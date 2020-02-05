The best Magformers set

Magformers sets are all about appealing to your kids' interests in magnets and building. Magformers are top-rated STEM toys that foster curiosity and imagination while challenging kids to build unique projects. These simple geometric shapes come in fun colors and have strong internal magnets to hold pieces together. The possibilities are endless, and Magformers are nothing short of an excellent open-ended toy. In fact, you might find yourself tinkering with them alongside your kids.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Magformers Challenger Deluxe 112-Piece Set, features fun projects like cars with functioning wheels.

Considerations when choosing Magformers sets

Choosing Magformers sets by age

Ages 3 to 5: Magformers sets geared toward preschoolers have between 14 and 30 square and triangular pieces. While piece count seems limiting, it's the perfect size so as not to overwhelm kids. Magformers for this age group are also helpful in fine motor control development and learning shapes and colors

Ages 6 to 10: Sets geared toward elementary-aged kids typically have between 50 and 100 pieces. They include more advanced shapes, such as hexagons and pentagons, for more challenging yet dynamic build projects. Certain sets even come with wheels, gears, or other movable pieces.

Ages 11 and up: The most developed Magformers sets are intended for kids ages 11 and older and feature high-tech components. They come with LED lights, gears, wheels, or motors to build moving creations like walking dinosaurs or rolling vehicles.

These Magformers sets can be enjoyed by younger kids, though their complexity may require help from older siblings or adults. Many parents decided to buy these advanced sets as long-term investments with maximum replayability value.

Features

Magnets

The magnets inside Magformers pieces are made from neodymium rare-earth magnets. They meet CE, ATSM, EN 71, and EN 75 standards. As a result, connectivity between pieces is guaranteed, but they're not always compatible with pieces made by other manufacturers.

Themes

While Magformers are fun for open-ended play, sets are usually themed. The pieces included are specially designed for specific projects. Some kids enjoy following directions and working toward completion, while others simply have fun building any creation they envision.

Colors

Magformers sets come with brightly-colored pieces in fun color palettes. They're mostly available in unique collections of primary or pastel colors. Some kids may gravitate toward some Magformers sets purely based on their favorite colors.

Shapes

The foundational shapes of Magformers sets are squares and triangles, but more advanced sets feature hexagons and pentagons. Generally speaking, the more advanced pieces there are in a set, the more challenging the build project.

Price

Limited 14-piece Magformers sets cost $20 and below. For a more involved building experience, spend closer to $35 for 30 or more pieces. Magformers sets with technology components cost around $60, and deluxe sets with closer to 100 pieces can run over $100.

FAQ

Q. What other applications do Magformers sets have?

A. In addition to open-ended play toys and educational tools, Magformers sets also have therapeutic applications. Some occupational and physical therapists incorporate Magformers into exercises for patients. Magformers have also been used by adults in therapy programs with a focus on regaining hand and grip strength, as well as fine motor control.

Q. Can I buy more than one of the same Magformers set?

A. You can, but it might not be the most cost-effective option, depending on your goal. If you're looking to accumulate more pieces for playability, it's best to invest in a deluxe set. If your kids simply like the colors of the Magformers, you can buy a duplicate set or another one with a similar color palette.

Magformers sets we recommend

Best of the best: Magformers Challenger Deluxe 112-Piece Set

Our take: Deluxe starter set with plenty of building possibilities.

What we like: Set can build several large structures with varying piece sizes. Some designs are even movable, like cars.

What we dislike: Expensive, so make sure your kids definitely like it.

Best bang for your buck: Magformers XL Cruisers 32-Piece Set

Our take: Budget-friendly introductory set in fun colors.

What we like: Unique color palette. Projects are challenging yet engaging, and kids learn the ropes quickly.

What we dislike: With small piece count, designs can be somewhat limited.

Choice 3: Magformers Rainbow Basic 62-Piece Set

Our take: Popular choice as an add-on set for others. Attractive rainbow theme.

What we like: Wide variety of 2D and 3D projects, as well as quite a few larger projects.

What we dislike: Some colors look more opaque than others.

