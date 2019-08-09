The best magnetic screen door

Magnetic screen doors are a homeowner's best friend. They keep flying bugs out, let in the breeze, and your pets and kids can go in and out as they please without worrying about keeping doors shut. The magnetic screen door is a simple product -- its screening is cut down the middle to open and close easily using magnets.

Our shopping guide gives you more information on this inexpensive solution for your home, including our favorite, the fiberglass Magzo Magnetic Screen Door, which is available in a variety of sizes.

Considerations when choosing magnetic screen doors

Polyester vs. fiberglass

Magnetic screen doors come in two materials: polyester or fiberglass. Polyester is less expensive and easier to see through since it's a more lightweight material. Fiberglass is more costly, and it's heavier and denser, which means it's not as easy to see through.

Sizes

It can be tricky to get the right size magnetic screen door for your opening. To avoid getting one that's too large or small for the opening, measure carefully. Measure the door jamb from top to bottom, not just the door opening. Match the size you measured to available screen door sizes. It's fine if the screen you buy is an inch larger in width than the door so you can adjust it a bit as you install the door. You want to stay relatively close to the door measurements so the screen can click closed.

Features

Magnets

Look for larger heavy-duty bar-shaped magnets to help the magnetic screen door automatically close in alignment. Magnets that are stitched into the hem of the screen do not fall off. A screen that's aligned when it's attached engages the magnets better than a screen that's even a tiny bit off-center. In addition, if the screen is too long or brushes the floor, it may not properly close the magnets.

Tacks

In addition to hook-and-loop adhesive that you put around your door frame to attach the magnetic screen, some manufacturers offer reinforcing tacks. Some tacks are better and more durable than others. Decide if you want brass tacks or tacks that match the color of the screening.

Wind-resistant hasps

If you live in a windy area, consider a model with a hasp. A hasp is a slotted hinged plate and loop that helps to fasten two parts of a door. In this case, the hasp would likely be made of nylon and designed specifically to hold the screen together in the middle and bottom of the door.

Magnetic screen door prices

Inexpensive magnetic screen doors priced between $10 and $20 are typically made of polyester. Better, heavier fiberglass versions cost between $20 and $30. Oversized and extra-wide magnetic screen doors for garages and verandas can cost between $30 to $100, depending on the material.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a magnetic screen door?

A. You can clean your magnetic screen door just as you would any screening material -- simply wipe off the mesh with a damp cloth. For tougher spots or dirt, spot clean with some mild liquid detergent and water on a cloth. Let the mesh air dry only.

Q. Are all magnetic screen doors black?

A. Not anymore. You can also find white magnetic screen doors. These look best against white doors or white frames. White may show dirt a little more, so you will need to wipe it down more frequently than you would a black screen door. There are even magnetic screen doors with colorful printed designs of foliage and butterflies.

Magnetic screen doors we recommend

Best of the best: Magzo Magnetic Screen Door

Our take: Strong fiberglass mesh door available in a large array of sizes.

What we like: Easy installation, magnets enclosed in fabric don't fall off, mesh is easy for pets to push on but strong enough that it doesn't rip.

What we dislike: The magnetic closure is weak, so it doesn't stay closed very well.

Best bang for your buck: Homearda Fiberglass Magnetic Screen Door

Our take: You're buying the quality of fiberglass screening for the price of polyester mesh.

What we like: Easy to install, durable and strong netting that's easy to see through. No gaps between magnets when closed.

What we dislike: Some reports of ripped mesh edges after installation.

Choice 3: Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door

Our take: A better-quality polyester mesh that does the job well.

What we like: Includes all-metal black thumbtacks so they blend in. Strong magnets. Easy removal. Some users report keeping the screen up throughout harsh winter months, and it still looks new.

What we dislike: A little pricey for polyester mesh.

