The best magnesium supplement of 2020

Magnesium is an essential mineral in the human diet, playing a role in everything from muscle health to energy production. If you're worried you get insufficient magnesium in your diet, you should take a magnesium supplement to boost your levels.

Not all magnesium supplements are equally effective, however, so it's important to choose the best one for you.

Read on for the best magnesium supplements of 2020, including one new favorite, plus two returning options that still check all the right boxes.

Best magnesium supplements of 2020

Zhou Nutrition's Magnesium Glycinate Complex: An easy-to-absorb magnesium supplement that's gentle on the digestive system with few reported side effects. We love it so much that it's a returning favorite.

Nature Made's Magnesium Oxide: This supplement is an excellent choice for buyers on a budget, giving you a 100-day supply for very little. It's another returning choice in our top three.

Jigsaw Health's MagSRT Magnesium Malate Supplement: We chose this new supplement due to its time-release properties, which allow magnesium to be slowly released throughout the day for better absorption.

What you need to know before buying magnesium supplements

Magnesium supplements are available in a range of forms, some of which are more easily absorbed than others. Certain types of magnesium are also better than others at tackling particular ailments.

Magnesium oxide is a simple non-chelated form of magnesium. It's inexpensive but isn't the most bioavailable option. Magnesium orotate is one of the priciest magnesium styles on the market. It's good for sleep and cardiovascular health and is often marketed to athletes. Magnesium malate is particularly noted for its energizing properties, so it's ideal for people with chronic fatigue syndrome or who simply feel tired and run down. Magnesium glycinate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium that's great for addressing long-term magnesium deficiencies. It doesn't have the laxative effect that some other forms do in high doses.

It's important to look at the potency of your chosen supplement, which usually ranges between 100 milligrams and 500 milligrams. We wouldn't recommend taking more than 500 milligrams of magnesium a day or you may experience digestive complaints.

The majority of magnesium supplements come in tablet form, but you can also find some capsules and powders that you drink after mixing with liquid. The latter two options are more easily absorbed than tablets but often cost more.

Depending on the supplements you choose and the size of the package, expect to pay anywhere between $3 and $30. This works out between $0.04 and $0.50 per dose.

FAQ

Q. Should everyone take a magnesium supplement?

A. It may or may not be necessary for you to take a magnesium supplement, depending on your diet. Magnesium is found in a range of foods, including almonds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, avocado, edamame, soy milk, oatmeal, bananas, and kidney beans. If you eat a varied diet, you may already get enough magnesium in your diet, but it's worth having a blood test to check your levels.

People with diabetes may particularly benefit from taking magnesium because it improves circulation, as may people with inflammatory bowel disease or other ailments that decrease the absorption of nutrients from food. If in doubt, it can't hurt to boost your magnesium levels, but you might prefer to start with a relatively low dose since too much magnesium can lead to stomach pains and diarrhea.

Q. Are chelated magnesium supplements better than non-chelated options?

A. Chelated forms of magnesium such as magnesium glycinate and magnesium malate are more easily absorbed into your bloodstream, so you'll get more out of your tablets. That said, it doesn't mean that non-chelated magnesium supplements are worthless, you may just need to take a higher dosage to get a similar effect.

In-depth reviews for best magnesium supplements

Best of the best: Zhou Nutrition's Magnesium Glycinate Complex

What we like: The magnesium glycinate form is highly bioavailable. Gives you 450 milligrams of magnesium per tablet. Gentle formula doesn't upset stomachs.

What we dislike: These large tablets can be tricky to swallow.

Best bang for your buck: Nature Made's Magnesium Oxide

What we like: Simple and affordable tablets offering a moderate 250 milligrams of magnesium apiece. No artificial filler ingredients. Small and easy to swallow.

What we dislike: Magnesium oxide isn't the most absorbable form of magnesium.

Choice 3: Jigsaw Health's MagSRT Magnesium Malate Supplement

What we like: Magnesium malate is a chelated form that's especially good for boosting energy levels. Also contains vitamins B6, B12, and folate. Time released for gentle absorption.

What we dislike: More expensive than many other magnesium supplements.

