer the shaft on a magnetic screwdriver is, the deeper you can reach; the shorter the shaft, the more control you will have. Choose the size shaft that is most appropriate for your needs.

Bits

Interchangeable bits add phenomenal versatility to a magnetic screwdriver. Additionally, tips eventually wear out. If you buy a model that accepts bits (doesn't have a permanent tip), when the tip wears out, you can simply purchase new sets of bits instead of an entire screwdriver.

Handle compartment

If you purchase a magnetic screwdriver that accepts bits, you will want a place to store those bits. Some models feature a small compartment that is hidden in the screwdriver's handle that allows you to store a few of your favorite bits right inside the magnetic screwdriver.

Ratchet

A magnetic screwdriver with a built-in ratcheting mechanism allows you to tighten or loosen a screw without needing to let go or reduce the pressure on your tool. This is an extremely handy feature to have.

Ergonomic handle

The more comfortable your magnetic screwdriver is to hold, the better you will be able to operate it.

Price

If you are looking for a budget-model magnetic screwdriver, you can get one for around $5 or $6. A more durable model or one with an ergonomic grip will likely cost between $10 and $20. If you're looking for a model with multiple bits and a ratcheting mechanism, you can expect to pay up to $30 or more.

FAQ

Q. My magnetic screwdriver lost its magnetic charge, should I throw it away?

A. No. This may happen from time to time. To magnetize your screwdriver, simply run the north or south pole of a magnet down the entire shaft of the screwdriver a few times, and it will be as good as new.

Q. Why do I keep stripping screws?

A. For safety reasons, screw heads are actually designed to strip. That's why it happens so easily. The most common reasons that a screw strips is using the wrong size screwdriver, working at an angle, using a worn screwdriver (yes, screwdrivers wear out), not applying enough pressure into the screw, or continuing to try to tighten the screw after it has started to strip.

Magnetic screwdrivers we recommend

Best of the best: Williams' Magnetic Ratcheting Screwdriver

Our take: A quality ratcheting screwdriver that includes an assortment of five bits.

What we like: This nine-inch long screwdriver features a magnetic shaft that allows you to exchange bits to accomplish a number of tasks. The three-way ratchet can be switched from the on, off, or locked position to best meet the needs of your task at hand.

What we dislike: Rarely, users note the ratcheting mechanism gets a little finicky.

Best bang for your buck: Performance Tool's Phillips Screwdriver

Our take: Affordable six-inch magnetic screwdriver that is a nice fit for your hand.

What we like: Ergonomic handle allows the user to get a good, solid grip. Shaft is manufactured using chrome vanadium steel and features a corrosion-resistant finish.

What we dislike: Magnet not as strong as others on our shortlist -- but you can magnetize it as outlined above in the FAQ section.

Choice 3: Klein Tools' Magnetic Screwdriver Set

Our take: A well-built, reasonably priced screwdriver that comes with an assortment of four bits.

What we like: Classically designed magnetic screwdriver includes #1 and #2 Phillips bits and 3/16- and 9/32-inch slotted bits. The comfortable handle features a compartment where you can store your bits so they don't get lost.

What we dislike: Klein manufactures Vaco products, so don't be alarmed if you get this magnetic screwdriver, and it is branded as Vaco.

