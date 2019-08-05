The best magnetic iPhone cases

Magnetic iPhone cases are a little-known accessory that have been gaining popularity of late. They offer all the protection of any other iPhone case, with the added convenience of being magnetized. These cases allow you to place or mount your iPhone on metal surfaces to keep your iPhone accessible as well as secure from drops and falls.

You might, for instance, get use out of a magnetic iPhone case if you're working on a metal ladder and need to keep your phone handy or if you want to place it on the back of the stove so you can watch a cooking video while preparing food. With a magnetic iPhone case, the options are limitless.

Read on if you want to get advice on choosing the right magnetic iPhone case, and check out our reviews of some great models, including our top pick, the ESR Slim Fit Magnetic Case.

Considerations when choosing magnetic iPhone cases

Ability to access both the camera and the buttons of your iPhone is of the utmost importance. Make sure whatever magnetic iPhone case you choose allows both.

Check that the magnetic iPhone case you choose is available in your size. Some are only available in limited iPhone sizes.

Some of the magnetic iPhone cases currently on the market need minimal assembly in order to be used. If you don't want the hassle of assembly, then opt for a magnetic iPhone case that comes fully assembled right out of the package.

Every magnetic iPhone case offers a different level of protection. Remember that, as a general rule, the more protection offered by a magnetic phone case, the bulkier it will be. You'll want to achieve the right balance between level of protection desired and a convenient size.

Features

A magnetic iPhone case with a kickstand makes viewing videos easier. If you like the extra convenience of turning your iPhone into a mini television set, then you'll want to look for a magnetic iPhone case that includes a kickstand.

Some magnetic iPhone cases incorporate a slim design. These cases are convenient because you can place them in your pocket or elsewhere without having them be seen so easily. However, keep in mind that thinner magnetic iPhone cases will offer less protection than thicker alternatives.

Wireless charging is all the rage in the world of smartphones right now. If you get a magnetic iPhone case that has wireless charging capability, you can say goodbye to those clumsy wires.

Magnetic iPhone case prices

Most magnetic iPhone cases cost between $10 and $50. There are a number of different sizes, styles, and colors, including clear cases and some made with real wood, available within this range.

FAQ

Q. Are my credit cards safe if they are stored in my magnetic iPhone case?

A. Yes. There should be absolutely no damage to the strip on your credit cards due to contact with your magnetic iPhone case.

Q. Should I also get a screen protector if I have a magnetic iPhone case?

A. A screen protector is always a good idea for your iPhone. Although a magnetic iPhone case will offer a level of protection, the screen of an iPhone is delicate, and any extra protection you can give it is a good idea.

Q. Can a magnetic iPhone case cause my phone harm?

A. No. The only challenge to an iPhone from a magnetic iPhone case may be temporary issues impacting the compass function. Other than that, magnetic iPhone cases cause no problems for iPhones.

Magnetic iPhone cases we recommend

Best of the best: ESR Slim Fit Magnetic Case

Our take: A strong case with an even stronger magnet.

What we like: The smooth button functionality and easy use on car mounts make this case a top pick. Case is nonslip.

What we dislike: Due to the extra protection, the case can be bulky.

Best bang for your buck: Spigen Clear and Magnetic Metal Kickstand for Apple Iphone X

Our take: A stylish way to highlight the iPhone's iconic design.

What we like: The strong protection provided by this case is impressive. Comes with a handy kickstand. Has a slim profile.

What we dislike: It doesn't work with some car mounts.

Choice 3: Rock Nonslip Case for Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Our take: High-tech case with a natural look.

What we like: The real-wood design of this case makes it as hip looking as it is functional.

What we dislike: Not as protective as some other cases.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.