The best magnetic building block set

Many children enjoy using blocks to construct their own versions of buildings and creations but connecting those pieces in a safe and secure way is not always easy. This is why magnetic building block sets have become increasingly popular. The various block shapes allow children to create many different kinds of structures, and the magnets hold those designs together without the need for glue, nails, or fasteners.

With a new emphasis on educational STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) play, many early education teachers offer students magnetic block sets as part of a larger curriculum. Magnetic block sets are often interchangeable with other brands, and additional pieces can be added. If you are in the market for a magnetic block set, read our helpful shopping guide. Our top choice is the Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set, which is a comprehensive and colorful set that can easily be integrated into the STEM curriculum.

Considerations when choosing magnetic building block sets

Age of user

A magnetic building block set designed for toddlers will probably contain a number of oversized pieces to reduce the risk of choking, while a set designed for older children might contain dozens of smaller connector pieces. The appropriate age range of a particular set should be included in the packaging or product description. Older children may become disinterested in a basic building set with fewer design options, and younger children may feel intimidated by a larger, more complicated kit.

Block design

Magnetic block sets face the same challenge as traditional wooden, plastic, or metal construction sets. The pieces can only approximate the real structure, whether it is a house, car, or robot. Some magnetic blocks are solid by design, with the magnets buried on the edges for easier connection. These sets can help create a more realistic project, but they are also heavier and prone to collapse.

Other magnetic blocks are hollow frames, designed to suggest various shapes, but they act more like outlines or skeletal framework. These pieces are generally lighter and can support a larger structure during construction. Hollow and solid magnetic blocks can often be used in combination to set up and then fill in a project.

Variety of shapes

One major drawback with traditional block sets is the limited number of shapes available. A triangular or round wooden block would not be stable enough for building, but a magnetic version could be useful. When shopping for a comprehensive magnetic building block set, it helps to consider not only the total number of pieces but also the size and shape of those pieces. Older children often want to push the boundaries of a building project, so having a wider assortment of shapes and sizes is helpful.

Storage and maintenance

Larger magnetic building block sets contain a significant number of small pieces, and they need to be stored safely between play sessions. A better building set should include a well-designed storage case or bag that will hold all of the blocks securely. Most blocks are made from a nontoxic form of plastic, but some magnets may still work themselves loose over time. Sanitizing the pieces with a child-safe product is also a good idea, especially if the sets are shared with multiple children.

Price

There are a number of inexpensive building sets that incorporate a few magnets, and they will often cost less than $20. However, comprehensive magnetic building block sets with high-quality pieces start in the $50 range, and high-end models for STEM projects can cost $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I "mix and match" different magnetic block sets to give my child more play options?

A. In some cases, the pieces from one magnetic block set can be combined successfully with another set from the same manufacturer or a competitor. Sometimes the connectors of one set are not compatible with the blocks of a different set, so they cannot be used interchangeably.

Q. Are there any safety concerns associated with magnetic block sets?

A. Most magnetic block sets marketed toward younger children have been thoroughly tested and certified by safety experts. However, any toy containing small pieces, such as magnets, can be considered a choking hazard. Plastic components can also develop cracks or sharp edges, so damaged pieces should be discarded immediately. Be sure to clean and sanitize the blocks between play sessions.

Magnetic building block sets we recommend

Best of the best: Magna-Tiles' 100-Piece Clear Colors Set

Our take: This is a comprehensive set of magnetic blocks sturdy enough to build large structures without the risk of damage.

What we like: Contains 100 riveted pieces. Suitable for STEM education projects. Lightweight blocks are sturdy and colorful.

What we dislike: Magnets not as strong as expected; structures can fail. Some pieces may be missing on arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Meristcn's 162-Piece Building Set (Magnetic and Non-Magnetic Blocks)

Our take: Meristcn's magnetic blocks may be smaller than other models, but there are 18 different shapes to choose from.

What we like: Affordable price point. Offers a wide variety of shapes for more creative building options. Includes storage case.

What we dislike: Individual blocks are smaller than average. A number of pieces do not contain magnets.

Choice 3: Magformers' Basic Set

Our take: The open tile design of the Magformers blocks makes them easier for younger children to use, and the pentagon blocks add more design options.

What we like: Idea manual included. Good for STEM projects. Rare earth magnets are strong, and the BPA-free plastic is durable.

What we dislike: Some block shapes may confuse younger builders. Not compatible with other types of magnetic blocks.

