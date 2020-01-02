The best MacBook Pro case

MacBook Pros are quite the investment, and while their sleek, aluminum bodies may be more durable than many of Apple's plastic competitors, they're certainly not immune to accidental damage. This is why a protective case is so important.

But with so many cases on the market offering varying levels of protection, finding the right one for you can be tough. In our shopping guide below, we've laid out everything you need to know prior to purchasing a laptop case. You'll also find some helpful product recommendations at the end, including our favorite heavy-duty option, the i-Blason MacBook Pro Case.

Considerations when choosing MacBook Pro cases

Protection

Protection from bumps, scratches, spills, and falls are the main reasons most of us buy a laptop case. But before purchasing a MacBook Pro case, you will first need to consider just how much protection you require. If you're looking for the highest level of heavy-duty coverage, you should be prepared to sacrifice on aesthetics and vice versa.

Appearance

Between work and entertainment, you're likely going to spend a lot of time looking at your laptop. So, you'll want to find a case that suits your taste. Some cases are designed to keep the sleek style of your MacBook intact, while other bulkier options put protection at the forefront. Color, pattern, and material also affect the appearance. At the end of the day, it all comes down to your personal preference.

Fit

To guarantee that your case fits perfectly, always opt for one that's specifically designed for MacBooks over a generic case designed to fit a variety of laptops. It's important to always double-check which model of MacBook you have as well so that you don't end up with a MacBook Air case when you needed one for a Pro.

Features

Snap-on

Snap-on style cases are a popular choice because they are simple to install and don't interfere with your MacBook's functionality. These cases come in two pieces that snap on to the top and bottom of your computer. They're often made from hard plastic or rubber and sometimes come with built-in screen protectors or keyboard covers.

Sleeve

Sleeve cases provide just as much protection, if not more, than the snap-on alternative, but without all of the convenience. Of course, your laptop is only protected when inside of the sleeve and taking it in and out can be tiresome. Sleeve cases are a great idea if you plan on carrying your laptop inside of your backpack, as the added cushion acts as a protective barrier for bumps and drops.

Ventilation

MacBook Pros have vents along the side and back of the laptop that keep your computer from overheating. A case that obstructs these vents can quickly cause your laptop to overheat, which may lead to serious damage. Always look for a case with bottom and side cutouts to allow for proper airflow.

Screen protectors and keyboard covers

Some cases come with built-in screen protectors and keyboard covers. These features provide additional protection for your laptop, but the extra bulk can also be quite cumbersome. If you want to keep your screen scratch-free and prevent dust from building up inside your keyboard, try to find a case that offers a slim screen protector and a tightly fitted keyboard cover.

Price

MacBook Pro cases are made in a wide range of styles and materials that greatly affect the cost. You can pay as little as $10 and as high as $200, depending on the type and quality of case you choose.

FAQ

Q. What case should I buy to avoid fingerprints on my MacBook?

A. Look for a snap-on case with a matte finish to avoid annoying smudges and fingerprints.

Q. Will a case limit access to the ports on my MacBook?

A. If you're buying a good-quality case specifically designed for your exact model of MacBook Pro, you should still have full access to all ports.

MacBook Pro cases we recommend

Best of the best: i-Blason's MacBook Pro Case

Our take: A durable case that provides heavy-duty protection against potential damage.

What we like: Snap-on design makes installation quick and simple. Includes a built-in screen protector. Easy access to all MacBook Pro ports. Rubber feet provide a slip-free base. Shock-absorbing ridges for added protection.

What we dislike: Sits at a higher price point than its competitors.

Best bang for your buck: Mosiso Hard Case With Keyboard Cover

Our take: A reliable MacBook case that perfectly combines style with functionality.

What we like: Available in a wide range of vibrant colors. Snap-on design is simple and effective. Well-vented case, provides access to all MacBook ports. Includes a screen protector and a keyboard cover for even further protection.

What we dislike: Keyboard cover is on the flimsy side.

Choice 3: KECC's Laptop Case For MacBook Pro

Our take: A quality case with a unique cutout design that doesn't get in the way of opening and closing your laptop.

What we like: Hardshell case has a rubber oil paint coating that prevents pesky fingerprints. Well-ventilated bottom. Cutout design is both sleek and provides full access to all MacBook ports.

What we dislike: Less durable than most cases.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.