The best magnesium bath salt

At the end of a hectic day, soaking in a warm bath is a great way to unwind -- but if you want the most calming bathing experience, you'll definitely want to add magnesium bath salts to the tub. Not only can they help you relax, but they also soothe sore muscles and help you get a better night's sleep. You can choose between salts that feature magnesium sulfate and those that contain magnesium chloride, though, so it's important to know the difference if you want to understand what sort of benefits you can expect.

Fortunately, our buying guide has all the tips you need to find the best magnesium bath salts for your next bath. We've also shared a few specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Ancient Minerals, which features magnesium chloride flakes and can help with stress relief, headaches, joint pain, cramps, and other health issues.

Considerations when choosing magnesium bath salts

Magnesium sulfate vs. magnesium chloride

Magnesium bath salts are available in two types: magnesium sulfate and magnesium chloride.

Magnesium sulfate is also known as Epsom salts and is probably the most widely known type of magnesium bath salts. It has a wide variety of health benefits, including promoting healthy sleep, reducing stress, soothing muscles after exercise, and reducing pain and swelling. It's even approved by the FDA for safe consumption and can help relieve constipation when taken orally.

Magnesium chloride is more readily absorbed by the body because of its chemical composition. That's why some people believe that it's more effective in treating ailments like sore muscles, inflammation, poor circulation, eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. It's more expensive than magnesium sulfate bath salts, but you usually don't need to use as much in your bath.

Fragrance

You can find some magnesium bath salts that are scented with essential oils for a fresh, natural fragrance, while other salts are artificially scented. Bath salts that are meant to promote sleep often feature a lavender scent, while those that are intended to be revitalizing are often fragranced with mint or eucalyptus. Other salts feature vanilla, rose, or fruit scents. If you're sensitive to fragrances, opt for unscented magnesium bath salts.

Consistency

Magnesium bath salts are available in a few different textures: fine, medium, and coarse grind. Fine-grind or flake bath salts dissolve most easily in the water, so they're the best option if you live in an area with hard water.

Features

Organic

Magnesium bath salts can't be certified as organic because they're made from the mineral epsomite, which is either mined or produced synthetically. Only items that are grown can be certified as organic, so any magnesium bath salts that are labeled as organic are likely manufactured by a dishonest company.

Non-GMO

All magnesium bath salts are non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) because they're not made from plants or animals. Manufacturers who label their salts as non-GMO are likely doing it just to capitalize on the buzz around the health benefits often associated with non-GMO products.

Spray bottle

Some magnesium bath salts include a spray bottle. This allows you to dissolve some of the salts in water or oil and use it topically when you don't have time to take a bath.

Price

You'll usually pay between 20 and 50 cents per ounce for magnesium bath salts. Scented salts are typically more expensive than unscented variations, though.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of magnesium bath salts?

A. In addition to helping you relax and destress, magnesium bath salts can help soothe sore muscles, encourage better sleep, reduce pain and inflammation, and treat eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

Q. How much magnesium bath salts should I use for a bath?

A. For a full tub, you usually need 2 to 4 cups of bath salts. Some salts may recommend a different amount, though, so it's always best to consult the manufacturer's instructions for the proper amount.

Magnesium bath salts we recommend

Best of the best: Ancient Minerals' Magnesium Bath Flakes, 8 pounds

Our take: Made of easily absorbed magnesium chloride flakes that are sourced from the Zechstein Seabed in the Netherlands for higher quality.

What we like: Salts absorb quickly into the skin and come from an excellent source. Offer a wide range of health benefits, including stress relief, improved sleep, muscle and joint pain relief, and headache treatment. Works well for both full baths and foot soaks.

What we dislike: Don't dissolve as easily in hard water.

Best bang for your buck: Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep Epsom Salt Soaking Solution with Lavender, 3 Pounds

Our take: The combination of magnesium sulfate crystals and lavender oil provides an aromatherapy experience that effectively soothes aches and pains.

What we like: Lavender scent helps reduce stress and encourage sleep. Salts can relieve sore muscles and detoxify the skin. Comes in a resealable bag for easier storage.

What we dislike: Bag is on the small side, so salts must be repurchased more frequently. Some users don't like the strong fragrance.

Choice 3: Epsoak's Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate USP), 19 Pounds

Our take: High-quality pure magnesium sulfate crystals that dissolve readily in water and offer a variety of health benefits.

What we like: Features top-grade pure magnesium sulfate crystals that are small enough to dissolve quickly. Helps detoxify and deep clean the pores, but also treats muscle pain. Manufacturer offers a satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Comes in a large bag that's difficult to store and move.

