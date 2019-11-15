The best magic kit

Professional magicians have fascinated and mystified audiences for centuries, so it's no wonder many people want to pursue magic as a hobby (or even career) themselves. The road to becoming an amateur stage magician often starts with the purchase of a basic magic kit. These magic kits usually contain tricks that are age-appropriate and easy to learn. The props contained in a beginner's magic kit may not be the same quality as professional equipment, but they are suitable for those who are just starting out in the craft.

If you're interested in learning more about the art of stage magic or know someone who is, an introductory magic kit is a good starting point. We've compiled a buying guide for the best magic kits on the market. At the top of our list is Learn & Climb Mega Magic Tricks Set, a comprehensive magic set designed for children six and older, though adults may find a number of tricks challenging as well.

Considerations when choosing magic kits

Age ratings

Many magic kits are rated according to age groups, with some kits deemed appropriate for children as young as four. The average entry-level magic kit is typically rated for children eight or older, while advanced sets are rated for teenagers or adults. These industry ratings are not set in stone, so a younger child with a strong interest in stage magic may respond well to a kit rated for an older age group.

Types of tricks

There are many different types of tricks an amateur magician will want to master, and a good magic kit should offer a wide assortment. There are magic kits that focus primarily on close-up magic or card tricks, but many kits targeted toward younger children have a variety.

Card tricks are especially popular because decks of cards are readily available and affordable, and many of the tricks are self-working. There are also special card decks sold exclusively to magicians, along with detailed instructions on how to use them.

Close-up magic or sleight of hand requires magicians to develop good motor skills and a sense of showmanship. These kits often contain small props that mimic classic tricks performed on a larger scale by professional magicians.

There are also magic tricks designed to be educational as well as entertaining. These tricks often involve math, memorization, or enhanced motor skills.

Prop quality

Professional magicians usually purchase their props from a reputable magic supply store, but this can be very expensive for amateurs. Better magic kits for beginners include props that are inexpensive but durable enough to survive numerous performances. When shopping for an amateur magic kit, it pays to examine the quality of all the special gimmicks and props included.

Accessories and instructions

It's not unusual for a magic kit to contain just the props and gimmicks needed to perform the tricks without additional features such as wands, stage gear, or costumes. Magicians usually have to provide these items separately, but there are some kits that include useful accessories to help with the performance. Written instructions should be easy to follow, and additional teaching aids, such as a DVD or website link, can be extremely helpful.

Price

The price of a magic kit depends largely on its scope and the quality of its components. A basic card trick set or an entry-level prop kit can cost less than $20, but more advanced sets with higher quality props can cost $40 or more. Professional-grade tricks and props can easily cost hundreds of dollars to buy or construct.

FAQ

Q. Are there any benefits to performing magic tricks other than entertainment?

A. Many amateur magicians develop social skills such as self-confidence and public speaking while learning the basic skills of magic. Magicians also learn how to interact with people of all ages, which is a good skill for younger performers to learn.

Q. My five-year-old son wants to be a magician. Will the tricks in a magic kit be too difficult?

A. Some magic kits are designed for older children or adults, but there are also kits intended for younger users. Many of the tricks are colorful and easy to learn. The instructions should be easy enough for beginning readers to follow.

Magic kits we recommend

Best of the best: Learn & Climb's Mega Magic Tricks Set for Kids

Our take: This kit is packed with tricks suitable for children ages six and older. We like the combination of learning techniques in the DVD.

What we like: Includes an instructional DVD. Generous supply of tricks, hours of fun. Good mix of easy and difficult tricks for all age groups.

What we dislike: Individual pieces can be fragile, not sturdy enough for rough handling. Some reports of missing pieces.

Best bang for your buck: Ideal's My First Magic Set

Our take: This magic kit is exactly the starter set younger children need. It makes a great birthday or Christmas present for any child who expresses interest in magic.

What we like: Includes both a DVD and print instructions. Suitable for children as young as four. Most tricks are easy to master. Very appealing price point.

What we dislike: Many tricks are not challenging enough for older children. Durability of the pieces is an issue.

Choice 3: Jim Stott's Ultimate Magic Kit Magic Tricks Set for Adults

Our take: Jim Stott's magic set for older teens and adults provides the props and secrets for more advanced tricks, plus more books on the subject.

What we like: Tricks are geared toward adult users, more challenging. Includes link to website for visual demonstrations and tips. Additional magic books included in kit.

What we dislike: Tricks may be too challenging for pre-adolescents to master. Construction material for some props is not durable.

